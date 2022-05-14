 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Q-C area state track & field qualifiers

  • Updated
  • 0
051222-qc-spt-district track-139.jpg

Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet on Thursday. Goodlet had the top throw in the state at the 4A state qualifiers at 125 feet, 8 inches.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Here is a list of individuals and relays from the Q-C to qualify for next week's coed state track & field meet in Des Moines. The number next to the name or school is seed based on state-qualifying performance:

The state meet begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and runs through late Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium.

Boys track & field

Class 4A

Discus – 1. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 183-4; 3. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 180-0; 8. Keegan Krause (Clinton), 164-4; 10. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 155-5; 14. Brandt Williams (North Scott), 145-1

Shot put – 2. Ryan Saddler (PV), 54-8; 4. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 52-6; 5. Dylan Parrott (North Scott), 51-11 ½; 12. Keegan Krause (Clinton), 50-4 ¼; 14. Joey VanWetzinga (PV), 49-10 ½; 18. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 48-4 ½; 21. Brock Garrison (Muscatine), 47-10 ½

High jump – 1. Sam Skarich (North Scott), 6-6; 10. Idris Thomas (Dav. West), 6-2; 14. Ashton Urmie (Dav. West), 6-1

Long jump – 10. Darnell Butler (North Scott), 21-11 ¼; 17. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 21-3 ½; 19. Zaie Miller (Dav. Central), 21-3

100 – 1. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 10.99; 9. Makhi Wilson (PV), 11.30; 12. Ty Cozad (Muscatine), 11.40; 15. Addison Binnie (Clinton), 11.47; 16. Payton Kruse (North Scott), 11.49; 24. Savior Vesey (Dav. North), 11.64

200 – 10. Dane Treiber (North Scott), 22.48; 11. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 22.82; 13. Zach Connell (Clinton), 22.92; 15. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 23.01; 19. Ty Cozad (Muscatine), 23.07; 20. Daniel DeGeorge (PV), 23.08

400 – 2. Calvin Curcija (Bettendorf), 49.50; 3. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 49.67; 10. Parker Miller (Bettendorf), 50.16; 19. Addison Binnie (Clinton), 51.98

800 – 11. Jacob Mumey (PV), 1:59.89; 24. Andrew Miller (PV), 2:05.01

1,600 – 21. Tarun Vedula (PV), 4:34.55; 23. Jacob Mumey (PV), 4:35.39

3,200 – 23. Jacob Mumey (PV), 10:38.51; 24. Tarun Vedula (PV), 10:45.66

110 hurdles – 4. Makhi Wilson (PV), 15.29; 16. Lowen Krueger (North Scott), 15.91; 19. Max Doran (PV), 15.98; 21. Daniel Adams (Muscatine), 16.12

400 hurdles – 6. Parker Miller (Bettendorf), 55.80; 19. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 57.63; 21. Sam Gordon (Muscatine), 57.85; 24. Jeremy Galloway (Clinton), 58.22

400 relay – 15. North Scott (Voss, Robertson, Treiber, Kruse), 43.05; 18. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Necker, Williams, Wilson), 43.36

800 relay – 16. North Scott (Robertson, Marti, Treiber, Kruse), 1:31.28; 18. Davenport North (Rivera, Phan, Vesey, Denou), 1:31.61; 19. Bettendorf (Bagby, VanWychen, Williams, Weas), 1:31.64

1,600 relay – 5. Bettendorf (Weas, VanWychen, Williams, Curcija), 3:25.50; 20. Davenport North (Bogan, Phan, Haugen, Rivera), 3:30.58; 21. Davenport West (Gardner, P. Caruthers, Henderson, N. Caruthers), 3:31.60

3,200 relay – 12. North Scott (Soedt, Davis, Dufloth, Straley), 8:19.33; 17. Davenport Central (Christy, Linehan, Harmsen, Sullivan), 8:27.17; 19. Pleasant Valley (Belby, Rekow, Chang, Miller), 8:31.89

Sprint medley relay – 6. Bettendorf (Weas, Williams, VanWychen, Curcija), 1:34.91; 13. Davenport North (Phan, Johnson, Bequeaith, Rivera), 1:35.77; 20. North Scott (Voss, Robertson, Treiber, Foster), 1:36.48

Distance medley relay – 6. Muscatine (Forkpa, Cozad, Robertson, Armstrong), 3:38.80; 15. Pleasant Valley (DeGeorge, Williams, Chang, Vedula), 3:43.61; 20. Bettendorf (Riley, Trudell, Brown, Heden), 3:46.61

Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Necker, Zietlow, Wilson), 1:00.13; 11. Bettendorf (Garrison, Martinez, Schatterman, Miller), 1:02.41; 24. Davenport West (Hansen, Youngberg, Urmie, Thompson), 1:04.96

Class 3A 

Discus – 17. Collin Grau (Maquoketa), 143-5

Shot put – none

High jump – 7. Tye Hardin (Maquoketa), 6-2

Long jump – 15. Keelan Hoover (Maquoketa), 20-8 ¼

100 – none

200 – none

400 – none

800 – none

1,600 – none

3,200 – none

110 hurdles – 24. Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt), 15.97

400 hurdles – 2. Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt), 55.73

400 relay – 21. Maquoketa (Meyer, Koppang, Hoover, Hardin), 44.10; 22. Assumption (Preston, Bass, McConnell, Jackson), 44.19

800 relay – 14. Maquoketa (Meyer, Koppang, Hoover, Hardin), 1:32.16; 18. Assumption (Preston, Bass, Gerard, Jackson), 1:32.24

1,600 relay – 12. Central DeWitt (Ginter, Burmeister, Fuller, Blankenship), 3:29.78; 21. Assumption (Jackson, Gerard, Pilgrim, Bass), 3:32.67

3,200 relay – 18. Central DeWitt (Donovan, Ginter, Zimmer, Olson), 8:36.52; 22. Assumption (P. Pilgrim, C. Pilgrim, Lerch, Duax), 8:38.36

Sprint medley relay – 15. Central DeWitt (Ridgley, Harper, Fuller, Burmeister), 1:36.48

Distance medley relay -- none

Shuttle hurdle relay – 13. Central DeWitt (Rheingans, M. Watters, Krukow, R. Watters), 1:02.61

Class 2A

Discus – 1. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 163-5

Shot put – 3. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 55-7 ½; 11. Cody Koch (Tipton), 48-10 ¼; 19. Clayton Meyermann (Northeast), 47-3 ¼

High jump – 19. Tyson Seeser (Camanche), 6-1; 23. Adam Dunlap (Camanche), 6-0

Long jump – none

100 – 19. Nolan DeLong (Durant), 11.43

200 – 17. Ezekiel Graves (Tipton), 22.97; 20. Jimmy Weispfenning (Northeast), 23.24

400 – 11. Cody Bohlmann (Tipton), 51.74

800 – 3. Clay Bohlmann (Tipton), 2:02.24; 6. Ty Nichols (Tipton), 2:02.71

1,600 – 8. Clay Bohlmann (Tipton), 4:39.28

3,200 – 11. Clay Bohlmann (Tipton), 10:32.36; 20. Troy Butler (Tipton), 10:52.67

110 hurdles – 12. Caleb Wulf (West Liberty), 15.49

400 hurdles – 7. Caden Schmidt (Tipton), 55.88

400 relay – 14. Northeast (Bird, Hudson, Gray, Hughes), 44.33

800 relay – 19. Durant (Hollenbeck, Wichelt, Huesmann, DeLong), 1:33.29

1,600 relay – 3. Durant (Hollenback, Shelangoski, Huesmann, DeLong), 3:28.33; 6. Tipton (Schmidt, Co. Bohlmann, Graves, Nichols), 3:29.00; 11. Northeast (Jargo, Hughes, Weispfenning, Gruhn), 3:29.35

3,200 relay – 1. Tipton (Nichols, Schmidt, Co. Bohlmann, Cl. Bohlmann), 8:21.68

Sprint medley relay – 10. Northeast (Bird, Hudson, Weispfenning, Gruhn), 1:35.86; 15. Tipton (Naderman, Nerem, Graves, Co. Bohlmann), 1:36.23

Distance medley relay – 4. Northeast (Bird, Weispfenning, Jargo, Gruhn), 3:39.95; 7. Tipton (Graves, Nerem, Schmidt, Nichols), 3:40.36

Shuttle hurdle relay – 5. West Liberty (Wulf, Galvan, Dengler, Collins), 1:01.49; 11. Tipton (Naderman, Eicher, Barton, Thumma), 1:02.44

Class 1A 

Discus – none

Shot put – 2. Ryan McDonough (Wapello), 52-1 ½

High jump – 7. Triston Miller (Columbus), 6-3

Long jump – 13. Kaden Amigon (Columbus), 20-4 ½

100 – 5. Kaden Amigon (Columbus), 11.08; 6. Aidan Gruver (Easton Valley), 11.11; 16. Jeff Hoback (Columbus), 11.48; 19. Jake Gustison (Wapello), 11.51

200 – 2. Aidan Gruver (Easton Valley), 22.40; 3. Kaden Amigon (Columbus), 22.47

400 – 10. Dylan Woodruff (Wapello), 52.04; 22. Aidan Gruver (Easton Valley), 53.35

800 – 6. Isaac Acosta (Columbus), 2:02.69; 18. Jackson Riedesel (Cal-Wheat), 2:05.45

1,600 – none

3,200 – 24. Marcus Blount (Prince of Peace), 11:04.89

110 hurdles – 15. Triston Miller (Columbus), 15.89

400 hurdles – none

400 relay – 4. Wapello (Palmer, Parsons, Griffin, Gustison), 43.87; 17. Columbus (Hoback, Miller, Miranda, Amigon), 45.03

800 relay – 11. Wapello (Gustison, Griffin, Palmer, Parsons), 1:33.79

1,600 relay – none

3,200 relay – 16. Columbus (Acosta, Humiston, Vergara, Vergara), 8:46.40

Sprint medley relay – none

Distance medley relay – none

Shuttle hurdle relay – none

Girls track & field

Class 4A

Discus – 1. Reese Goodlet (PV), 125-8; 13. Katelyn Kiefer (PV), 109-7; 15. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 107-5; 21. Ella McLaughlin (North Scott), 103-5; 22. Ellie Erpelding (Bettendorf), 102-6

Shot put – 2. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 40-8; 6. Ellie Erpelding (Bettendorf), 38-8; 9. Katelyn Kiefer (PV), 36-3; 10. Marissa Stolfa (Dav. North), 36-2; 16. Ali House (Clinton), 35-4 ¾; 21. Rachel Vonderhaar (PV), 34-7 ½

High jump – 5. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 5-2; 6. Grace Graham (North Scott), 5-1; 12. Alyssa O’Neal (Bettendorf), 5-0; 23. Lanesha O’Neal (Dav. North), 4-10

Long jump – 7. Brooklyn Johnson (Dav. Central), 17-5 ½; 13. Elodie Stroup (PV), 17-1

100 – 2. Avery Horner (Bettendorf), 12.42; 8. Kanijah Angel (Clinton), 12.85; 9. Avery Schroeder (Muscatine), 12.88; 11. Savanna Bruck (North Scott), 12.94; 15. Athena Nelson (North Scott), 13.06; 16. Carson Bohonek (Bettendorf), 13.07; 17. Nazayda Bloch (Dav. Central), 13.07

200 – 5. Avery Horner (Bettendorf), 25.52; 12. Mercie Hansel (North Scott), 26.50; 13. Avery Schroeder (Muscatine), 26.82; 17. Quinn Nielsen (Clinton), 26.86; 19. Kanijah Angel (Clinton), 26.92

400 – 6. Maya Williams (Bettendorf), 58.19

800 – 1. Grace Boleyn (PV), 2:18.69; 8. Lydia Sommer (PV), 2:22.27; 16. Lois Blackman (Dav. Central), 2:25.77

1,500 – 6. Grace Boleyn (PV), 4:50.80; 7. Lydia Sommer (PV), 4:51.24

3,000 – 15. Dylan Moeller (Dav. Central), 11:16.51; 17. Kylie Daily (Dav. West), 11:23.88; 22. Lexi Minard (PV), 11:30.56

100 hurdles – 4. McKenzie Borden (Bettendorf), 15.56; 5. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 15.58; 12. Grace Graham (North Scott), 16.11; 13. Addy Patten (PV), 16.15; 18. Ashley Smith (Dav. West), 16.47; 21. Alexandria Petersen (Dav. West), 16.70; 24. Kaitlin Carr (Dav. Central), 16.84

400 hurdles – 10. Ashley Smith (Dav. West), 1:06.99; 14. Hannah McVey (PV), 1:08.36; 17. Aniah Smith (Dav. Central), 1:08.76; 21. Campbell Dopler (Bettendorf), 1:09.79; 22. Jessie Clemons (PV), 1:09.84

400 relay – 9. North Scott (Hanenburg, Bruck, H. Hansel, M. Hansel), 50.08; 14. Clinton (Nielsen, Malli, Howard, Angel), 50.31; 16. Bettendorf (Magistrelli, Bohonek, M. Horner, Ostrom), 50.56; 24. Pleasant Valley (Withers, Ruff, Patten, Albertson), 50.98

800 relay – 8. Bettendorf (Scott, Magistrelli, Teagarden, Horner), 1:46.70; 9. North Scott (Bruck, M. Hansel, H. Hansel, Gill), 1:46.91; 13. Clinton (Nielsen, Krogmann, Howard, Angel), 1:47.30; 16. Pleasant Valley (Ruff, Albertson, Stroup, Withers), 1:48.06; 19. Davenport North (Glover, Houston, Becker, Tensley), 1:49.19

1,600 relay – 9. Bettendorf (Williams, Scott, Beintema, Teagarden), 4:05.92; 14. Davenport Central (Smith, A. Johnson, Blackman, B. Johnson), 4:09.30; 16. North Scott (Gill, Boddicker, Knoche, Skarich), 4:09.42; 18. Pleasant Valley (Clemons, Case, McVey, Boleyn), 4:11.60

3,200 relay – 4. Pleasant Valley (Sommer, Foad, Mowen, Case), 9:46.20; 10. Davenport Central (Blackman, Tackett, Johnson, Crowder), 9:53.38; 11. Bettendorf (Beintema, Williams, Rasmer, Block), 9:55.02; 17. North Scott (Nead, Knoche, Garrard, Madison), 10:11.36

Sprint medley relay – 6. Bettendorf (Bohonek, Horner, Scott, Williams), 1:50.41; 14. Pleasant Valley (Withers, Albertson, Ruff, Clemons), 1:52.96; 19. North Scott (Gill, Bruck, M. Hansel, Boddicker), 1:53.99

Distance medley relay – 2. Pleasant Valley (Ruff, Albertson, Case, Boleyn), 4:16.00; 12. North Scott (Hanenburg, Naber, Knoche, Nead), 4:22.90; 13. Bettendorf (Scott, Magistrelli, Teagarden, Beintema), 4:23.17; 22. Davenport North (Glover, Tensley, Olson, Overton), 4:29.59

Shuttle hurdle relay – 8. North Scott (Graham, Morrison, Atzen, Skarich), 1:08.22; 10. Pleasant Valley (McVey, Kwak, Hassel, Patten), 1:08.59; 13. Davenport West (Petersen, Abb. Smith, Sinksen, Ash. Smith), 1:09.25; 23. Bettendorf (McDermott, O’Neal, Borden, Carter), 1:12.69

Class 3A

Discus – none

Shot put – none

High jump – 7. Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt), 5-3

Long jump -- none

100 – 16. Alaina McConnell (Assumption), 13.23

200 – 17. Alaina McConnell (Assumption), 26.83

400 – 7. Morgan Jennings (Assumption), 59.53; 10. Annika Kotula (Assumption), 1:00.41; 11. Reese Kuhlman (Maquoketa), 1:00.74; 24. Allie Meadows (Central DeWitt), 1:03.97

800 – 11. Macie Ripslinger (Assumption), 2:28.01

1,500 – 24. Skylar Hoffman (Assumption), 5:22.09

3,000 – 12. Emerson Quick (Assumption), 11:44.24

100 hurdles – none

400 hurdles – none

400 relay – 14. Assumption (McConnell, Motley, Kotula, Grobstich), 50.52

800 relay – 4. Assumption (McConnell, Motley, Johnson, Grobstich), 1:45.33

1,600 relay – 17. Assumption (Jennings, Motley, Grobstich, Kotula), 4:15.06

3,200 relay – 14. Assumption (Ripslinger, S. Hoffman, J. Hoffman, O’Neil), 10:18.31

Sprint medley relay – 6. Assumption (Grobstich, Motley, Kotula, Jennings), 1:51.22

Distance medley relay – 19. Maquoketa (Armbruster, Wing, K. Hackman, C. Hackman), 4:30.64; 22. Assumption (Jett-Ryan, Dorsey, O’Neill, Hoffman), 4:33.16

Shuttle hurdle relay – none

Class 2A

Discus – 22. Allison Kenneavy (Camanche), 103-8

Shot put – 11. Allison Kenneavy (Camanche), 36-2 ½; 24. Kaylee Corbin (Louisa-Muscatine), 33-9

High jump – 8. Alyssa Fowler (Northeast), 5-3; 10. Elizabeth Chambers (Northeast), 5-2; 16. Grace Sanderson (Camanche), 5-0

Long jump – 1. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty), 17-11 ¾; 11. Grace Sanderson (Camanche), 16-7; 17. Catie Hook (Wilton), 16-3 ¾; 18. Kelsey Drake (Wilton), 16-0

100 – 9. Ella Blinkinsop (Camanche), 12.89; 12. Grace Sanderson (Camanche), 12.97; 14. Paige Holst (Northeast), 12.98

200 – 18. Ella Blinkinsop (Camanche), 27.10

400 – 9. McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine), 1:01.45; 14. Addie Nerem (Tipton), 1:02.27

800 – 12. Alivia Edens (Tipton), 2:27.02; 17. McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine), 2:28.39; 20. Mack Walter (Tipton), 2:32.99

1,500 – none

3,000 – none

100 hurdles – 1. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast), 14.15; 2. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty), 15.42; 13. Sydney Barton (Tipton), 16.22

400 hurdles – 3. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast), 1:05.67; 5. Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant), 1:06.37

400 relay – 6. Wilton (Houghton, Kel. Drake, Kin. Drake, Hook), 51.11; 12. Northeast (Holst, Rickertsen, Tarr, Fowler), 51.56; 13. Camanche (Nauman, Blinkinsop, Hermann, Sanderson), 51.57

800 relay – 12. Wilton (Houghton, Kel. Drake, Kin. Drake, Hook), 1:49.47

1,600 relay – 12. Northeast (Neumann, Fowler, Tarr, Holst), 4:14.80; 18. Tipton (Montgomery, Edens, Walter, Nerem), 4:16.18

3,200 relay – 1. Tipton (Nerem, Walter, Montgomery, Edens), 10:03.39

Sprint medley relay – 9. Northeast (Tarr, Fowler, Holst, Rickertsen), 1:52.96; 20. Durant (Head, DeLong, Meincke, Fusco), 1:55.32

Distance medley relay – 15. Tipton (Barton, Montgomery, Nerem, Edens), 4:29.35; 24. Wilton (Houghton, Kel. Drake, Hook, Brown), 4:34.68

Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. West Liberty (Daufeldt, Rivera, Goodale, Esmoil), 1:08.49; 16. Durant (Fusco, Shelangoski, Huston, Daufeldt), 1:10.75

Class 1A

Discus – 5. Lilly Isenhour (Prince of Peace), 118-5; 10. Sarah Moeller (Prince of Peace), 110-4

Shot put – 9. Sarah Moeller (Prince of Peace), 36-8 ¼; 12. Lilly Isenhour (Prince of Peace), 36-4

High jump – 2. Patricia Hank (Wapello), 5-4

Long jump – none

100 – 23. Lindsy Massner (Wapello), 13.37

200 – 7. Lindsy Massner (Wapello), 27.04

400 – none

800 – 11. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 2:31.13; 21. Emily Hemphill (Wapello), 2:34.54

1,500 – 2. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 4:58.61

3,000 – 1. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 11:05.07

100 hurdles – 23. Aleah Johnson (Easton Valley), 17.21

400 hurdles – 2. Serah Shafer (Wapello), 1:06.74

400 relay – 2. Wapello (Boysen, Massner, Veach, Shafer), 51.09

800 relay – 10. Wapello (Boysen, Veach, Hank, Massner), 1:50.57

1,600 relay – none

3,200 relay – none

Sprint medley relay – 12. Wapello (Boysen, Lanz, Veach, Shafer), 1:55.00

Distance medley relay – 12. Calamus-Wheatland (Connelly, Boeckmann, Knoche, Steines), 4:29.05

Shuttle hurdle relay – none

