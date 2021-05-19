Iowa boys track and field primer

Class 4A

Local flavor: Mississippi Athletic Conference champion North Scott is represented in a metro-best 13 of 19 events. High jumper Sam Skarich, hurdler Will Kruse and the shuttle hurdle relay are the Lancers' top seeds and best chances for team points. ... Pleasant Valley is in nine events and led by distance stalwart Kole Sommer, who was runner-up in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200 at the Drake Relays last month. ... Muscatine's Nolan Recker and Clinton's Joe Simpson are seeded among the top 10 in the discus and shot put. ... Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers is coming off an impressive district meet where he won the 100 and 200 meters. ... Bettendorf is in six events, with Nick Moore (800) and the 3,200 relays as the best opportunities for top-eight finishes.