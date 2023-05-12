Here is a look at the metro and area individuals and relays to qualify for next week's Iowa boys state track & field meet.
The number next to each name or relay is where they are seeded among the 24 participants in each event based on state-qualifying performance.
Class 4A
Discus – 1. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 183-2; 5. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 161-0; 19. Luke Belken (North Scott), 143-3
Shot put – 9. Nathan Ervin (North Scott), 50-7; 11. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 50-3; 12. Joey VanWetzinga (Pleasant Valley), 50-3; 13. Cadence McDowell (Davenport Central), 49-5
High jump – 8. Idris Thomas (Davenport West), 6-4; 22. Daniel Zietlow (Pleasant Valley), 6-0
Long jump – 5. Harrison Fierce (Pleasant Valley), 21-7 ¼; 20. Max Doran (Pleasant Valley), 20-9 ¼
People are also reading…
100 – 3. Colton Voss (North Scott), 10.95; 14. Elijah Mendoza (Bettendorf), 11.25; 22. Jimelle Forkpa (Muscatine), 11.42
200 – 3. Makhi Wilson (Pleasant Valley), 21.72; 5. Colton Voss (North Scott), 21.97; 7. Calvin Curcija (Bettendorf), 22.10; 12. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 22.41; 15. Mason Bogan (Davenport North), 22.65; 20. Savior Vesey (Davenport North), 22.83; 23. Elijah Mendoza (Bettendorf), 22.89
400 – 2. Calvin Curcija (Bettendorf), 48.49; 7. Zach VanWychen (Bettendorf), 49.64; 20. JeVon Henderson (Davenport West), 52.01
800 – 16. Carl Rekow (Pleasant Valley), 1:59.60
1,600 – 4. Luke Knepp (Pleasant Valley), 4:21.26; 10. Cameron Gotto (Pleasant Valley), 4:26.15
3,200 – 22. Luke Knepp (Pleasant Valley), 9:46.40
110 hurdles – 2. Makhi Wilson (Pleasant Valley), 14.54; 5. Lowen Krueger (North Scott), 14.93; 12. Max Doran (Pleasant Valley), 15.19; 17. Daniel Adams (Muscatine), 15.31
400 hurdles – 14. J.J. McDermott (Bettendorf), 55.90
400 relay – 4. North Scott (Voss, Marti, Robertson, Krueger), 42.64; 10. Clinton (Liggins, Thomas, Binnie, Lee), 43.07; 16. Pleasant Valley (Collingwood, Fierce, Doran, Wilson), 43.29; 24. Davenport North (Vesey, Bogan, Stuckel, Taylor), 43.74
800 relay – 8. North Scott (Marti, Voss, Robertson, Johnson), 1:29.06; 14. Davenport North (Vesey, Stuckel, Taylor, Bogan), 1:29.70; 16. Clinton (Liggins, Thomas, Binnie, Lee), 1:30.34
1,600 relay – 5. Bettendorf (Weas, VanWychen, Rath, Curcija), 3:23.03; 16. Muscatine (Henry, Johnson, Sewa, Becker), 3:29.11
3,200 relay – 13. Davenport Central (Sullivan, Harmsen, Linehan, Christy), 8:09.94; 20. North Scott (Foster, Hagedorn, Wilshusen, Davis), 8:16.93; 23. Pleasant Valley (Gotto, Parrish, Rekow, Perry), 8:19.29
Distance medley relay – 12. Bettendorf (Riley, Trudell, Brown, Heden), 3:38.52; 14. Davenport Central (Lewis, Harris, Harmsen, Sullivan), 3:38.62
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Roemer, Zietlow, Wilson), 59.05; 19. Bettendorf (Garrison, McDermott, Callahan, Martinez), 1:02.76; 21. North Scott (Kruse, Reese, Stickler, Krueger), 1:03.42; 23. Muscatine (Henry, Watson, Deseh, Adams), 1:03.73
Sprint medley relay – 3. Bettendorf (Riley, Mendoza, VanWychen, Curcija), 1:31.99; 20. Muscatine (Adams, Lane, Forkpa, Henry), 1:36.05
Class 3A
Discus – 19. Joseph Vickers (Central DeWitt), 146-10
Shot put – 20. Joseph Vickers (Central DeWitt), 48-8 ½
High jump – 8. Colby Cornelius (Central DeWitt), 6-2
Long jump – none
100 – 15. Tye Hardin (Maquoketa), 11.13
200 – 4. Will Ginter (Central DeWitt), 22.18; 10. Tye Hardin (Maquoketa), 22.42
400 – 3. Alex Fuller (Central DeWitt), 49.77; 9. Tye Hardin (Maquoketa), 50.77
800 – none
1,600 – none
3,200 – 21. David Lochner (Assumption), 10:18.93
110 hurdles – 10. Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt), 15.35
400 hurdles – 3. Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt), 55.00
400 relay – 20. Assumption (McConnell, Bass, Preston, Timmons), 44.17
800 relay – 7. Central DeWitt (Harper, Rheingans, Brown, Ginter), 1:29.90; 13. Assumption (McConnell, Bass, Preston, Timmons), 1:30.97
1,600 relay – 7. Central DeWitt (Fuller, Ginter, Olson, Rheingans), 3:26.63
3,200 relay – 19. Assumption (C. Pilgrim, P. Pilgrim, Murphy, Kersten), 8:22.97; 21. Central DeWitt (Olson, Zimmer, Bloom, Freeman), 8:23.99
Distance medley relay – none
Shuttle hurdle relay – none
Sprint medley relay – 2. Central DeWitt (Harper, Brown, Fuller, Ginter), 1:32.53; 9. Maquoketa (Meyer, Tranel, Koos, Hardin), 1:35.18
Class 2A
Discus – 2. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 174-9
Shot put – 1. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 63-5
High jump – 15. Tyson Seeser (Camanche), 6-1; 22. Colby Gray (Northeast), 6-0
Long jump – none
100 – 1. Talib Bird (Northeast), 10.93; 9. Ethan Schultz (Camanche), 11.29; 21. Nolan DeLong (Durant), 11.39; 22. Axell Polanco (West Liberty), 11.41
200 – 8. Jimmy Weispfenning (Northeast), 22.75
400 – 19. Chris Day (Louisa-Muscatine), 52.44
800 – 1. Clay Bohlmann (Tipton), 1:58.90
1,600 – 6. Clay Bohlmann (Tipton), 4:36.57
3,200 – none
110 hurdles – 19. Caleb Clark (Durant), 16.07; 24. Jayce McHugh (West Liberty), 16.38
400 hurdles – 8. Caden Schmidt (Tipton), 56.38; 12. Ryker Dengler (West Liberty), 57.31; 24. Mason Badtram (Durant), 58.28
400 relay – 6. Northeast (Schmidt, Bird, Weispfenning, Gray), 43.80; 7. Camanche (Darsidan, Seeser, Wiersema, Schultz), 43.83; 14. West Liberty (Polanco, Cardona, Axsom, McHugh), 44.12
800 relay – 1. Camanche (Wiersema, Seeser, Darsidan, Schultz), 1:30.88; 3. Durant (Hollenback, Gast, Huesmann, DeLong), 1:31.27; 4. Northeast (Schmidt, Bird, Gray, Weispfenning), 1:31.34; 6. West Liberty (Polanco, Cardona, Axsom, McHugh), 1:31.79
1,600 relay – 3. Durant (Hollenback, Gast, Huesmann, DeLong), 3:25.01; 14. Tipton (Deerberg, Nichols, Caleb Bohlmann, Graves), 3:29.60
3,200 relay – 4. Tipton (Schmidt, Caleb Bohlmann, Nichols, Clay Bohlmann), 8:11.76
Distance medley relay – 2. Tipton (Naderman, Deerberg, Graves, Clay Bohlmann), 3:35.37; 5. Northeast (Bird, Gray, Weispfenning, Jargo), 3:37.45
Shuttle hurdle relay – 10. Durant (Meyer, Badtram, Hein, Clark), 1:03.11; 12. Northeast (Knutsen, Cox, Johnson, Everson), 1:03.30; 13. West Liberty (Axsom, Iske, Dengler, McHugh), 1:03.38; 16. Wilton (Dohrmann, McQuillen, Milder, Dusenberry), 1:04.12
Sprint medley relay – 5. Camanche (Darsidan, Wiersema, Schultz, Seeser), 1:35.43; 19. Tipton (Barton, Deerberg, Naderman, Graves), 1:36.31; 21. Durant (Gast, DeLong, Hollenback, Huesmann), 1:36.37
Class 1A
Discus – 6. Russell Coil (Columbus), 145-3; 23. Hudson Underwood (Easton Valley), 127-4
Shot put – 6. Ryan McDonough (Wapello), 49-9; 15. Russell Coil (Columbus), 48-2 ½
High jump – 2. Triston Miller (Columbus), 6-6
Long jump – 5. Kaden Amigon (Columbus), 21-0 ½; 23. Charlie Simpson (Easton Valley), 19-9
100 – 4. Kaden Amigon (Columbus), 11.00; 5. Jeff Hoback (Columbus), 11.23
200 – 4. Kaden Amigon (Columbus), 22.55; 8. Jeff Hoback (Columbus), 22.93
400 – none
800 – none
1,600 – none
3,200 – none
110 hurdles – 1. Triston Miller (Columbus), 14.10; 17. Alexander Rees (Columbus), 16.02
400 hurdles – 17. Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley), 57.68
400 relay – 2. Columbus (Hoback, Kaalberg, Miller, Amigon), 43.24
800 relay – none
1,600 relay – none
3,200 relay – none
Distance medley relay – none
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Columbus (Kaalberg, Zuniga, Rees, Miller), 1:01.52
Sprint medley relay – none