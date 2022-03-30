Iowa girls track & field primer: Individuals, teams to watch

Five individuals to watch

Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty: Already a first team all-stater in volleyball and basketball this school year, Daufeldt looks to close her track & field career with a bang. The Drake University volleyball recruit was third in the Class 2A state long jump last year and jumped 17 feet, 1 inch during indoor season. She will also run 100s, 200s and participate on the Comets' shuttle hurdle relay.

Avery Horner, sr., Bettendorf: An Iowa State University soccer signee, Horner is instrumental on the Bulldogs' sprint relays. She ran a 12.7 open 100 in less-than-ideal weather conditions last week at Muscatine. Horner likely will be used in the 400, 800 and sprint medley relays.

Soren Maricle, jr., Central DeWitt: Maricle cleared 5-3 in the high jump at the state qualifier and then posted what was then a personal best of 5-4 to place fifth at the 3A state meet last May. She has already topped that in the indoor season, sailing over the bar at 5-5 two weeks ago in Dubuque. Maricle also won the 55-meter hurdles in that same meet.

Ellie Rickertsen, sr., Northeast: The University of Iowa track & field signee had an exceptional junior season. She recorded state titles in the 2A 100- and 400-hurdles, ran on a state-meet record 400 relay and anchored a bronze sprint medley relay. At last week's River Valley Conference indoor meet, she prevailed in the 200, 55-meter hurdles, 800 and 1,600 relays.

Noelle Steines, fr., Calamus-Wheatland: She won 10 of her 12 races, including an Iowa Class 1A state cross country title in record time last fall. The distance runner already has posted times of 2:31.10 (800 meters), 4:51.42 (1,500) and 11:07 (3,000) during the indoor season. She also serves as the anchor on the Warriors' distance medley relay.

Five teams to watch

Assumption: Coach Tim O'Neill's team was fifth at last year's Class 3A state meet with 41 points, but it will have to replace a lot of those points with the graduation of Laney Fitzpatrick and Anna Wohlers. Assumption performed quite well in Ames earlier this month at the IATC Indoor, winning the sprint medley and 1,600 relays along with a third-place showing in the 3,200 relay. Morgan Jennings, Annika Kotula, Bella Motley, Ella O'Neil, Dru Dorsey, Nicole Carmona, Emerson Quick and Macie Ripslinger expect to be major contributors.

Bettendorf: Coach Erin Flynn's team was the best among the MAC teams at last week's outdoor opener in Muscatine, taking second overall to Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Bulldogs return a good nucleus with sophomores Maya Williams and Emily See, junior Brooke Magistrelli and seniors Hannah Beintema, Sarah DeFauw, Amanda Scott, McKenzie Borden and Horner. Flynn has several freshmen who could have a significant impact as well with sprinters Mira Horner and Carson Bohonek along with Kennah Block (distance) and Campbell Dopler (long jump/hurdles).

Northeast: The Rebels had only five competitors at last year's Class 2A state meet, but came home with a state runner-up trophy. Rickertsen, Paige Holst, Madison Tarr and Elizabeth Chambers are back from that squad. Northeast won the River Valley Conference indoor meet at the University of Dubuque by a wide margin last week. Chambers tied for second in the high jump at state last year clearing 5-5. Those four will be big contributors along with freshman Jeorgia Neumann and juniors Alyssa Fowler and Grace Ketelsen.

North Scott: Coach Troy Matthaidess' team, coming off a third-place conference finish, qualified nine individuals and six relays for the state meet last spring. The Lancers have two of the MAC's top high jumpers in sophomore Sydney Skarich and senior Grace Graham; the sprints are formidable led by Athena Nelson, Savanna Bruck, Maddie Gill, Mercie Hansel and Anna Dickman. Faith Nead, a transfer from Johnston who thrived last fall in cross country, should give North Scott a big boost in the 800 and 1,500. Bailey Boddicker will play a big role as well in the middle distance and distance events.

Pleasant Valley: The Spartans have won six consecutive MAC championships and 10 of the last 11 contested conference meets. Big state-meet point scorers Riley Vice (throws), Emily Wood (hurdles/sprints) and Harmony Creasy (sprints/jumps) have graduated, but coach Kenny Wheeler's team has a good blend of youth and experience. Spurred by several members of its state runner-up cross country team — Grace Boleyn, Josie Case and Lydia Sommer — PV will be dangerous in the middle distance to distance events. Sprinters Malayna Albertson and Kora Ruff are back from last year's state championship 400 relay.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

