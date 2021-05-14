Iowa area girls state track and field qualifiers

Girls track and field
State qualifiers
Note: The number next to the name or relay is where it was seeded based on state-qualifying performance. There are 24 entries in each event.
Class 4A
Discus – 6. Riley Vice, Pleasant Valley, 119-7; 21. Caelan Long, North Scott, 104-11; 22. Morgan Newmeyer, Davenport North, 104-7
Shot put – 1. Riley Vice, Pleasant Valley, 40-1 ¼; 17. Jorie Hanenburg, North Scott, 35-3; 18. Ellie Erpelding, Bettendorf, 35-2 ½; 23. Ali House, Clinton, 34-0
High jump – 5. Grace Graham, North Scott, 5-3; 6. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 5-2; 15. Lanesha McNeal, Davenport North, 4-10
Long jump – 8. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 17-0 ¾; 13. Brooklyn Johnson, Davenport Central, 16-9 ¼; 17. Madison Ahrens, North Scott, 16-5 ½; 24. Calla Brunkan, North Scott, 15-11 ½
100 – 5. Athena Nelson, North Scott, 12.66; 9. Mercie Hansel, North Scott, 12.85; 16. Kanijah Angel, Clinton, 13.21; 17. Anastasia Drexler, Bettendorf, 13.25; 18. Katie Girsch, Bettendorf, 13.28; 23. Allison Malone, Pleasant Valley, 13.35
200 – 7. Brooklyn Johnson, Davenport Central, 26.47
400 – 5. Maya Williams, Bettendorf, 59.23; 9. Amanda Scott, Bettendorf, 1:01.12
800 – 11. Sarah DeFauw, Bettendorf, 2:21.93; 15. Lydia Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 2:23.15
1,500 – 12. Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf, 4:55.08; 20. Lydia Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 5:00.79; 24. Emily See, Bettendorf, 5:06.76
3,000 – 16. Kylie Daily, Davenport West, 10:57.95; 17. Emily See, Bettendorf, 10:57.97; 18. Camryn Sattler, Clinton, 10:58.00
100 hurdles – 5. Nacari Bryant, Davenport Central, 15.51; 6. McKenzie Borden, Bettendorf, 15.61; 14. Grace Graham, North Scott, 16.07; 22. Abby Patten, Pleasant Valley, 16.74
400 hurdles – 1. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 1:05.02; 9. Kaitlyn Powell, Davenport West, 1:07.47; 12. Hattie Aanestad, Bettendorf, 1:08.05; 16. Ashley Smith, Davenport West, 1:09.52
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. North Scott, 1:06.77; 5. Bettendorf, 1:07.63; 8. Davenport West, 1:08.38; 12. Pleasant Valley, 1:08.80; 21. Davenport Central, 1:12.42
400 relay – 4. Pleasant Valley, 49.35; 5. North Scott, 49.77; 11. Bettendorf, 50.54
800 relay – 2. Pleasant Valley, 1:44.46; 8. North Scott, 1:46.98; 9. Bettendorf, 1:47.11; 23. Davenport North, 1:50.33
1,600 relay – 5. Bettendorf, 4:07.18; 8. North Scott, 4:08.53; 9. Pleasant Valley, 4:08.59
3,200 relay – 8. Bettendorf, 9:47.81; 15. Pleasant Valley, 9:58.47; 18. Davenport Central, 10:01.63
Sprint medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley, 1:48.29; 2. Bettendorf, 1:48.83; 16. North Scott, 1:52.50
Distance medley relay – 7. Pleasant Valley, 4:17.46; 9. Bettendorf, 4:18.79; 16. Davenport North, 4:25.67; 21. Davenport West, 4:30.21; 23. North Scott, 4:30.88
Class 3A
Discus – 4. Anna Wohlers, Assumption, 133-5; 14. Talbot Kinney, Central DeWitt, 117-11
Shot put – 11. Anna Wohlers, Assumption, 38-3 ½;
High jump – 5. Peyton Seberg, Assumption, 5-3; 6. Soren Maricle, Central DeWItt, 5-3
Long jump – 7. Morgan Machovec, Central DeWitt, 17-2
100 – 3. Alaina McConnell, Assumption, 12.70; 14. Adeline Bowman, Maquoketa, 13.08
200 – 4. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 26.02; 9. Alaina McConnell, Assumption, 26.34
400 – 6. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 59.85; 11. Reese Kuhlman, Maquoketa, 1:01.58
800 – 17. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 2:25.97
1,500 – 23. Skylar Hoffman, Assumption, 5:20.82
3,000 – none
100 hurdles – 17. Soren Maricle, Central DeWitt, 16.44
400 hurdles – 10. Adeline Bowman, Maquoketa, 1:09.25
Shuttle hurdle relay – none
400 relay – 11. Assumption, 51.13
800 relay – 6 Assumption, 1:46.60
1,600 relay – 4. Assumption, 4:07.22
3,200 relay – 15. Assumption, 10:16.45
Sprint medley relay – 4. Assumption, 1:50.73; 10. Maquoketa, 1:53.31
Distance medley relay – 12. Assumption, 4:21.76
Class 2A
Discus – 1. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 127-7
Shot put – 23. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 35-4 1/2; 24. Allison Kenneavy, Camanche, 34-6 ¼
High jump – 15. Elizabeth Chambers, Northeast, 5-1; 19. Emy Seeser, Camanche, 5-0
Long jump – 3. Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, 17-7; 6. Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 16-9 ½; 17. Catie Hook, Wilton, 16-1
100 – 7. Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, 12.89; 8. Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, 12.89; 14. McKenna Hohenadel, Louisa-Muscatine, 13.14; 17. Madison Tarr, Northeast, 13.18
200 – 7. Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, 26.62; 8. Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, 26.86; 12. McKenna Hohenadel, Louisa-Muscatine, 27.01
400 – 19. Addie Nerem, Tipton, 1:03.68; 23. Grace Nauman, Camanche, 1:04.35
800 – 12. Alivia Edens, Tipton, 2:26.52
1,500 – 21. Charlotte Brown, Wilton, 5:21.07; 23. McKenzie Kissel, Louisa-Muscatine, 5:23.28
3,000 – 24. Coryn Wallick, Tipton, 11:58.19
100 hurdles – 1. Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast, 14.94; 12. Sydney Barton, Tipton, 16.50
400 hurdles – 3. Ellie RIckertsen, Northeast, 1:07.16; 19. Carlie Jo Fusco, Durant, 1:09.90
Shuttle hurdle relay – 11. Tipton, 1:10.98; 19. West Liberty, 1:12.36; 20. Durant, 1:12.43
400 relay – 3. Northeast, 50.78; 13. Bellevue, 52.24
800 relay – 9. Bellevue, 1:49.31; 14. Louisa-Muscatine, 1:49.95
1,600 relay – 15. Tipton, 4:16.02; 17. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:16.53
3,200 relay – 16. Tipton, 10:16.71
Sprint medley relay – 4. Northeast, 1:50.18; 20. Bellevue, 1:56.19
Distance medley relay – 15. Tipton, 4:27.72; 18. Bellevue, 4:28.26
Class 1A
Discus – 13. Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace, 109-4
Shot put – 13. Michelle Diaz, Columbus, 36-8 ¾; 14. Emma Callaghan, Bellevue Marquette, 36-3; 17. Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace, 35-11
High jump – 12. Aubrie Pruess, North Cedar, 4-10; 18. Maddi Klemme, Easton Valley, 4-10
Long jump – none
100 – 5. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 12.96; 8. Alyssa McElmeel, Calamus-Wheatland, 13.16; 12. Addison Musser, North Cedar, 13.29
200 – 4. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 26.85; 5. Lindsy Massner, Wapello, 26.98; 11. Alyssa McElmeel, Calamus-Wheatland, 27.29
400 – none
800 – none
1,500 – 21. Hunter Jones, North Cedar, 5:27.21
3,000 – 10. Hunter Jones, North Cedar, 11:34.12; 11. Holly Beauchamp, Bellevue Marquette, 11:39.68
100 hurdles – 1. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 15.29
400 hurdles – 5. Allison Kettmann, Bellevue Marquette, 1:08.93; 9. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 1:10.02; 12. Serah Shafer, Wapello, 1:10.54
Shuttle hurdle relay – none