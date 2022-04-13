Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Jah focused on repeating state success

What Saiheed Jah has been able to accomplish in a short time has not only surprised his coaches, but himself as well.

The Moline High School junior wasn’t able to compete during his freshman year because of COVID-19 postponements, but when he finally got to perform on the track and on the soccer pitch — he raised some eyebrows.

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter was an all-state hurdler as a sophomore and earned the Western Big 6 soccer Most Valuable Player award this season after scoring a league-high 11 goals in conference play.

And even after a short offseason between the soccer and track and field seasons, Jah competed in his first meet Saturday at the Kiwanis Invitational and took home first place in two events.

“Honestly, it kind of surprised me,” Jah said. “I didn’t feel great going over the hurdles, so when I saw the unofficial time I was like no way I just ran a 15.14 because that’s a state qualifying time right there.

"It ended up being a little more than that, but I was still shocked with the time. I wasn’t expecting to run that well in the first race.”

Jah ran an official 15.45 in the 110 hurdles, and he needed all of that to get past Pleasant Valley’s Max Doran. In one of the closest races of the entire day, it was unclear who had the advantage as the two hurdlers made their way down the track.

“We got to the first hurdle at the same time and we landed at the same time,” Jah said. “One of my friends recorded the race and when you are watching it looks like (me and Doran) are exactly the same until the last hurdle. I just ended up having a better last hurdle and getting out ahead by inches.”

Jah crossed the line six-hundredths of a second ahead of Doran for the top spot and then followed it up with a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles later in the afternoon with a time of 41.34.

As a sophomore, Jah ran a 14.99 in the 110 hurdles at state to finish sixth and a 39.53 in the 300 hurdles to win his sectional and advance to state. Both accomplishments impressed Moline coach Tauwon Taylor.

“To be all-state as a sophomore is an amazing feat,” Taylor said. “We’ve had some great hurdlers come through Moline, but not many that have gone to the state meet and did as well as he did. That speaks to how talented he is. He’s one of the top soccer players in the Western Big 6 as well. To be that good, that talented and bring it onto the track is awesome.”

Jah started doing track in sixth grade because of his brother, who also did hurdles. Jah said he initially learned everything about technique and form from his brother.

“He taught me how to hurdle and as sixth graders we would have to compete against seventh graders, but I was doing pretty decent,” Jah said. “That’s when I knew that I could be pretty good. And I always hated losing. I have hated losing since I was young. It was always my goal to just basically not lose.”

And he didn’t for a while.

Jah won his first six 300 hurdle races last season before placing ninth at state. Taylor said it was clear from the start of the season how talented Jah was.

“Once we saw that first race, we knew that he was a talented young man,” Taylor said. “You had coaches from other teams that saw his ability and were like ‘Holy moly, that kid is what year?’ There was a lot of excitement around him and it was fun watching how aggressive and quick he is. He’s just very natural at it.”

Jah credits his two-sport background as the main factor for his success. His main focus for the future is on soccer, but what the sport has been able to do for his track career and vise-versa has been impactful.

“Track definitely helps me with my conditioning for soccer and soccer gives me endurance, especially for the 300 hurdles,” Jah said. “But a lot of it is also responsibility. I’m still playing soccer right now, in the spring. I play club soccer and so I have to work on time management with soccer, track and school at the same time.”

In addition to impressing his coaches at meets, Jah is a leader at practice. Taylor called him a mentor for the freshman hurdlers on the team.

“I really try and give them tips on what I’ve done from my own experience to help my teammates improve,” Jah said. “A lot of what the underclassmen are working on right now is what I was doing at their age. They were struggling to get a three step in-between hurdles, but they’re not struggling anymore.”

Jah says his ultimate goal this season is to beat his PR and advance to state once again. And if he is able to make it that far, Taylor believes anything is possible.

“If he is in peak shape and where I think he can be at the end of the season, I think he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Taylor said. “Whether it’s in our conference, sectional or the state meet, I think you’re going to get another great year from him. He’s older, so he’s naturally stronger and has been working in the weight room. I’m excited to see what happens.”

