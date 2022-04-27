Iowa Pacesetter: Hurdles is natural fit for Northeast's Rickertsen

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — Ellie Rickertsen was not smitten with track and field in middle school. Coaches had her running the mile, something not overly appealing to a non-distance runner.

But when longtime Northeast High School coach Pat Healy saw Rickertsen’s stride in eighth grade, he had another thought.

“I think you’re going to be a hurdler,” Healy told Rickersten. “Right then, she got a big smile on her face. She’s just got a natural stride for hurdles.”

Success has followed.

Rickertsen, a Northeast senior and this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, is the defending Class 2A state champion in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. She ran the eighth-fastest time in state history Tuesday night at the Rebel Relays in the 100 hurdles in 14.28 seconds.

This weekend, the University of Iowa signee sees how she measures up against the state’s best in all classes at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.

“It will definitely be eye-opening to see where I stand before state and the end of the year meets,” she said.

Hurdles runs in the family.

Rickertsen’s cousin, Jaci Mulholland, ran them at Northeast. So too did her brother, Grant. She also has been chasing the records of former Northeast hurdles standout Aleenah Marcucci.

“There are a lot of people that I looked up to for inspiration that were close to home,” Rickertsen said. “I prefer running hurdles than open events. It is fun to have that challenge there.”

There are 10 mistakes waiting to happen in the hurdles. That doesn't deter Rickertsen, who has been described by teammates as fearless.

"A lot of things can go wrong and a lot of people don't want to do them," she said, "so that was part of the appeal for me in doing them."

She placed third at the state meet in both individual hurdle events as a freshman. Her sophomore season was squelched by the pandemic.

She came back last spring and finished fifth at the Drake Relays in the 100 hurdles (15.30) and 400 hurdles (65.14).

Then in May, she won two titles and ran on two other top-three relays at the state meet.

A target was squarely on her back coming into this spring.

"It definitely pushes me to run faster times and always become better," she said. "I do hold myself to a high standard."

Healy, who has been associated with track and field at Northeast for more than 50 years, calls her a dream to coach.

"We've had some good ones and she's right up there with them," he said. "She works longer than anybody else at her craft. I have to shut her down at times or she would overwork."

Mother Nature has thrown a wrench into her training this spring. With the cancellation of multiple meets, it has been difficult for Rickertsen to get into race shape and form.

"I'm excited to get back to the blue oval (at Drake Stadium) and run there," she said. "There is a different type of adrenaline, a different experience."

Waukee Northwest's Mackenzie Carney, an Iowa State recruit, has the state's top time in the 100 hurdles this year at 14.13. Rickertsen is second after Tuesday's 14.28.

"Those Waukee girls are competing at a very high level, especially Mackenize and Natalie (Harris)," she said. "It will be exciting to run against them and compete at a higher level."

The physical talents are just part of the reason for Rickertsen's success. She considers her mental game as her biggest asset.

Rickertsen is a devoted follower of Christ and leans heavily on her faith.

"My strength comes from a higher power," she said. "I never would be able to do the things I do on my own.

"It is not my trophy to carry or my medal to wear around my neck. It is for the glory of the Lord and not for myself."

Rickertsen grew up attending church and was involved in religious activities. She admitted she has established a deeper connection in her spiritual life the past four years.

"There are so many worldly temptations out there, so staying close to the Lord is definitely important so I can stay grounded, remain humble, hungry and motivated," she said.

Healy said nobody in the program has a bad word to say about Rickertsen.

"The only fights we have anymore are the three girls wanting to run with her in a relay," Healy noted. "She just has a great personality and gets along so well with everybody on the team. There is no jealously."

The championships are not the most important thing to Rickertsen.

"I rather be remembered for my character than any trophy or medal," she said.

After graduating next month, Rickertsen will set her sights on the next chapter of her track career at Iowa.

Rickertsen was sold on the Hawkeyes and coach Joey Woody's program during her visit.

"They were so welcoming and like family almost," she said. "They didn't treat me like an outsider."

And for someone who has spent time concentrating on volleyball and basketball in high school as well, she's eager to see what her potential is once her energies are focused solely on track.

"It is almost like a part-time or full-time job in college, putting that much work into it," she said. "I'll miss the girls here, but I'm excited for a change in atmosphere, meet new girls that come from different cultures, run with them, be friends with them and compete with them."

A few short years removed from being that teenage girl who was not overly enthusiastic about track, Rickertsen has found her niche.

"I definitely have a different passion for track now," she said. "I'm excited to see where I can go and where it will take me."

