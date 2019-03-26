Six individuals to watch
Harmony Creasy, so., Pleasant Valley: Earned four Class 4A state medals as a freshman, including anchoring a victorious 800 relay and taking second in the long jump. Her versatility in the sprints and middle distance events gives the Spartans plenty of lineup options come May.
Macy Daufeldt, fr., West Liberty: In a field of more than 120 long jumpers, she leaped 16 feet, 7 inches to take the competition at the Dickinson Relays inside the UNI-Dome earlier this month. Daufeldt was an impact performer for West Liberty in volleyball and basketball this year.
Grace Elvert, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Finished eighth at last year's 1A state meet in long jump and was state qualifier in 100 and 200. She was runner-up in long jump at Wamac indoor meet in Grinnell earlier this month.
Carly King, sr., Assumption: Signed to run track at Duke next year, King is the reigning Drake Relays 100-meter champion in a school-record time 11.99 seconds. Defending Class 3A state champion in 400, King was named most outstanding performer at IATC Indoor Championships last week.
Kelly Proesch, so., North Cedar: She led off the Knights' sixth place shuttle hurdle relay at 2A state last year. Recently, she claimed 200 championship at the River Valley Conference Indoor meet and was second in the 55 hurdles and ran on runner-up medley relay.
Kylee Sanders, so., Louisa-Muscatine: She was a SEISC champion and state place winner in the long jump (sixth, 16-10 1/4) along with qualifying for state in the 400. She also was the starting shortstop on L-M's state championship softball team last summer.
Three teams to watch
Bettendorf: Coach Erin Flynn's team finished just inside the top 20 at last year's Class 4A state meet. Erin McQuillen, sixth in last year's long jump, is back along with Breanna Vermeer (middle distance), Maggie Erpelding (sprints) and Katie Girsch (sprints). Freshman sprinter Avery Horner is expected to play a prominent role as well.
Davenport Assumption: After claiming five consecutive state titles, the Knights finished seventh last year in 3A. Assumption has the firepower in the sprints and middle distance events to get back on top. King, Lea Nelson, Amaya Jackson, Olivia Lansing, Laney Fitzpatrick and Morgan Jennings lead the way for coach Tim O'Neill's squad. The Knights were second to Iowa City West at last week's state indoor meet in Dubuque.
Pleasant Valley: The Spartans were seventh at last year's Class 4A state meet. They return three individuals who accounted for points at the state meet in Creasy, Adrea Arthofer (sprinter) and Sara Hoskins (high jumper) along with qualifiers in both throws and distance events. Coaches Jane and Kenny Wheeler have nearly 90 girls on the roster, including 25 freshmen.
Key dates
April 11 — Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium
April 25-27 — Drake Relays at Des Moines
May 2 — MAC meet at North Scott
May 9 — Coed state qualifying meets
May 16-18 — Coed state meet at Des Moines