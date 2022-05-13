 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Iowa Q-C metro Class 4A state track & field qualifiers

  • 0
051222-qc-spt-district track-139.jpg

Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet on Thursday. Goodlet had the top throw in the state at the 4A state qualifiers at 125 feet, 8 inches.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Here is a list of individuals and relays from the Q-C to qualify for next week's coed state track & field meet in Des Moines. The number next to the name or school is seed based on state-qualifying performance:

The Class 3A, 2A and 1A qualifiers will be released Saturday with several state qualifiers in those classes postponed Thursday because of weather.

Boys track & field

Class 4A

Discus – 1. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 183-4; 3. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 180-0; 8. Keegan Krause (Clinton), 164-4; 10. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 155-5; 14. Brandt Williams (North Scott), 145-1

Shot put – 2. Ryan Saddler (PV), 54-8; 4. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 52-6; 5. Dylan Parrott (North Scott), 51-11 ½; 12. Keegan Krause (Clinton), 50-4 ¼; 14. Joey VanWetzinga (PV), 49-10 ½; 18. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 48-4 ½; 21. Brock Garrison (Muscatine), 47-10 ½

High jump – 1. Sam Skarich (North Scott), 6-6; 10. Idris Thomas (Dav. West), 6-2; 14. Ashton Urmie (Dav. West), 6-1

People are also reading…

Long jump – 10. Darnell Butler (North Scott), 21-11 ¼; 17. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 21-3 ½; 19. Zaie Miller (Dav. Central), 21-3

100 – 1. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 10.99; 9. Makhi Wilson (PV), 11.30; 12. Ty Cozad (Muscatine), 11.40; 15. Addison Binnie (Clinton), 11.47; 16. Payton Kruse (North Scott), 11.49; 24. Savior Vesey (Dav. North), 11.64

200 – 10. Dane Treiber (North Scott), 22.48; 11. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 22.82; 13. Zach Connell (Clinton), 22.92; 15. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 23.01; 19. Ty Cozad (Muscatine), 23.07; 20. Daniel DeGeorge (PV), 23.08

400 – 2. Calvin Curcija (Bettendorf), 49.50; 3. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 49.67; 10. Parker Miller (Bettendorf), 50.16; 19. Addison Binnie (Clinton), 51.98

800 – 11. Jacob Mumey (PV), 1:59.89; 24. Andrew Miller (PV), 2:05.01

1,600 – 21. Tarun Vedula (PV), 4:34.55; 23. Jacob Mumey (PV), 4:35.39

3,200 – 23. Jacob Mumey (PV), 10:38.51; 24. Tarun Vedula (PV), 10:45.66

110 hurdles – 4. Makhi Wilson (PV), 15.29; 16. Lowen Krueger (North Scott), 15.91; 19. Max Doran (PV), 15.98; 21. Daniel Adams (Muscatine), 16.12

400 hurdles – 6. Parker Miller (Bettendorf), 55.80; 19. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 57.63; 21. Sam Gordon (Muscatine), 57.85; 24. Jeremy Galloway (Clinton), 58.22

400 relay – 15. North Scott (Voss, Robertson, Treiber, Kruse), 43.05; 18. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Necker, Williams, Wilson), 43.36

800 relay – 16. North Scott (Robertson, Marti, Treiber, Kruse), 1:31.28; 18. Davenport North (Rivera, Phan, Vesey, Denou), 1:31.61; 19. Bettendorf (Bagby, VanWychen, Williams, Weas), 1:31.64

1,600 relay – 5. Bettendorf (Weas, VanWychen, Williams, Curcija), 3:25.50; 20. Davenport North (Bogan, Phan, Haugen, Rivera), 3:30.58; 21. Davenport West (Gardner, P. Caruthers, Henderson, N. Caruthers), 3:31.60

3,200 relay – 12. North Scott (Soedt, Davis, Dufloth, Straley), 8:19.33; 17. Davenport Central (Christy, Linehan, Harmsen, Sullivan), 8:27.17; 19. Pleasant Valley (Belby, Rekow, Chang, Miller), 8:31.89

Sprint medley relay – 6. Bettendorf (Weas, Williams, VanWychen, Curcija), 1:34.91; 13. Davenport North (Phan, Johnson, Bequeaith, Rivera), 1:35.77; 20. North Scott (Voss, Robertson, Treiber, Foster), 1:36.48

Distance medley relay – 6. Muscatine (Forkpa, Cozad, Robertson, Armstrong), 3:38.80; 15. Pleasant Valley (DeGeorge, Williams, Chang, Vedula), 3:43.61; 20. Bettendorf (Riley, Trudell, Brown, Heden), 3:46.61

Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Necker, Zietlow, Wilson), 1:00.13; 11. Bettendorf (Garrison, Martinez, Schatterman, Miller), 1:02.41; 24. Davenport West (Hansen, Youngberg, Urmie, Thompson), 1:04.96

Girls track & field

Class 4A

Discus – 1. Reese Goodlet (PV), 125-8; 13. Katelyn Kiefer (PV), 109-7; 15. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 107-5; 21. Ella McLaughlin (North Scott), 103-5; 22. Ellie Erpelding (Bettendorf), 102-6

Shot put – 2. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 40-8; 6. Ellie Erpelding (Bettendorf), 38-8; 9. Katelyn Kiefer (PV), 36-3; 10. Marissa Stolfa (Dav. North), 36-2; 16. Ali House (Clinton), 35-4 ¾; 21. Rachel Vonderhaar (PV), 34-7 ½

High jump – 5. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 5-2; 6. Grace Graham (North Scott), 5-1; 12. Alyssa O’Neal (Bettendorf), 5-0; 23. Lanesha O’Neal (Dav. North), 4-10

Long jump – 7. Brooklyn Johnson (Dav. Central), 17-5 ½; 13. Elodie Stroup (PV), 17-1

100 – 2. Avery Horner (Bettendorf), 12.42; 8. Kanijah Angel (Clinton), 12.85; 9. Avery Schroeder (Muscatine), 12.88; 11. Savanna Bruck (North Scott), 12.94; 15. Athena Nelson (North Scott), 13.06; 16. Carson Bohonek (Bettendorf), 13.07; 17. Nazayda Bloch (Dav. Central), 13.07

200 – 5. Avery Horner (Bettendorf), 25.52; 12. Mercie Hansel (North Scott), 26.50; 13. Avery Schroeder (Muscatine), 26.82; 17. Quinn Nielsen (Clinton), 26.86; 19. Kanijah Angel (Clinton), 26.92

400 – 6. Maya Williams (Bettendorf), 58.19

800 – 1. Grace Boleyn (PV), 2:18.69; 8. Lydia Sommer (PV), 2:22.27; 16. Lois Blackman (Dav. Central), 2:25.77

1,500 – 6. Grace Boleyn (PV), 4:50.80; 7. Lydia Sommer (PV), 4:51.24

3,000 – 15. Dylan Moeller (Dav. Central), 11:16.51; 17. Kylie Daily (Dav. West), 11:23.88; 22. Lexi Minard (PV), 11:30.56

100 hurdles – 4. McKenzie Borden (Bettendorf), 15.56; 5. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 15.58; 12. Grace Graham (North Scott), 16.11; 13. Addy Patten (PV), 16.15; 18. Ashley Smith (Dav. West), 16.47; 21. Alexandria Petersen (Dav. West), 16.70; 24. Kaitlin Carr (Dav. Central), 16.84

400 hurdles – 10. Ashley Smith (Dav. West), 1:06.99; 14. Hannah McVey (PV), 1:08.36; 17. Aniah Smith (Dav. Central), 1:08.76; 21. Campbell Dopler (Bettendorf), 1:09.79; 22. Jessie Clemons (PV), 1:09.84

400 relay – 9. North Scott (Hanenburg, Bruck, H. Hansel, M. Hansel), 50.08; 14. Clinton (Nielsen, Malli, Howard, Angel), 50.31; 16. Bettendorf (Magistrelli, Bohonek, M. Horner, Ostrom), 50.56; 24. Pleasant Valley (Withers, Ruff, Patten, Albertson), 50.98

800 relay – 8. Bettendorf (Scott, Magistrelli, Teagarden, Horner), 1:46.70; 9. North Scott (Bruck, M. Hansel, H. Hansel, Gill), 1:46.91; 13. Clinton (Nielsen, Krogmann, Howard, Angel), 1:47.30; 16. Pleasant Valley (Ruff, Albertson, Stroup, Withers), 1:48.06; 19. Davenport North (Glover, Houston, Becker, Tensley), 1:49.19

1,600 relay – 9. Bettendorf (Williams, Scott, Beintema, Teagarden), 4:05.92; 14. Davenport Central (Smith, A. Johnson, Blackman, B. Johnson), 4:09.30; 16. North Scott (Gill, Boddicker, Knoche, Skarich), 4:09.42; 18. Pleasant Valley (Clemons, Case, McVey, Boleyn), 4:11.60

3,200 relay – 4. Pleasant Valley (Sommer, Foad, Mowen, Case), 9:46.20; 10. Davenport Central (Blackman, Tackett, Johnson, Crowder), 9:53.38; 11. Bettendorf (Beintema, Williams, Rasmer, Block), 9:55.02; 17. North Scott (Nead, Knoche, Garrard, Madison), 10:11.36

Sprint medley relay – 6. Bettendorf (Bohonek, Horner, Scott, Williams), 1:50.41; 14. Pleasant Valley (Withers, Albertson, Ruff, Clemons), 1:52.96; 19. North Scott (Gill, Bruck, M. Hansel, Boddicker), 1:53.99

Distance medley relay – 2. Pleasant Valley (Ruff, Albertson, Case, Boleyn), 4:16.00; 12. North Scott (Hanenburg, Naber, Knoche, Nead), 4:22.90; 13. Bettendorf (Scott, Magistrelli, Teagarden, Beintema), 4:23.17; 22. Davenport North (Glover, Tensley, Olson, Overton), 4:29.59

Shuttle hurdle relay – 8. North Scott (Graham, Morrison, Atzen, Skarich), 1:08.22; 10. Pleasant Valley (McVey, Kwak, Hassel, Patten), 1:08.59; 13. Davenport West (Petersen, Abb. Smith, Sinksen, Ash. Smith), 1:09.25; 23. Bettendorf (McDermott, O’Neal, Borden, Carter), 1:12.69

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saddler fuels Spartans to state-qualifying title

Saddler fuels Spartans to state-qualifying title

Pleasant Valley senior Ryan Saddler threw the shot put a career-best 54 feet, 8 inches Thursday to win the event at the state qualifier. The Spartans won six events and had seven second-place finishes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News