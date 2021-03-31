In a season of uncertainty, Spartans lean on upperclassmen

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Iowa spring sports last year, there is one word Kenny Wheeler has emphasized to his Pleasant Valley girls track and field team this spring.
“Joy,” he said. “We’ve really talked about making the most of the opportunity we have each day to be out here and to come every day with a good attitude.”
The Spartans have claimed nine of the last 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference titles and been among the top programs in Iowa Class 4A for the better part of the last decade.
But with no season a year ago, Wheeler admits his team is almost starting over. Newcomers are still adapting and learning about the culture and past successes of the program.
Wheeler, in particular, is leaning on his 13 seniors, which includes past state participants Harmony Creasy and Emily Wood, to relay the expectations and enhance the chemistry that has made the program tight-knit and successful.
“We’re a really talented group this year,” Wood said. “Once people get settled in and see what meets and practices are about, start buying into the process of what (Coach Wheeler) is telling us, we’ll be really good.”
It has taken some time for the Spartans to regain that connection.
“We have to build it back up after not having a season last year,” Creasy said. “I was really close with those girls that were older than me, so I’m trying now to get closer to the freshmen and sophomores.
“Since we didn’t get to mingle last year, it is tough.”
Wood, a four-sport standout, hasn’t missed a beat.
Signed to continue her softball career at Iowa State University next fall, the sprinter said going out for basketball this past winter has paid dividends in her being ready for track season.
“Emily has come into this season as fit as ever,” Wheeler said. “What I’ve been really impressed with is the growth of her leadership ability. She is going to be a big contributor for us this season.”
Creasy anchored the Spartans’ runner-up sprint medley and third place 800 relay at state two years ago along with participating in the long jump.
With track and field as her only sport, Creasy said it has been more challenging to get back into it.
“It was a little rough at first,” Creasy stated. “That first week was intense, just regaining form and so forth. I believe I’m still playing catch-up a little bit, but it has gotten a lot easier.”
“I think for Harmony you’ve seen the effect of the pandemic, not being able to have facilities to work out over the winter months and the weather,” Wheeler said. “It has taken a little bit of time, but in the last couple of weeks, she’s hit her stride. I’m excited to see how she performs the next couple of weeks.”
As has been the case in recent years, Wheeler expects his team to be deep and well-rounded.
Riley Vice will anchor the throws while the majority of girls from PV’s state-qualifying cross country team are out and will lead the distance crew.
Wheeler is excited about his 200 and 400 runners, which gives his team plenty of versatility and the ability to mix and match lineups.
“We’re going to be a pretty athletic team,” Wheeler said. “We were pretty intentional about recruiting girls in our school that do other sports — volleyball and a few dancers on our team. Those things translate well to track and field.
“This group is really eager to learn. What’s always tough is, incoming athletes want to be perfect, and so much about this sport is consistency and failure. You have to understand lessons of growth and development in the sport.”
With no season last year and limited indoor competition last month, there is more uncertainty about where PV stacks up against the other teams across the state.
That might not be a bad thing, Wood said.
“It takes the pressure off of us,” she admitted. “We can just go out there and run our best and beat the people next to us. When it comes time for the important meets, I think we’ll be right where we need to be.”
The Spartans will make a push to qualify events for the Drake Relays in the next couple of weeks. Then, it will be about preparing for May.
“It is about the long game, getting ourselves to the point where we can be the best we can be during the month of May,” Wheeler said. “A lot of that is going to be sharpening, in terms of workouts and taking care of the little things like nutrition, handoffs and block starts.
“Once we get more and more comfortable with those things, we’ll be comfortable to go.”