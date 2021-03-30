Iowa boys track and field primer

Individuals to watch
Dane Howard, sr., Davenport Central: Expected to be the Blue Devils' top sprinter. He posted an 11.43 in the 100 in the outdoor opener at North Scott and will likely anchor Central's 400 and 800 relays.
Chase Knoche, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Anchored the Warriors to a distance medley relay state title in Class 1A in 2019 and is one of the top 800 runners in the state. Third in the 800 at state two years ago, he ran a 2:01.17 indoors earlier this month at Dickinson Relays to place second.
Jordan Lawrence, sr., Camanche: After successful seasons in football and basketball, the sprinter is eager to get on the track after last season was canceled because of COVID-19. He was a Class 2A state qualifier in the 100 and ran on multiple relays as a sophomore.
Simon Weitz, sr., Assumption: A Class 3A state qualifier in multiple events, including the open 100 two years ago, Weitz will lead the Knights' sprint crew. He just missed qualifying for the finals in the 60 meters at the Dickinson Relays earlier this month.
Noah Yahn, sr., Muscatine: Placed 12th in the Class 4A 400 meters two years ago as a sophomore in 50.63 seconds and ran the anchor leg on a Muskie 1,600 relay that qualified for the finals at state in 2019.
Teams to watch
Pleasant Valley: Kole Sommer anchors the Spartans' distance crew, earning ninth and 13th place finishes two years ago in the 1,600 and 3,200 at state. Luke Knepp and Tarun Vedula also will be prominent distance runners for the Spartans. Senior Michael Cumberbatch was third at Dickinson Relays in 200 meters and fifth in the 60. Max Doran also should be a key point scorer for coach Erik Belby's squad.
Tipton: The Tigers finished fifth at the River Valley Conference meet two years ago. With Iowa Class 2A state cross country champion Caleb Shumaker, a Northern Iowa recruit, and junior Cody Bohlmann, Tipton should be very formidable in the middle to distance events. A big key for the Tigers will be what kind of production they get from the field events.
Wapello: Wapello already has a win under its belt in the outdoor season, taking its division of the Steve Roth Relays in Washington, Iowa, last week. The Indians have a good blend with Rhett Smith in the throws and a deep sprint crew with Hector Zepeda, Griffin Mears, Tade Parsons, Maddox Griffin, Caden Thomas and Trenton Murray. Thomas ran 51.57 in the open 400 last Friday.
Key dates
April 8 -- Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium
April 15 -- Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium