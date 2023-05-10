Class 4A

At Eldridge

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., North Scott High School

Teams: Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Iowa City High, North Scott, Pleasant Valley

At stake: The top two place winners in each event, along with the next 12 best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Boys outlook: City High is second in the state power rankings and among the favorites next week in Des Moines. Among the teams competing here, the Little Hawks have registered the best time or distance in 11 of the 19 events. PV is 15th in the 4A rankings, the highest among MAC schools. North Scott’s Colton Voss (sprints) and Zach McMillian (throws), PV’s Makhi Wilson (sprints/hurdles) and Bettendorf’s Calvin Curcija, who recently ran a 49.27 in the open 400, are among the local individuals to watch.

Girls outlook: Coming off its 12th conference title in the last 14 contested, PV is fifth in the 4A power rankings and seeded first in nine of 19 events. The Spartans are led by discus thrower Reese Goodlet along with middle distance and distance standouts Grace Boleyn and Lydia Sommer. North Scott’s Mercie Hansel has the best time here in the 100 and 200 this season, and Bettendorf’s Maya Williams has run 58.14 in 400. North Scott should also fare well in field events with Jorie Hanenburg (throws) and Sydney Skarich (high jump).

At Dubuque

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., Dalzell Field

Teams: Cedar Falls, Clinton, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Waterloo East, Waterloo West

At stake: The top two place winners in each event, along with the next 12 best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Boys outlook: Cedar Falls and Iowa City West are both among the state’s top five in the power rankings. West’s Izaiah Loveless leads this qualifier in the 100, 200 and 400. Cedar Falls freshman Jaden Merrick has run 4:17/9:12 in the two distance events this spring. Clinton’s best chance at gold is in the discus with Ajai Russell (167-8).

Girls outlook: The River Queens have a possibility of getting at least a half-dozen events to state. Kanijah Angel has best time in the qualifier in the 100 and 200, freshman Elle Lonergan could contend for a top-two finish in the high jump, and the 400, 800 and sprint medley relays are all seeded in the top three. Cedar Falls, Iowa City Liberty and Iowa City West are the teams to watch.

At Marion

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., Linn-Mar High School

Teams: Ames, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Washington, Linn-Mar, Mason City, Muscatine

At stake: The top two place winners in each event, along with the next 12 best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Boys outlook: Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Kennedy are the front runners in the team division. Cedar Rapids Washington has Miles Thompson, the Drake Relays record holder in the 100 meters at 10.37, leading the sprints. Muscatine’s Daniel Adams is seeded third in the 110 hurdles and Paul Henry fourth in the 400 hurdles.

Girls outlook: Ames, led by the most outstanding performer at the Drake Relays in hurdler Ali Frandsen, is among the top contenders for the 4A title next week. The Little Cyclones have the top seed in 11 of the 19 events. Ella Schroeder (400 hurdles) and the shuttle hurdle relay are the only events Muscatine is seeded in the top five.

Class 3A

At Davenport

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., Assumption High School

Teams: Assumption, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Center Point-Urbana, Central DeWitt, Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, West Delaware, Western Dubuque

At stake: The top two place winners in each event, along with the next eight best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Twitter: @sbatt79

Boys outlook: Western Dubuque, third in the 3A power rankings, and Central DeWitt are the top teams here and both could be in the top 10 next week at state. Alex Ginter (200/400), Tristan Rheingans (400 hurdles), 800 relay and sprint medley relay are the top seeds for the Sabers. Assumption is paced by sprinters Derrick Bass and Angelo Jackson. Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin is seeded among the top five in 100, 200, 400 and long jump. Wahlert’s Duke Faley was the discus champion at the Drake Relays.

Girls outlook: Wahlert, likely to be in contention for a top-three trophy next week, has the best time in five of the seven relays and nine events overall. Assumption’s Annika Kotula (400), Macie Ripslinger (800), Jada Hoffman (1,500) and the 3,200 relay are seeded first or second. Maquoketa’s program is on the rise and has an individual or relay among the top five in 13 of 19 events. Central DeWitt is led by hurdler and defending state high jump champion Soren Maricle.

Class 2A

At Tipton

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., Tipton City Park

Teams: Camanche, Cardinal, Central Lee, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Mid-Prairie, Tipton, Van Buren County, West Branch, West Liberty, Wilton

At stake: The top two place winners in each event, along with the next eight best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Boys outlook: Mediapolis, coming off a SEISC South Division title and second in the 2A power rankings, owns the top performance among the teams here in nine of the 19 events. L-M senior and Drake Relays shot put champion Spencer Kessel is the overwhelming favorite in both throwing events. Durant’s Caleb Clark and West Liberty’s Jayce McHugh are the top two seeds in 110 hurdles. Durant, with Nolan DeLong on the anchor, is a top contender in the 800 and 1,600 relays. Tipton should challenge for the top spot in several of the middle distance to distance relays.

Girls outlook: Mid-Prairie will be eyeing a fifth straight state title next week. The Golden Hawks are led by sprinter Tabitha Evans and distance ace Danielle Hostetler. Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco and Laney Shelangoski are seeded 1-2 in the 100 and 400 hurdles. Wilton’s Se Ann Houghton (100) and Catie Hook (long jump) have the top performances in this qualifier this year. Tipton is the favorite in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays and should be in position for a top-two finish in the distance medley relay.

At Monticello

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., Monticello

Teams: Alburnett, Anamosa, Cascade, Dyersville Beckman, Jesup, MFL MarMac, Monticello, Northeast, Oelwein, Postville, Waukon, Williamsburg

At stake: The top two place winners in each event, along with the next eight best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Boys outlook: Anamosa and Williamsburg are top 10 teams and should duke it out for team supremacy. Iowa football recruit Derek Weisskopf leads Williamsburg in shot put (54-3) and high jump (6-7). Northeast’s Talib Bird has run 10.9 in the 100 this year and runs on the Rebels’ second-seeded 400 relay. Northeast is also seeded second in the shuttle hurdle relay at 1:05.59.

Girls outlook: Northeast’s Paige Holst has run the best time this season in the 100 (12.6), 200 (26.3) and 400 (60.0) of the teams competing here. Her 16-6 in the long jump ranks second in this qualifier. Cascade is led by hurdle standout Devin Simon and freshman distance standout Hallie Kelchen.

Class 1A

At Edgewood

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., Edgewood-Colesburg High School

Teams: Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Clinton Prince of Peace, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Kee High, Maquoketa Valley, Starmont, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley, West Central

At stake: The winner in each event, along with the next 14 best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Boys outlook: Bellevue and Wapsie Valley are the team frontrunners here. The Comets are led by hurdler Riley Carrier, sprinter Casey Tath and distance standout Payton Griebel. Easton Valley senior Charlie Simpson is the only individual in this qualifier to exceed 20 feet in the long jump. The River Hawks’ Carson Fuegen is among the top five in both individual hurdle events.

Girls outlook: The field events are the best place to look for success among locals. Easton Valley’s Sarah Gruver is the only girl in the qualifier to clear 5 feet in the high jump this year. Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller has the best discus throw (117-3) and is second in the shot (37-5 ½). Wapsie Valley has registered the best time in five of the seven relays.

At Belle Plaine

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., Belle Plaine High School

Teams: Belle Plaine, Calamus-Wheatland, Central City, Don Bosco, English Valleys, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Iowa Valley, Midland, North Cedar, North Linn, North Tama, Springville, Valley Lutheran, Waterloo Christian

At stake: The winner in each event, along with the next 14 best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Boys outlook: North Linn, Springville and Iowa Valley will be in the mix for the most event victories at this qualifier. North Cedar’s Johny Amina has jumped 6-6 and Ethan Thimmes has thrown 52-plus in the shot put. Cal-Wheat has three top-five seeds in Jackson Riedesel (fourth, 800), Logan Riedesel (fourth, 1,600) and Aidan Yaddof (fourth, 3,200).

Girls outlook: Cal-Wheat’s Noelle Steines is a heavy favorite in the three distance events, running 2:13.78 (800), 4:35.22 (1,500) and 10:19 (3,000) this season. If the Warriors can get a few other events through, that would be significant in their quest for a team trophy next week. Steines likely will anchor Cal-Wheat’s distance medley relay for her fourth event. Courtney Knoche (200/400), Emily Boeckmann (high jump), Ava Cavey (discus) and Erica Will (shot put) are among the top five in individual events for Cal-Wheat.

At Wayland

Basics: Thursday, 4 p.m., WACO High School

Teams: Columbus Community, Danville, Highland, Hillcrest Academy, Iowa City Regina, Keota, Lone Tree, Moulton-Udell, New London, Pekin, Sigourney, WACO

At stake: The winner in each event, along with the next 14 best performances statewide from qualifying meet place winners, advance to the state meet.

Boys outlook: Columbus, coming off its first SEISC North Division crown in 21 years, has the horsepower to vie for a 1A title next week. Led by sprinter/long jumper Kade Amigon and hurdler/jumper Triston Miller, Columbus possesses the top seed in seven events. Wapello’s Ryan McDonough, a state place winner a year ago, and Columbus’ Russel Coil have top two shot put throws in this qualifier.

Girls outlook: Pekin claimed a division title last week and has the top seed in nine events. Lone Tree and Danville appear to be Pekin’s top challengers. Wapello freshman sprinter Kate Lanz is seeded among top three in 100 and 200. Ada Boysen has gone 16-9 in the long jump, second best in this qualifier.

— Compiled by Matt Coss