Iowa Pacesetter: Burmeister brings burst, versatility to Sabers

“He’s the type of kid that is easy to root for.”

Burmeister was on Central DeWitt’s shuttle hurdle relay team that qualified for state two years ago.

The Sabers, though, didn’t use Burmeister in the 110 highs at that time as they were still trying to build up his top-end speed.

There is a different mentality required for hurdles.

“You can’t be scared of the hurdles,” he said. “You’ve got to go right through them. You have to focus on what’s ahead of you, not behind you.

“That has taken me some time to get to that point.”

The open 200 isn’t among the events at the Drake Relays, but the two individual hurdles races are, along with the 800 relay. Burmeister is currently above the cutoff time in the 110 highs.

“My goal for this season is to get the 200 school record, go to Drake in a couple events and hopefully win the open 200 at state,” he said.

At this stage, he’s undecided if he’ll run track in college. With last season nixed, Burmeister has not heard from too many college programs yet.

That could change in the coming weeks and months.