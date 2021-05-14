Iowa area boys state track and field qualifiers

Boys track and field
State qualifiers
Note: The number next to the name or relay is where it was seeded based on state-qualifying performance. There are 24 entries in each event.
Class 4A
Discus – 2. Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 177-1; 9. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 158-0; 16. Zach McMillian, North Scott, 146-0; 22. Brandt Williams, North Scott, 141-6
Shot put – 3. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 54-5 ½; 8. Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 51-2 ½; 14. Alex Moore, Davenport Central, 49-9 ¼; 18. Ryan Saddler, Pleasant Valley, 49-2
High jump – 6. Sam Skarich, North Scott, 6-5; 11. Ashton Urmie, Davenport West, 6-2
Long jump – 20. Logan Mulholland, Clinton, 20-7 ½; 23. Darnell Butler, North Scott, 20-3 ¼
100 – 3. NaZion Caruthers, Davenport West, 11.07; 6. Dane Howard, Davenport Central, 11.13; 15. Dane Treiber, North Scott, 11.26; 19. Zaie Miller, Davenport Central, 11.46; 21. Paxton Bigby, Bettendorf, 11.53
200 – 7. NaZion Caruthers, Davenport West, 22.39; 16. Dane Howard, Davenport Central, 22.68; 19. Dane Treiber, North Scott, 22.81; 23. Alain Denou, Davenport North, 23.45
400 – 13. Addison Binnie, Clinton, 51.44; 14. Micah Green, Davenport Central, 51.49; 20. Joseph Martinez, Davenport North, 52.01
800 – 5. Nick Moore, Bettendorf, 1:58.00; 6. Grant Tebbe, Pleasant Valley, 1:58.61; 15. Owen West, North Scott, 2:00.01; 21. Layton Pribyl, Bettendorf, 2:01.15
1,600 – 10. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:26.98; 22. Will Dowda, North Scott, 4:38.76
3,200 – 23. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 10:30.26; 24. Tarun Vedula, Pleasant Valley, 10:31.23
110 hurdles – 8. Will Kruse, North Scott, 15.21; 24. Max Doran, Pleasant Valley, 16.25
400 hurdles – 22. Parker Miller, Bettendorf, 58.22; 24. Ryan Sherman, Bettendorf, 1:00.06
Shuttle hurdle relay – 8. North Scott, 1:01.01; 15. Pleasant Valley, 1:02.69; 20. Bettendorf, 1:03.77
400 relay – 22. North Scott, 44.18; 24. Pleasant Valley, 44.24
800 relay – 17. Muscatine, 1:32.24; 18. Davenport North, 1:32.40; 19. North Scott, 1:32.53
1,600 relay – 19. Bettendorf, 3:30.45; 23. North Scott, 3:31.48; 24. Davenport West, 3:31.58
3,200 relay – 7. Bettendorf, 8:09.83; 9. Pleasant Valley, 8:11.24; 18. Muscatine, 8:19.24; 23. North Scott, 8:24.07
Sprint medley relay – 18. Davenport North, 1:36.04; 19. Davenport Central, 1:36.50; 20. Muscatine, 1:36.52
Distance medley relay – 11. Pleasant Valley, 3:41.03; 22. Clinton, 3:45.35
Class 3A
Discus – 4. Tyler Maro, Assumption, 165-4
Shot put – none
High jump – none
Long jump – 15. Kade Kreinbring, Assumption, 20-5 ¾
100 – 5. Simon Weitz, Assumption, 11.25; 22. Caiden Atienza, Maquoketa, 11.54
200 – 4. Lucas Burmeister, Central DeWitt, 22.66; 21. Caiden Atienza, Maquoketa, 23.24
400 – none
800 – 23. TJ Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 2:05.38
1,600 – none
3,200 – none
110 hurdles – none
400 hurdles – 24. Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt, 58.51
Shuttle hurdle relay -- none
400 relay – 13. Assumption, 44.24
800 relay – 16. Assumption, 1:32.35; 17. Central DeWitt, 1:32.41
1,600 relay – 21. Central DeWitt, 3:32.18
3,200 relay – 14. Assumption, 8:22.37; 19. Central DeWitt, 8:26.46
Distance medley relay – none
Sprint medley relay – 2. Central DeWitt, 1:34.83
Class 2A
Discus – 7. Spencer Kessel, Louisa-Muscatine, 145-11
Shot put – 12. Spencer Kessel, Louisa-Muscatine, 47-8 ¼; 16. Nile Schuett, Tipton, 46-9 1/2; 19. Sam Moraetes, Northeast, 45-10
High jump – 24. Dawson Wehrle, Louisa-Muscatine, 5-10
Long jump – 14. Alex Pitts, Bellevue, 21-0 ½
100 – 4. Jordan Lawrence, Camanche, 11.02; 6. Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty, 11.20; 8. Nolan DeLong, Durant, 11.29
200 – 8. Jordan Lawrence, Camanche, 22.78; 16. Nolan DeLong, Durant, 23.19
400 – 20. Adam Dunlap, Camanche, 53.71
800 – 3. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 2:02.28; 7. Ty Nichols, Tipton, 2:03.62
1,600 – 1. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 4:30.69; 2. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 4:32.93; 16. Payton Griebel, Bellevue, 4:43.65
3,200 – 1. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 9:53.45; 3. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 9:55.71; 8. Payton Griebel, Bellevue, 10:12.14; 9. Troy Butler, Tipton, 10:20.93
110 hurdles – 7. Sam Gingerich, West Liberty, 15.45
400 hurdles – 9. Alex Pitts, Bellevue, 56.74; 14. Riley Carrier, Bellevue, 56.97
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. West Liberty, 1:02.33; 22. Tipton, 1:05.04
400 relay – 7. Bellevue, 44.33; 8. Camanche, 44.40
800 relay – 5. Bellevue, 1:32.71; 9. Northeast, 1:33.05
1,600 relay – 4. Durant, 3:29.40; 11. Northeast, 3:31.79
3,200 relay – 1. Tipton, 8:17.97; 2. Northeast, 8:22.93
Sprint medley relay – 11. Camanche, 1:36.59; 14. Bellevue, 1:37.10
Distance medley relay – 1. Bellevue, 3:38.97; 5. Tipton, 3:42.30; 14. Northeast, 3:44.53
Class 1A
Discus – 15. Mason Hodges, Columbus, 136-5; 18. Jacob Sander, North Cedar, 134-11
Shot put – 9. Rhett Smith, Wapello, 48-9 ¾; 19. Jacob Sander, North Cedar, 45-4 ¾
High jump – 20. Johnny Amina, North Cedar, 5-10; 22. Brady Buchmeyer, Calamus-Wheatland, 5-10
Long jump – 5. Kael Unruh, North Cedar, 21-4
100 – 2. Kael Unruh, North Cedar, 11.17; 11. Hudson Felkey, Easton Valley, 11.52; 15. Jake Gustison, Wapello, 11.55
200 – 3. Kael Unruh, North Cedar, 22.67; 5. Caden Thomas, Wapello, 22.81; 24. Kaden Amigon, Columbus, 23.53
400 – 1. Caden Thomas, Wapello, 50.17; 23. Trenton Murray, Wapello, 54.28
800 – 1. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 1:59.92
1,600 – 4. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 4:39.63; 10. Isaac Acosta, Columbus, 4:43.93
3,200 – 12. Freddy Vergara, Columbus, 10:22.95
110 hurdles – 20. Triston Miller, Columbus, 16.30
400 hurdles – none
Shuttle hurdle relay – 8. Easton Valley, 1:03.53
400 relay – 1. Easton Valley, 44.48; 9. Wapello, 44.96; 24. Columbus, 46.17
800 relay – 2. Easton Valley, 1:32.43; 22. Wapello, 1:35.47
1,600 relay – 15. Calamus-Wheatland, 3:33.94
3,200 relay – 21. Calamus-Wheatland, 8:49.53
Sprint medley relay – 3. Wapello, 1:36.05; 21. Easton Valley, 1:38.14
Distance medley relay – 1. Calamus-Wheatland, 3:42.05