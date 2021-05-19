 Skip to main content
Iowa boys track and field primer
Iowa boys track and field primer

  • Updated
042221-qc-spt-drake-relays-015

Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker, competing here in the 1,600 at the Drake Relays last month, is slated to run the 3,200, 3,200 relay, distance medley relay and 1,600 this weekend in Des Moines.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Class 4A

When: Thursday and Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 2-6 p.m.

Team favorites: Cedar Falls, Waukee, Ankeny Centennial, Dowling Catholic, Ames

Local flavor: Mississippi Athletic Conference champion North Scott is represented in a metro-best 13 of 19 events. High jumper Sam Skarich, hurdler Will Kruse and the shuttle hurdle relay are the Lancers' top seeds and best chances for team points. ... Pleasant Valley is in nine events and led by distance stalwart Kole Sommer, who was runner-up in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200 at the Drake Relays last month. ... Muscatine's Nolan Recker and Clinton's Joe Simpson are seeded among the top 10 in the discus and shot put. ... Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers is coming off an impressive district meet where he won the 100 and 200 meters. ... Bettendorf is in six events, with Nick Moore (800) and the 3,200 relays as the best opportunities for top-eight finishes. 

Class 3A

When: Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Team favorites: Pella, ADM (Adel), Carlisle, Western Dubuque, North Polk

Local flavor: Assumption has a participant in seven events and Central DeWitt is entered in a half-dozen. The Knights' Tyler Maro, an Iowa State football recruit, is coming off a district meet where he threw the discus a career-best 165 feet, 4 inches. Assumption will field 400, 800 and 3,200 relay teams. ... Central DeWitt has the second-best qualifying time in the sprint medley relay, a school-record 1:34.83. Lucas Burmeister, the anchor on that relay, also is among the favorites in the open 200.

Class 2A

When: Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Team favorites: Treynor, Underwood, Unity Christian, Bellevue, Tipton, OABCIG

Local flavor: River Valley Conference foes Bellevue and Tipton have a chance to accumulate considerable team points. The Comets are led by distance ace Brady Griebel, seeded among the top three in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. He'll also anchor Bellevue's distance medley relay. ... Tipton's Caleb Shumaker, the 2A state cross country champion, comes in with the top 3,200 time at 9:24.56. He'll challenge Griebel in the 1,600 as well and anchors the Tigers' top-seeded 3,200 relay. ... Camanche sprinter Jordan Lawrence ran 11.02 at districts in the 100 last week and is among the top eight seeds in both sprints. The Indians ran without middle distance ace Dylan Darsidan at districts last week. ... Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel qualified in both throwing events. ... Durant's Nolan DeLong is in the 100 and runs a leg on the Wildcats' competitive 1,600 relay.

Class 1A

When: Thursday and Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 2-6 p.m.

Team favorites: Madrid, Earlham, Wapsie Valley, Lisbon, Calamus-Wheatland

Local flavor: Cal-Wheatland middle distance ace Chase Knoche, signed to continue his track career at UNI, could be in a store for a banner weekend. He's the top seed in the 800, seeded in the top five in the 1,600 and anchors a distance medley relay with an eye on gold and repeating its 2019 feat. ... Easton Valley has 400 and 800 relays teams capable of contending for titles, and the shuttle hurdle relay team could vie for a medal. ... Wapello, in seven events, is led by quarter-mile front runner Caden Thomas. ... North Cedar's Kael Unruh should be in the medal hunt in the 100, 200 and long jump.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

