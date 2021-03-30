Iowa boys track and field primer

Individuals to watch

Dane Howard, sr., Davenport Central: Expected to be the Blue Devils' top sprinter. He posted an 11.43 in the 100 in the outdoor opener at North Scott and will likely anchor Central's 400 and 800 relays.

Chase Knoche, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Anchored the Warriors to a distance medley relay state title in Class 1A in 2019 and is one of the top 800 runners in the state. Third in the 800 at state two years ago, he ran a 2:01.17 indoors earlier this month at Dickinson Relays to place second.

Jordan Lawrence, sr., Camanche: After successful seasons in football and basketball, the sprinter is eager to get on the track after last season was canceled because of COVID-19. He was a Class 2A state qualifier in the 100 and ran on multiple relays as a sophomore.

Simon Weitz, sr., Assumption: A Class 3A state qualifier in multiple events, including the open 100 two years ago, Weitz will lead the Knights' sprint crew. He just missed qualifying for the finals in the 60 meters at the Dickinson Relays earlier this month.