Iowa girls track and field primer

Individuals to watch
Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty: The Drake University volleyball recruit leaped 17 feet, 7 3/4 inches to claim the Iowa Class 2A state long jump title as a freshman. She already has received all-state honors in volleyball and basketball this school year. Daufeldt jumped 16-9 3/4 in an outdoor meet Tuesday.
Laney Fitzpatrick, sr., Assumption: After a strong cross country season, Fitzpatrick figures to be one of the top quarter-mile and half-mile runners in the MAC. Headed to run at the University of Iowa, she posted a 2:21 in the 800 indoors at the UNI-Dome last month.
Neveah Hildebrandt, sr., Northeast: The sprinter was a Class 2A state qualifier in the 100 two years ago as a sophomore. She also ran on Northeast's state-qualifying 400 and sprint medley relays. Hildebrandt, an all-state softball player, ran 13.09 in the 100 on Monday.
Brooklyn Johnson, jr., Davenport Central: Fifth at the Class 4A state meet in the long jump as a freshman, Johnson opened the outdoor season with a jump of 17 feet, 1 1/2 to prevail at Iowa City High.
Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: A sprinter and long jumper, Sanders is among the area's top 400 runners and long jumpers. The UNI softball recruit was fourth at state in the long jump as a sophomore. She won the 200 and 400 in Tuesday's outdoor meet at Wapello.
Teams to watch
Bettendorf: Reigning MAC cross country champion Hannah Beintema leads a talented distance crew along with Sami Foht and Emily See. Avery Horner, a state qualifier in the 100 meters two years ago as a freshman, headlines the sprints. So far in the early portion of the season, sophomore Ellie Erpelding has emerged as the Bulldogs' top thrower. Sophomores Brooke Magistrelli and Breanna Caffery should figure prominently into Bettendorf's sprint relays.
North Scott: The Lancers don't have a bona fide super star, but they have a nice collection of sophomores and juniors. Winners of the Clinton Early Bird meet on Tuesday, Athena Nelson (sprints), Grace Graham (hurdles/high jump), Jorie Hanenburg (throws) and Sydney Skarich (hurdles) are all major contributors and none of them are seniors. It should help North Scott be in the upper half of the MAC for the next several years.
Tipton: Coming off a state runner-up finish in cross country, Tipton has a chance to be a contender in the River Valley Conference. Kallie Wallick and Rebecca Hinderaker will factor into the middle distance events. Senior Elizabeth Bierman has thrown almost 110 feet already this spring in the discus and junior Sydney Barton is off to a strong start in the 100 hurdles (17.40).