The spring of 2022 saw Nai'lah Anders make her debut appearance at the IHSA Class 3A state track and field meet. That experience has stayed with her.

Capping the indoor portion of her senior season with a sixth-place showing in the shot put at the Illinois Top Times meet, the Moline High School senior standout is aiming to get better with each meet and each throw.

This week's Illinois Pacesetter notched back-to-back personal records in a pair of meets last week in the shot put, first at last Tuesday's Clinton Invitational and again at last Friday's Rock Island ABC Invitational.

At Rock Island, Anders heaved the shot 11.99 meters for a new personal best, and for good measure, she notched another personal record in the discus by throwing 38.66 meters to come away with a pair of gold medals.

That is a trend she hopes to continue as the outdoor season goes on.

"I hope it keeps going on from here," said Anders, who was second at Clinton in the shot put but came back to win the discus title there.

"Even if I don't P.R., I want my technique to be there. If my technique is there, then everything else will follow. The power has always been there for me since my freshman year, but the technique has to be there as well."

To fine-tune her technique, Anders has worked extensively with Moline's weights coach Eddie Williams, and the results are speaking for themselves.

"Every practice, Eddie and I work on technique, rotating my hips more and finding my holdback point," she said. "That's what I've been struggling with the most."

Anders' wins in the weight events helped give the Maroons an early boost as a team as they went on to tally 246.5 points and best Geneseo (230) for the Rock Island Invite championship.

It is the second such title for Moline in the outdoor season, as it took first place at its own Gene Shipley Invitational at the beginning of April with Anders sweeping the shot put and discus in that meet.

"Our team is truly a sisterhood," Anders said. "We all work together, support each other and cheer each other on. We're each other's support system."

A fierce competitor for Moline on the basketball court as well as the track, Anders is never lacking for motivation.

Last May's trip to Charleston for her outdoor state debut gave her a huge boost in that department.

"That was very motivating for me, and I know I can do it again," Anders said. "Now I know what the atmosphere is like down there and what to expect."

While she got to compete in the discus at state, Anders just missed out on making it in the shot put as well, which has provided her with even more motivation.

"I didn't let that hold me back," she said. "I knew this year, I'd come back harder and stronger, and find my way to state in two events."

Anders feels that her top 10 performance at the Illinois Top Times meet in Bloomington was the perfect stage-setter for what she hopes is a senior season to remember.

"It was truly a blessing to be picked to go down there," she said, "and placing in the top 10 and medaling at the same time, that made me want to work even harder this season."

That comes as no surprise to Moline head coach Joel Bohnsack.

"She's a big competitor, and she's ambitious; she wants to get back down (to Charleston) and make it to the final 12," he said. "She's been in a lot of competitive situations before, and it's gotten to the point where I hope she realizes what she's capable of.

"She's a driven girl who strives to be better. She's always been one of our most solid competitors."

With the Western Big 6 and IHSA sectional meets now less than a month away, Anders is looking to stick to the game plan that has guided her thus far.

"I'm just looking to get better, little by little," she said. "Just keep trying to get good marks at each meet."