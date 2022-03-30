Iowa boys track & field primer: Individuals, teams to watch

Five individuals to watch

NaZion Caruthers, sr., Davenport West: The sprinter thrived late last spring, winning the Class 4A state qualifier in the 100 meters (11.07) and 200 (22.39). He reached the finals at state in the 100. Earlier this month, Caruthers won the 60 meters at the St. Ambrose High School Classic and figures to be a key cog on West's sprint relays.

Nolan DeLong, jr., Durant: Coming off a football season in which he rushed for nearly 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns, the four-sport standout qualified for state last year in the 100 and 200 and anchored the Wildcats' fifth place 1,600 relay. He won the 55 meters at the River Valley Conference indoor and was over 20 feet in the long jump to place third.

Jahsiah Galvan, sr., West Liberty: The University of Northern Iowa football recruit juggles track & field and soccer in the spring. He was on the Comets' third place shuttle hurdle relay at state last year and just missed out on qualifying for the 100-meter finals in Class 2A.

Nolan Recker, sr., Muscatine: Off to throw at Yale in the fall, Recker is the defending MAC champion and Iowa Class 4A state runner-up in the discus. He threw a school-record 177 feet, 1 inch last year. During the indoor season, he unleashed a shot put throw of 56-5 3/4 to eclipse the Drake Relays Blue Standard.

Dane Treiber, sr., North Scott: The defending MAC champion in the 100 meters and runner-up in the 200, Treiber was state qualifier in both the 100 and 200 last spring and will play a significant role in the Lancers' sprint relays. He ran 23.84 in the open 200 at the UNI-Dome earlier this month.

Five teams to watch

Central DeWitt: The Sabers might not have the depth to challenge for a conference title, but coach Jason Lansing's team has a very good chance of compiling a slew of points at the Class 3A state meet. A big reason for that is senior Lucas Burmeister. The sprinter was state runner-up in the 200 last year and anchored Central DeWitt to a second-place finish in the sprint medley relay and third in the 800 relay. David Harper, Ben Pace and Alex Fuller, who joined Burmeister on the sprint medley last year, are back. If the Sabers can produce a few other point scorers, a top-five finish is certainly doable at state.

Northeast: Second place recently at the River Valley Conference indoor meet in Dubuque, the Rebels have state-meet experience back with Caleb Gruhn and Carter Jargo running on last year's championship 3,200 relay. Sprinters Jimmy Weispfenning and Cade Hughes were on last year's seventh place 800 relay. Junior Talib Bird and senior Ty Hudson joined Hughes and Weispfenning on the Rebels' 800 relay that won the RVC indoor. Gavin Kramer, who started at quarterback for the Rebels last fall as a freshman, should provide help in the 400 and long jump. Sophomore Clayton Meyermann leads the throws.

North Scott: The Lancers captured their first MAC title in 19 seasons last year and have the depth to repeat the feat this spring. Coach Joe Greenwood has more than 70 athletes in the program, the most ever for his team. North Scott will be very good in the field events with Sam Skarich (high jump), long jumpers Darnell Butler and Payton Kruse along with throwers Brandt Williams, Zach McMillan and Dylan Parrot. The sprint crew is deep, led by Treiber, Hunter Davenport and Miles Robertson. Distance events and development in hurdles races will be pivotal in North Scott's quest to repeat as MAC champs.

Pleasant Valley: Kole Sommer, a 2021 grad, was PV's lone point scorer at last year's state meet (second in 1,600 and fourth in 3,200). The Spartans, though, were sixth at the IATC Class 4A indoor meet at Ames earlier this month and won the nine-team Iowa Indoor State Championships in Dubuque last week. Jacob Mumey, coming off a stellar cross country season, leads the middle-distance to distance crew along with Tarun Vedula and Andrew Miller. Sprinter Jaylen Williams, thrower Ryan Sadler and hurdler Max Doran give the Spartans some capable high-point scorers in invitationals.

Tipton: The Tigers cracked the Top 10 in 2A last season, but Caleb Shumaker was a substantial reason for that and he has graduated. Still, the reigning state cross country champions will be formidable in the middle-distance to distance events with freshman Clay Bohlmann, juniors Ty Nichols and Caden Schmidt and seniors Troy Butler and Cody Bohlmann. What type of point production the Tigers can get from their sprints and field events will determine if they can vie for a top-three finish at the River Valley Conference outdoor meet in May.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

