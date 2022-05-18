Illinois Pacesetter: Tigers' Russell aiming for elite status

SHERRARD — As a freshman, Lillian Russell showed the potential to be among the area's top girls' track & field athletes.

As a sophomore, the Sherrard High School standout is doing so much more than building on that potential.

A recent four-event winner at the Three Rivers Conference Meet, this week's Illinois Pacesetter is set to make her second trip to the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston.

In addition to participating with the Tigers' 4x200 and 4x400 relays, Russell will make her individual state debut in the 100 meter dash after she took first place at last Thursday's Mercer County Sectional with a time of 12.83 seconds.

"I'm so excited for state and my first time there as an individual," said Russell. "I'm excited to see what it's all about. My goal is to make it to the finals and hopefully medal. If I were to win, that would be awesome."

Seeded 12th in the 100 going into Thursday's state preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field, Russell is looking to draw upon her experience there last season, when she competed with Sherrard's 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

"Everyone has nerves before a race," she said, "but I'll definitely be less nervous, having been there before and having the support of my teammates."

At sectionals, Russell anchored the Tigers' mile relay to a winning finish of 4:12.67, teaming with Lauren Copeland, Madison Mathis and Sarah Neal. That win also enabled Sherrard to earn its second straight sectional team title.

"Lifting that trophy at the end of the night, seeing everyone smiling and happy and taking that victory lap, that was my favorite thing," said Russell, who also teamed with Copeland, Neal and Kelsey Hutchins on the Tigers' second-place 4x200 relay.

"I definitely feel like we can be in the mix for a state title, that's for sure. Being among the top eight in the state (seeded fourth), you know it's anybody's ballgame down there."

Leading up to sectionals, Russell enjoyed a golden harvest at the Three Rivers meet as she helped lead the Tigers to a first-place conference finish. She swept all three of the sprints — winning the 100 in 13.05 seconds, the 400 in 1:02.08 and the 200 in 27.20 seconds — and also scored a gold medal with the 4x100 relay.

Even with the potential she showed last year, such success has taken Russell somewhat by surprise.

"Coming into this year, I definitely did not expect this much success," she said. "I didn't expect it, but I was ready for it, based on how hard we worked in practice. We had workouts every day in January and February, preparing ourselves for May. So far, all of our goals have come true."

While Russell's rapid ascendancy may have caught her by surprise, one person who knew what kind of talent he had was Sherrard girls' track & field coach Todd Volkert.

Even throughout Russell's freshman season, Volkert saw that she had the makings of being a special athlete.

"I thought Lillie could be one of the best sprinters I've coached," he said. "Looking back at her first year, it was obvious she showed a lot of potential and the desire to get better. She's shown substantial improvement from last year to this year.

"The confidence she has in herself and her ability comes from her work ethic. She's a special athlete now, and she's only going to excel in the next two years."

If this season is any indication, Volkert cannot wait for what the next two seasons will bring for Russell.

"Lillie's starting to set herself apart as one of the elite 1A athletes in the area," he said. "I'm pretty excited about where she'll end up."

