Iowa girls track and field primer

Class 4A
When: Thursday and Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 2-6 p.m.
Team favorites: Waukee, Ankeny, Ames, Pleasant Valley
Local flavor: PV and Bettendorf each qualified in 15 of the 19 events while North Scott is entered in a dozen and has a legitimate shot at multiple point scorers in the high jump. PV's Riley Vice is the top seed in the shot put and sixth in the discus. Emily Wood, third at the Drake Relays in the 400 hurdles, ran the best state-qualifying time in that event. She'll also anchor the Spartans' sprint medley and 400 relays along with running the 800 relay. ... Bettendorf qualified in all seven relays (seeded among top 10 in six of them), and freshman Maya Williams was one of five girls in 4A to run a sub-minute open 400 at regionals. ... North Scott's Athena Nelson is seeded fifth in the 100 (12.66) and will run on three relays. ... Hurdler Nacari Bryant and long jumper Brooklyn Johnson lead the five events Central qualified in. North and West each are represented in four events and Clinton in three.
Class 3A
When: Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Team favorites: Dubuque Wahlert, Oskaloosa, Western Dubuque, Assumption, Solon
Local flavor: Assumption has garnered a team trophy in eight of the last nine state meets contested, including five straight championships from 2013-17. The Knights have plenty of opportunities for points this weekend and will need to capitalize to keep pace with front-runner Dubuque Wahlert. Assumption qualified in 14 events, including two entries in the 200 meters. Laney Fitzpatrick is seeded among the top six in the 200, 400 and 1,600 relay. She'll also run the 800 and could contend for a top-three finish. Assumption's performance in six relays, five likely not to include Fitzpatrick, will be a big determining factor in team's success. ... Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle will compete in 100 hurdles and high jump. Maquoketa qualified in four events.
Class 2A
When: Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Team favorites: Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg, Osage, Dike-New Hartford, Northeast
Local flavor: Tipton qualified the most events among the area 2A schools with eight. The Tigers are in four relays and have individual qualifiers in the 400, 800, 3,000 and 100 hurdles. Led by sprinter Neveah Hildebrandt and sprinter Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast is in seven events and could compile significant team points with strong finishes in the 400 and sprint medley relays. West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt won a long jump title two years ago as a freshman and comes in seeded third after jumping 17-7 at regionals. Louisa-Muscatine is entered in six events, led by senior Kylee Sanders and junior McKenna Hohenadel.
Class 1A
When: Thursday and Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 2-6 p.m.
Team favorites: Algona Garrigan, Madrid, Turkey Valley, Lisbon, North Cedar
Local flavor: After a pair of top-five finishes at the Drake Relays, North Cedar's Kelly Proesch is one to keep an eye on this weekend. She'll run the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. If she can reach the final (top eight) in the first three events, she'd run them all in about an hour window Saturday. The 400 hurdles final is Friday. Wapello is represented in five events, with the Lindsy Massner (200) and the 400 and 800 relays as the best opportunities for top-eight finishes.
