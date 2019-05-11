Here is a look at the Quad-City metro and area qualifiers for next week's coed state meet in Des Moines. The number next to each individual or relay is where they're seeded based off state-qualifying performances:
Class 4A
Discus – 3. Cade Collier, Pleasant Valley, 156-7; 9. Brant Carter, Davenport North, 148-8; 15. Ben Belken, North Scott, 146-1; 21. Alec Seifert, Davenport North, 144-9; 24. Nile Ridenour, Bettendorf, 142-0
Shot put – 14. Alex Blizzard, Bettendorf, 51-1; 24. Cade Collier, Pleasant Valley, 47-0 ½
High jump – 5. Trent Allard, North Scott, 6-4; 8. Ty Numkena, Bettendorf, 6-3; 11. Alec Seifert, Davenport North, 6-2; 18. Brody Erlandson, Davenport Central, 6-0
Long jump – 9. Malik Westerfield, Davenport West, 21-6 ¼; 14. Elisjsha Wiseman, Davenport North, 21-1 ½; 20. Ulysses Patterson, Clinton, 20-11; 21. Carter Bell, Bettendorf, 20-10 ½; 24. Kelvin Mukosa, Bettendorf, 20-5
100 – 1. Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 10.68; 9. Austin Kalar, Bettendorf, 11.12; 17. Aaron Webb, Muscatine, 11.28; 22. Tim Nimely, Muscatine, 11.38
200 – 1. Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 21.69; 20. Leo Desequeira, Bettendorf, 23.06
400 – 1. Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 47.84; 11. Noah Yahn, Muscatine, 50.58; 14. Mekou Smith-Reed, Bettendorf, 51.08; 16. Ulysses Patterson, Clinton, 51.30; 17. David Johnson, Clinton, 51.39; 23. Iain Gronewold, Davenport Central, 52.51
800 – 14. Brendan Scott, Bettendorf, 2:01.47; 16. Nick Moore, Bettendorf, 2:01.57
1600 – 12. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:31.48; 15. Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley, 4:31.92
3200 – 16. Kent Nichols, Pleasant Valley, 9:51.99; 20. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 9:57.18
110 hurdles – 8. Spencer Thomas, North Scott, 15.06; 10. Sam Sturtzer, Pleasant Valley, 15.08; 17. Porter Cottrell, Pleasant Valley, 15.31; 24. Camren Carter, Davenport West, 15.49
400 hurdles – 1. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 53.61; 10. Ethan Clarke, Bettendorf, 55.57; 18. Ben Wilson, Pleasant Valley, 56.82
Shuttle hurdle relay – 12. Pleasant Valley, 1:01.05; 16. Davenport West, 1:02.10; 18. North Scott, 1:03.00; 19. Bettendorf, 1:03.03
400 relay – 12. Bettendorf, 43.36; 23. North Scott, 44.34
800 relay – 13. Bettendorf, 1:30.75; 24. Muscatine, 1:32.68
1600 relay – 6. Muscatine, 3:24.43; 7. Bettendorf, 3:24.55; 13. Clinton, 3:28.27
3200 relay – 4. Bettendorf, 8:04.14; 7. Pleasant Valley, 8:05.75; 21. North Scott, 8:20.25
Distance medley relay – 11. Bettendorf, 3:38.69; 17. North Scott, 3:40.40; 23. Clinton, 3:43.35; 24. Pleasant Valley, 3:43.99
Sprint medley relay – 2. Bettendorf, 1:31.73; 14. Muscatine, 1:34.46; 18. Davenport Central, 1:35.10
Class 3A
Discus – none
Shot put – 22. Jeff Grau, Central DeWitt, 47-6 ¼
High jump – 14. Logan Paulsen, Central DeWitt, 6-1
Long jump – 16. Kaiden Muhl, Central DeWitt, 20-3 ¾
100 – 9. Simon Weitz, Assumption, 11.35; 20. Tyler Kulhanek, Assumption, 11.54; 23. Caiden Atienza, Maquoketa, 11.66
200 – 24. Simon Weitz, Assumption, 23.46
400 – 24. Parker Foley, Assumption, 54.85
800 – 20. Chris Guise, Assumption, 2:03.26
1600 – none
3200 – none
110 hurdles – none
400 hurdles – 14. Dalen Acton, Maquoketa, 56.86
Shuttle hurdle relay – 23. Central DeWitt, 1:03.36
400 relay – 15. Assumption, 44.42; 23. Central DeWitt, 45.16
800 relay – none
1600 relay – none
3200 relay – 15. Assumption, 8:19.22; 24. Central DeWitt, 8:25.35
Distance medley relay – 16. Central DeWitt, 3:42.13
Sprint medley relay – none
Class 2A
Discus – 2. T.J. Dirth, Wapello, 162-4; 16. Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty, 138-9
Shot put – 3. Caden Wendt, North Cedar, 53-2; 6. Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty, 51-6 ¼; 16. Riley Konrady, Bellevue, 48-4 ½
High jump – 3. Braeden Hoyer, Northeast, 6-5; 22. Andrew Stewart, Tipton, 6-0
Long jump – 4. Jake Willkomm, Durant, 21-1 ¾; 6. Mason Compton, Durant, 20-11 ½; 7. Dawson Stoll, Northeast, 20-10 ½; 8. Kael Unruh, North Cedar, 20-10
100 – 2. Eric Campie, Camanche, 11.12; 14. Jordan Lawrence, Camanche, 11.48; 16. Ricky Pforts, Wapello, 11.50
200 – 4. Eric Campie, Camanche, 22.69; 10. Jake Willkomm, Durant, 23.02; 21. Brock Jeambey, Louisa-Muscatine, 23.63
400 – 4. Eric Campie, Camanche, 50.88; 12. Caden Thomas, Wapello, 51.63; 14. Andrew Penniston, Bellevue, 51.76
800 – 7. Trent Pelzer, Tipton, 2:01.91; 9. Dylan Darsidan, Camanche, 2:02.36; 16. Coy Ruess, West Liberty, 2:02.90; 23. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 2:04.71
1600 – 1. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 4:33.04; 14. Jack Sieverding, Bellevue, 4:39.30; 22. Ashton Burroughs, West Liberty, 4:43.49; 23. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 4:43.51
3200 – 18. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 10:11.55; 21. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 10:18.34; 22. Zach Hein, Wilton, 10:20.57
110 hurdles – 5. Frank Bierman, Tipton, 15.25; 16. Paden Zell, Tipton, 15.70; 18. Grant Rickertsen, Northeast, 15.80; 21. Zayne Feller, Camanche, 16.02
400 hurdles – 4. Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine, 56.38; 9. Blake Hardison, Camanche, 56.65; 10. Grant Rickertsen, Northeast, 56.69
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. West Liberty, 1:00.91; 4. Tipton, 1:01.10
400 relay – 5. Bellevue, 44.32; 6. Camanche, 44.35; 24. Louisa-Muscatine, 45.55
800 relay – 13. Camanche, 1:32.84; 16. Bellevue, 1:33.09; 21. West Liberty, 1:33.57
1600 relay – 11. Northeast, 3:30.12; 12. Bellevue, 3:30.30; 13. West Liberty, 3:30.39; 21. Durant, 3:32.17; 24. Tipton, 3:33.30
3200 relay – 14. Bellevue, 8:25.06; 19. Tipton, 8:31.27; 22. Northeast, 8:34.61
Distance medley relay – 3. Camanche, 3:38.35; 6. Northeast, 3:38.94; 7. West Liberty, 3:39.43; 18. Bellevue, 3:42.12
Sprint medley relay – 2. Camanche, 1:35.62; 6. Bellevue, 1:35.98; 19. Northeast, 1:36.99
Class 1A
Discus – 19. Luke Lasack, Midland, 133-10
Shot put – 5. Luke Lasack, Midland, 48-10
High jump – 14. Brady Buchmeyer, Calamus-Wheatland, 6-0
Long jump – 4. Hunter Rickels, Calamus-Wheatland, 21-2
100 – 7. Raymond Venditti, Calamus-Wheatland, 11.30
200 – 4. Raymond Venditti, Calamus-Wheatland, 22.93
400 – none
800 – 1. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 2:00.88
1600 – 8. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 4:46.94; 9. Chandler Gannon, Calamus-Wheatland, 4:46.98
3200 – 14. Hansi Hudson, Prince of Peace, 10:17.03
110 hurdles – none
400 hurdles – none
Shuttle hurdle relay – 21. Easton Valley, 1:05.49
400 relay – 14. Easton Valley, 45.31
800 relay – 8. Calamus-Wheatland, 1:33.57; 15. Easton Valley, 1:34.15
1600 relay – none
3200 relay – 4. Calamus-Wheatland, 8:27.58
Distance medley relay – 1. Calamus-Wheatland, 3:40.31; 24. Easton Valley, 3:49.25
Sprint medley relay -- none