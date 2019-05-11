051019-qct-spt-4A-district-track-008

Davenport North’s Zanila Terrell competes in the girls discus at the 4A coed state-qualifying track meet held at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Friday. Terrell qualified for state in the shot put and discus. 

Here is a look at the Quad-City metro and area qualifiers for next week's coed state meet in Des Moines. The number next to each individual or relay is where they're seeded based off state-qualifying performances:

Class 4A

Discus – 5. Zanila Terrell, Davenport North, 126-5; 16. Cindy Gabriel-Flores, Davenport Central, 112-7

Shot put – 9. Ilah Perez-Johnson, Pleasant Valley, 39-0; 11. Zanila Terrell, Davenport North, 37-5 ½; 12. Kimberly Powell, Clinton, 37-5 ¼; 13. KeaVonna Rumley, Davenport Central, 37-5

High jump – 2. Sara Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, 5-4; 4. Claudia Johnson, Bettendorf, 5-3; 5. Annika Braaten, Bettendorf, 5-3; 17. Grace Tubbs, Clinton, 4-10; 22. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 4-10

Long jump – 5. Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 17-7; 7. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 17-0 ¼; 12. Erin McQuillen, Bettendorf, 16-10; 13. Brooklyn Johnson, Davenport Central, 16-9 ¾

100 – 7. Ariana Hill, Davenport North, 12.51; 14. Avery Horner, Bettendorf, 12.77; 17. Sydney Fuller, North Scott, 12.81; 20. Katie Girsch, Bettendorf, 12.87; 22. Kelsey Wood, Pleasant Valley, 12.92

200 – 11. Ariana Hill, Davenport North, 26.33; 15. Olivia Lewis, Bettendorf, 26.48

400 – 15. Kaitlyn Powell, Davenport West, 1:01.01; 17. Annika Skogman, Bettendorf, 1:01.39; 22. Sofia Utsinger, Bettendorf, 1:01.95

800 – 15. Abby Riley, Pleasant Valley, 2:24.86; 16. Sarah DeFaux, Bettendorf, 2:25.11; 22. Holyn Doran, Pleasant Valley, 2:26.39

1500 – 19. Mallory Lafever, Pleasant Valley, 5:02.77; 20. Maddy Minard, Pleasant Valley, 5:02.91; 21. Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf, 5:03.32

3000 – 22. Rylee Blake, Muscatine, 11:18.69; 23. Chloe Greig, Pleasant Valley, 11:19.95

100 hurdles – 14. Kiya Wulf, Davenport West, 15.55; 15. Sophie Curtis, Pleasant Valley, 15.61; 17. Jaeda Bowling, Bettendorf, 15.64

400 hurdles – 21. Clare Basala, Pleasant Valley, 1:10.52; 24. Taylor Buhr, Pleasant Valley, 1:11.33

Shuttle hurdle relay – 14. Davenport West, 1:08.26; 15. Pleasant Valley, 1:08.61; 17. North Scott, 1:09.77; 18. Bettendorf, 1:09.80; 20. Davenport Central, 1:10.02

400 relay – 5. Pleasant Valley, 49.03; 10. Bettendorf, 49.75; 23. North Scott, 51.34

800 relay – 1. Pleasant Valley, 1:42.71; 5. Bettendorf, 1:44.12; 18. North Scott, 1:48.10

1600 relay – 8. Bettendorf, 4:05.68; 13. Pleasant Valley, 4:10.31

3200 relay – 8. Bettendorf, 9:47.38; 10. Pleasant Valley, 9:49.57; 23. Davenport Central, 10:24.35

Sprint medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley, 1:47.19; 11. North Scott, 1:50.47; 12. Bettendorf, 1:50.49

Distance medley relay – 9. Bettendorf, 4:20.52; 15. Pleasant Valley, 4:23.47; 16. North Scott, 4:23.86

Class 3A

Discus – 9. Talbot Kinney, Central DeWitt, 124-6

Shot put – 22. Anna Wohlers, Assumption, 35-6 ½

High jump – 14. Peyton Seberg, Assumption, 5-1

Long jump – 19. Morgan Machovec, Central DeWitt, 15-10

100 – 1. Carly King, Assumption, 12.26; 5. Amaya Jackson, Assumption, 12.75; 12. Colleen Klostermann, Central DeWitt, 13.07

200 – 2. Carly King, Assumption, 25.39; 6. Amaya Jackson, Assumption, 26.23

400 – 2. Carly King, Assumption, 59.01; 23. Olivia Lynch, Assumption, 1:03.85

800 – 14. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 2:26.27; 18. Morgan Jennings, Assumption, 2:26.89

1500 – 14. Taylor Quick, Assumption, 5:04.46

3000 – 19. Taylor Quick, Assumption, 11:22.69

100 hurdles – none

400 hurdles – 13. Carolyn Pickup, Maquoketa, 1:08.22

Shuttle hurdle relay – 24. Central DeWitt, 1:12.70

400 relay – 7. Assumption, 50.43; 21. Central DeWitt, 51.70

800 relay – 3. Assumption, 1:45.44; 18. Central DeWitt, 1:48.83

1600 relay – 16. Assumption, 4:12.12

3200 relay – 5. Central DeWitt, 9:53.65; 13. Assumption, 9:58.48

Sprint medley relay – 1. Assumption, 1:46.80

Distance medley relay – 4. Assumption, 4:17.17

Class 2A

Discus – 2. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 132-9; 4. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 132-7; 19. Liz Bierman, Tipton, 114-6

Shot put – 1. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 46-3 ¼; 16. Samantha McConahay, Wapello, 37-8 ¼; 19. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 37-0 ½; 22. Claire Abbott, Northeast, 36-2 ¼

High jump – none

Long jump – 11. Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, 16-4 ½; 14. Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 16-3; 15. Kelsey Drake, Wilton, 16-2 ¾; 18. Emy Seeser, Camanche, 16-0 ¾

100 – 9. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 13.10; 17. Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, 13.25; 19. McKenna Hohenadel, Louisa-Muscatine, 13.27

200 – 8. Meg Koenig, Durant, 26.83; 19. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 27.20; 23. Lindsey Banowetz, Bellevue, 27.56

400 – 7. Cassie Cox, North Cedar, 1:01.03; 15. Kortney Drake, Wilton, 1:01.91; 20. Kelsey Drake, Wilton, 1:02.92; 22. Abby Ryan, Durant, 1:03.11

800 – 23. Miya Messerich, Northeast, 2:32.32; 24. Amanda Smith, Tipton, 2:33.83

1500 – 21. Jimena Fierro, West Liberty, 5:20.22; 24. Amanda Smith, Tipton, 5:25.53

3000 – 10. Jimena Fierro, West Liberty, 11:17.64; 20. Kiley Chapman, North Cedar, 11:29.31

100 hurdles – 9. Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast, 15.84; 10. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 16.06; 15. Linsey Ford, Wilton, 16.23

400 hurdles – 5. Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast, 1:06.75

Shuttle hurdle relay – 17. Tipton, 1:11.50

400 relay – 18. Northeast, 52.62

800 relay – 15. Wapello, 1:49.70; 24. Tipton, 1:52.60

1600 relay – 17. Tipton, 4:13.96; 19. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:15.45

3200 relay – 11. Bellevue, 10:02.78; 23. Tipton, 10:29.33; 24. Northeast, 10:37.34

Sprint medley relay – 10. North Cedar, 1:52.85; 12. Northeast, 1:53.45

Distance medley relay – 16. Tipton, 4:29.65; 18. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:29.92

Class 1A

Discus – 24. Abby Green, Easton Valley, 105-7

Shot put -- none

High jump – 10. Maddi Klemme, Easton Valley, 5-1

Long jump – 6. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 16-6 ½

100 – 14. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 13.20; 15. Alyssa McElmeel, Calamus-Wheatland, 13.23; 21. Emma Dusanek, Midland, 13.33

200 – 11. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 27.25; 20. Alyssa McElmeel, Calamus-Wheatland, 27.61

400 – 6. Drew Jensen, Midland, 1:00.65; 21. Kaelyn Goodsman, Prince of Peace, 1:05.07

800 – 20. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 2:33.46

1500 – 20. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 5:20.65

3000 – 15. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 11:33.98

100 hurdles – none

400 hurdles – none

Shuttle hurdle relay – none

400 relay – 21. Easton Valley, 53.56

800 relay – 23. Easton Valley, 1:52.92

1600 relay – 9. Midland, 4:16.11

3200 relay – 19. Bellevue Marquette, 10:31.09

Sprint medley relay – 14. Midland, 1:55.03; 17. Easton Valley, 1:55.45

Distance medley relay – 21. Midland, 4:34.50

