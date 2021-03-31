Iowa girls track and field primer

Teams to watch

Bettendorf: Reigning MAC cross country champion Hannah Beintema leads a talented distance crew along with Sami Foht and Emily See. Avery Horner, a state qualifier in the 100 meters two years ago as a freshman, headlines the sprints. So far in the early portion of the season, sophomore Ellie Erpelding has emerged as the Bulldogs' top thrower. Sophomores Brooke Magistrelli and Breanna Caffery should figure prominently into Bettendorf's sprint relays.

North Scott: The Lancers don't have a bona fide super star, but they have a nice collection of sophomores and juniors. Winners of the Clinton Early Bird meet on Tuesday, Athena Nelson (sprints), Grace Graham (hurdles/high jump), Jorie Hanenburg (throws) and Sydney Skarich (hurdles) are all major contributors and none of them are seniors. It should help North Scott be in the upper half of the MAC for the next several years.

Tipton: Coming off a state runner-up finish in cross country, Tipton has a chance to be a contender in the River Valley Conference. Kallie Wallick and Rebecca Hinderaker will factor into the middle distance events. Senior Elizabeth Bierman has thrown almost 110 feet already this spring in the discus and junior Sydney Barton is off to a strong start in the 100 hurdles (17.40).