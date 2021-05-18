Iowa girls track and field primer

Class 4A

Local flavor: PV and Bettendorf each qualified in 15 of the 19 events while North Scott is entered in a dozen and has a legitimate shot at multiple point scorers in the high jump. PV's Riley Vice is the top seed in the shot put and sixth in the discus. Emily Wood, third at the Drake Relays in the 400 hurdles, ran the best state-qualifying time in that event. She'll also anchor the Spartans' sprint medley and 400 relays along with running the 800 relay. ... Bettendorf qualified in all seven relays (seeded among top 10 in six of them), and freshman Maya Williams was one of five girls in 4A to run a sub-minute open 400 at regionals. ... North Scott's Athena Nelson is seeded fifth in the 100 (12.66) and will run on three relays. ... Hurdler Nacari Bryant and long jumper Brooklyn Johnson lead the five events Central qualified in. North and West each are represented in four events and Clinton in three.