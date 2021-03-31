In a season of uncertainty, Spartans lean on upperclassmen

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Iowa spring sports last year, there is one word Kenny Wheeler has emphasized to his Pleasant Valley girls track and field team this spring.

“Joy,” he said. “We’ve really talked about making the most of the opportunity we have each day to be out here and to come every day with a good attitude.”

The Spartans have claimed nine of the last 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference titles and been among the top programs in Iowa Class 4A for the better part of the last decade.

But with no season a year ago, Wheeler admits his team is almost starting over. Newcomers are still adapting and learning about the culture and past successes of the program.

Wheeler, in particular, is leaning on his 13 seniors, which includes past state participants Harmony Creasy and Emily Wood, to relay the expectations and enhance the chemistry that has made the program tight-knit and successful.

“We’re a really talented group this year,” Wood said. “Once people get settled in and see what meets and practices are about, start buying into the process of what (Coach Wheeler) is telling us, we’ll be really good.”

It has taken some time for the Spartans to regain that connection.