Iowa Q-C metro Class 4A state track & field qualifiers

Here is a list of individuals and relays from the Q-C to qualify for next week's coed state track & field meet in Des Moines. The number next to the name or school is seed based on state-qualifying performance:
The Class 3A, 2A and 1A qualifiers will be released Saturday with several state qualifiers in those classes postponed Thursday because of weather.
Boys track & field Class 4A
Discus – 1. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 183-4; 3. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 180-0; 8. Keegan Krause (Clinton), 164-4; 10. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 155-5; 14. Brandt Williams (North Scott), 145-1
Shot put – 2. Ryan Saddler (PV), 54-8; 4. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 52-6; 5. Dylan Parrott (North Scott), 51-11 ½; 12. Keegan Krause (Clinton), 50-4 ¼; 14. Joey VanWetzinga (PV), 49-10 ½; 18. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 48-4 ½; 21. Brock Garrison (Muscatine), 47-10 ½
High jump – 1. Sam Skarich (North Scott), 6-6; 10. Idris Thomas (Dav. West), 6-2; 14. Ashton Urmie (Dav. West), 6-1
Long jump – 10. Darnell Butler (North Scott), 21-11 ¼; 17. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 21-3 ½; 19. Zaie Miller (Dav. Central), 21-3
100 – 1. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 10.99; 9. Makhi Wilson (PV), 11.30; 12. Ty Cozad (Muscatine), 11.40; 15. Addison Binnie (Clinton), 11.47; 16. Payton Kruse (North Scott), 11.49; 24. Savior Vesey (Dav. North), 11.64
200 – 10. Dane Treiber (North Scott), 22.48; 11. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 22.82; 13. Zach Connell (Clinton), 22.92; 15. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 23.01; 19. Ty Cozad (Muscatine), 23.07; 20. Daniel DeGeorge (PV), 23.08
400 – 2. Calvin Curcija (Bettendorf), 49.50; 3. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 49.67; 10. Parker Miller (Bettendorf), 50.16; 19. Addison Binnie (Clinton), 51.98
800 – 11. Jacob Mumey (PV), 1:59.89; 24. Andrew Miller (PV), 2:05.01
1,600 – 21. Tarun Vedula (PV), 4:34.55; 23. Jacob Mumey (PV), 4:35.39
3,200 – 23. Jacob Mumey (PV), 10:38.51; 24. Tarun Vedula (PV), 10:45.66
110 hurdles – 4. Makhi Wilson (PV), 15.29; 16. Lowen Krueger (North Scott), 15.91; 19. Max Doran (PV), 15.98; 21. Daniel Adams (Muscatine), 16.12
400 hurdles – 6. Parker Miller (Bettendorf), 55.80; 19. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 57.63; 21. Sam Gordon (Muscatine), 57.85; 24. Jeremy Galloway (Clinton), 58.22
400 relay – 15. North Scott (Voss, Robertson, Treiber, Kruse), 43.05; 18. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Necker, Williams, Wilson), 43.36
800 relay – 16. North Scott (Robertson, Marti, Treiber, Kruse), 1:31.28; 18. Davenport North (Rivera, Phan, Vesey, Denou), 1:31.61; 19. Bettendorf (Bagby, VanWychen, Williams, Weas), 1:31.64
1,600 relay – 5. Bettendorf (Weas, VanWychen, Williams, Curcija), 3:25.50; 20. Davenport North (Bogan, Phan, Haugen, Rivera), 3:30.58; 21. Davenport West (Gardner, P. Caruthers, Henderson, N. Caruthers), 3:31.60
3,200 relay – 12. North Scott (Soedt, Davis, Dufloth, Straley), 8:19.33; 17. Davenport Central (Christy, Linehan, Harmsen, Sullivan), 8:27.17; 19. Pleasant Valley (Belby, Rekow, Chang, Miller), 8:31.89
Sprint medley relay – 6. Bettendorf (Weas, Williams, VanWychen, Curcija), 1:34.91; 13. Davenport North (Phan, Johnson, Bequeaith, Rivera), 1:35.77; 20. North Scott (Voss, Robertson, Treiber, Foster), 1:36.48
Distance medley relay – 6. Muscatine (Forkpa, Cozad, Robertson, Armstrong), 3:38.80; 15. Pleasant Valley (DeGeorge, Williams, Chang, Vedula), 3:43.61; 20. Bettendorf (Riley, Trudell, Brown, Heden), 3:46.61
Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Necker, Zietlow, Wilson), 1:00.13; 11. Bettendorf (Garrison, Martinez, Schatterman, Miller), 1:02.41; 24. Davenport West (Hansen, Youngberg, Urmie, Thompson), 1:04.96
Girls track & field Class 4A
Discus – 1. Reese Goodlet (PV), 125-8; 13. Katelyn Kiefer (PV), 109-7; 15. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 107-5; 21. Ella McLaughlin (North Scott), 103-5; 22. Ellie Erpelding (Bettendorf), 102-6
Shot put – 2. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 40-8; 6. Ellie Erpelding (Bettendorf), 38-8; 9. Katelyn Kiefer (PV), 36-3; 10. Marissa Stolfa (Dav. North), 36-2; 16. Ali House (Clinton), 35-4 ¾; 21. Rachel Vonderhaar (PV), 34-7 ½
High jump – 5. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 5-2; 6. Grace Graham (North Scott), 5-1; 12. Alyssa O’Neal (Bettendorf), 5-0; 23. Lanesha O’Neal (Dav. North), 4-10
Long jump – 7. Brooklyn Johnson (Dav. Central), 17-5 ½; 13. Elodie Stroup (PV), 17-1
100 – 2. Avery Horner (Bettendorf), 12.42; 8. Kanijah Angel (Clinton), 12.85; 9. Avery Schroeder (Muscatine), 12.88; 11. Savanna Bruck (North Scott), 12.94; 15. Athena Nelson (North Scott), 13.06; 16. Carson Bohonek (Bettendorf), 13.07; 17. Nazayda Bloch (Dav. Central), 13.07
200 – 5. Avery Horner (Bettendorf), 25.52; 12. Mercie Hansel (North Scott), 26.50; 13. Avery Schroeder (Muscatine), 26.82; 17. Quinn Nielsen (Clinton), 26.86; 19. Kanijah Angel (Clinton), 26.92
400 – 6. Maya Williams (Bettendorf), 58.19
800 – 1. Grace Boleyn (PV), 2:18.69; 8. Lydia Sommer (PV), 2:22.27; 16. Lois Blackman (Dav. Central), 2:25.77
1,500 – 6. Grace Boleyn (PV), 4:50.80; 7. Lydia Sommer (PV), 4:51.24
3,000 – 15. Dylan Moeller (Dav. Central), 11:16.51; 17. Kylie Daily (Dav. West), 11:23.88; 22. Lexi Minard (PV), 11:30.56
100 hurdles – 4. McKenzie Borden (Bettendorf), 15.56; 5. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 15.58; 12. Grace Graham (North Scott), 16.11; 13. Addy Patten (PV), 16.15; 18. Ashley Smith (Dav. West), 16.47; 21. Alexandria Petersen (Dav. West), 16.70; 24. Kaitlin Carr (Dav. Central), 16.84
400 hurdles – 10. Ashley Smith (Dav. West), 1:06.99; 14. Hannah McVey (PV), 1:08.36; 17. Aniah Smith (Dav. Central), 1:08.76; 21. Campbell Dopler (Bettendorf), 1:09.79; 22. Jessie Clemons (PV), 1:09.84
400 relay – 9. North Scott (Hanenburg, Bruck, H. Hansel, M. Hansel), 50.08; 14. Clinton (Nielsen, Malli, Howard, Angel), 50.31; 16. Bettendorf (Magistrelli, Bohonek, M. Horner, Ostrom), 50.56; 24. Pleasant Valley (Withers, Ruff, Patten, Albertson), 50.98
800 relay – 8. Bettendorf (Scott, Magistrelli, Teagarden, Horner), 1:46.70; 9. North Scott (Bruck, M. Hansel, H. Hansel, Gill), 1:46.91; 13. Clinton (Nielsen, Krogmann, Howard, Angel), 1:47.30; 16. Pleasant Valley (Ruff, Albertson, Stroup, Withers), 1:48.06; 19. Davenport North (Glover, Houston, Becker, Tensley), 1:49.19
1,600 relay – 9. Bettendorf (Williams, Scott, Beintema, Teagarden), 4:05.92; 14. Davenport Central (Smith, A. Johnson, Blackman, B. Johnson), 4:09.30; 16. North Scott (Gill, Boddicker, Knoche, Skarich), 4:09.42; 18. Pleasant Valley (Clemons, Case, McVey, Boleyn), 4:11.60
3,200 relay – 4. Pleasant Valley (Sommer, Foad, Mowen, Case), 9:46.20; 10. Davenport Central (Blackman, Tackett, Johnson, Crowder), 9:53.38; 11. Bettendorf (Beintema, Williams, Rasmer, Block), 9:55.02; 17. North Scott (Nead, Knoche, Garrard, Madison), 10:11.36
Sprint medley relay – 6. Bettendorf (Bohonek, Horner, Scott, Williams), 1:50.41; 14. Pleasant Valley (Withers, Albertson, Ruff, Clemons), 1:52.96; 19. North Scott (Gill, Bruck, M. Hansel, Boddicker), 1:53.99
Distance medley relay – 2. Pleasant Valley (Ruff, Albertson, Case, Boleyn), 4:16.00; 12. North Scott (Hanenburg, Naber, Knoche, Nead), 4:22.90; 13. Bettendorf (Scott, Magistrelli, Teagarden, Beintema), 4:23.17; 22. Davenport North (Glover, Tensley, Olson, Overton), 4:29.59
Shuttle hurdle relay – 8. North Scott (Graham, Morrison, Atzen, Skarich), 1:08.22; 10. Pleasant Valley (McVey, Kwak, Hassel, Patten), 1:08.59; 13. Davenport West (Petersen, Abb. Smith, Sinksen, Ash. Smith), 1:09.25; 23. Bettendorf (McDermott, O’Neal, Borden, Carter), 1:12.69
Photos: Class 4A state-qualifying track and field meet
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Zaie Miller competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Brianna Offut competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Saela Marshall competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Calla Brunkan competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Jamae Cross competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Anaisa Ocampo competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Athena Nelson competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Ella McLaughlin competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday. Butler jumped a personal best 21-11 1/4.
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Dylan Parrott competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Rachel Vonderhaar competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Kirialiaz Rivera competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Dylan Marti competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Sophie Wiklund competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Reese O'Donnell competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet on Thursday. Goodlet had the top throw in the state at the 4A state qualifiers at 125 feet, 8 inches.
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Phearless Caruthers competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Naxiah Howell and Janelle Harrell competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Ashley Smith competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Blake Fitzgerrel competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller and Bettendorf's Nick Murray compete in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey and Andrew Miller embrace after competing in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Lois Blackman competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Dane Treiber competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Fiona Flynn competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Lizzie Harrison competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Dane Treiber and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Peyton Madison, Bettendorf's Kennah Block and Davenport West's Rachel Wildemuth compete in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Gage Rath competes in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Finn McMillan competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Khaliah Knox competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder, right, embraces a teammate after competing in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Raymond Lovell competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Maddie Gill and Bettendorf's Avery Horner compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Ty Cozad, Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers and Davenport North's Savior Vesey compete in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Faith Nead competes in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell and Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler compete in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli hands the baton to Tessa Teagarden as they compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler and Davenport North's Naziah Howell compete in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich and Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden compete in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Fiona Glynn competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Hannah Ford competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff hands the baton to Malayna Albertson as they compete in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Gia McDermott competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the boys distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson and Muscatine's Ty Cozad competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Kazier Riley hands the baton to Rickey Trudell as they compete in the boys distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Maddie Gill competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Morgan Bequeaith competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Savior Vesey competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Saddler threw a career-best 54 feet, 8 inches to win the competition.
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Hanenburg set a school record with a 40-foot, 8-inch throw.
Bettendorf' runners compete in the girls sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Caroline Ramirez competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson hands the baton to Merin Crowder as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Cortez Goodwin competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Logan Soedt competes in the boys 3,200-meter relay Thursday afternoon at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Moeller won the event.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the boys 3,200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday. Mumey won the 800 and 3,200 for the Spartans.
Davenport Central's Maddox Sullivan competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine'sElla Schroeder competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Merin Crowder competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams hands the baton to Calista Rasmer as they compete in the girls 3,200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Ty Harmsen and Pleasant Valley's Michael Chang compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Ava Kwak competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Addy Patten competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Ashley Smith competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Olivia Vassier competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Jackson Stradt competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Shelby Solberg competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Abbey Smith competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Lexi Minard competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Kylie Daily competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's AJ Owens competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the boys sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet on Thursday in Eldridge. Curcija was part of three wins for the Bulldogs.
North Scott's Trevor Kilburg competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Avian Watson competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Aiden Bowser competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Kaitlin Carr competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Calista Rasmer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
