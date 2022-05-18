Iowa state track and field outlook: Six things to watch

The 2022 Iowa track and field season comes to a conclusion this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Between both genders and four classes, there will be 162 event champions crowned over three days. Eight teams will leave with state championship trophies.

The storylines are aplenty. Here is a look at six pertaining to the Quad-Cities:

Rickertsen's last hurdle

Northeast High School senior and University of Iowa recruit Ellie Rickertsen claimed three Class 2A state championships last spring with the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and ran a leg on the Rebels' record-setting 400 relay.

What can she do for an encore?

Rickertsen ran a personal-best time of 14.15 seconds (13.91 hand time) in the 100 hurdles at last week's state qualifier in Monticello and had the fastest qualifying time by over 1.25 seconds.

She is seeded third in the 400 hurdles in 1:05.67, less than 0.25 seconds behind top seed Gracie Schoonhoven of Unity Christian.

Rickertsen also will anchor the sprint medley relay on Saturday morning and handle the second leg on the 400 relay. She's looking to join former Northeast great Aleenah Marcucci as back-to-back 100 and 400 state hurdle champions.

"I go into (this) like every race, a new start," she said. "I definitely have to forget about everything that's happened before this. It really matters how you perform at the state level, and I just have to go in with a clear mind.

"Win or lose, no matter how we do as a team or as an individual, there is already a plan."

Having a field day

There are a slew of opportunities for individuals and relays from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area to win medals the next three days.

The field events, in particular, could provide the best chance for champions.

North Scott's Sam Skarich (4A boys high jump), Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet (4A girls discus), Muscatine's Nolan Recker (4A boys discus), West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (2A girls long jump) and Louisa-Muscatine Spencer Kessel (2A boys discus) all recorded the top distances at the state-qualifying meets.

There are a half-dozen others seeded second or third.

Recker, a Yale recruit, was a state runner-up in the discus last year. Daufeldt was a state long jump champion as a freshman and took third a year ago. Skarich was third in the high jump at the Drake Relays.

Team races

There are seven teams from the Q-C which will be represented in at least 11 events at the state meet.

The Bettendorf and PV girls lead the pack with 15 events each, followed by the North Scott girls (13), PV boys (12), Assumption girls (12), Tipton boys (12) and North Scott boys (11).

Based on state-qualifying performances, nobody from the Q-C is expected to challenge for a team championship or even a trophy (top three).

Waukee Northwest (4A) and ADM (3A) are strong favorites on the girls side while a mix of teams are in the chase in 2A and 1A.

West Des Moines Dowling and Iowa City High are co-favorites in 4A boys, with Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Spirit Lake (2A) and New London or Lisbon (1A) expected to be at the top in the remaining classes.

Tipton is an intriguing watch as it could battle for a top-5 spot if things fall into place. Behind freshman distance runner Clay Bohlmann, a dynamic 3,200 relay and two other formidable relays, Tipton could muster at least 40 team points.

Go the distance

Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines, who won a state cross country title last fall in record time, will attempt to pull off a distance sweep in 1A.

Steines will run the 3,000 Thursday morning, anchor the distance medley relay Friday and tackle the 800 and 1,500 on Saturday.

She has the top 1A time in the 1,500 and 3,000 this season. The 800 will be more of a challenge as her 2:19.01 trails Grand View Christian's Maddy Childs' season-best 2:15.27. The Warriors also have the second-best time in the medley this year behind Nashua-Plainfield.

Steines set the school record in the 1,500 (4:48.39) and 3,000 (10:13.12) last month at the Drake Relays.

Individuals to watch

Here are several individuals from the Q-C who have flown under the radar this spring that could vie for titles:

-- Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans: He was the last qualifier in the 3A 400 hurdles a year ago. Twelve months later, he is among the favorites for the title after running a personal-best 55.72 seconds at the Benton state qualifier.

-- Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers: He's just one of two boys in 4A to qualify in the 100, 200 and 400. He ran 10.99 in the 100 at districts and posted a career-best time of 49.67 in the 400. Multiple medals are a strong possibility.

-- Easton Valley's Aidan Gruver: The senior sprinter ran 11.11 seconds in the 100 and 22.40 in the 200 at the state qualifier. He could win, place or show in both events.

-- Wapello's Serah Shafer: She's among the favorites in the 400 hurdles, will anchor the Arrows' second-seeded 400 relay and handles the final leg on a sprint medley relay which could contend for a medal.

Receiving honors

Former Davenport Assumption standout Rose Ripslinger and Pleasant Valley girls track and field coach Kenny Wheeler will be honored by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Saturday afternoon.

Ripslinger, now Rose Quested, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The 2014 graduate compiled eight state championships and six runner-up finishes during her career as a sprinter.

In her senior season, she helped Assumption claim the team title by winning two events (100 and 200) and finishing second in two others (400 and 400 relay).

Wheeler will receive the Golden Plaque Award for distinguished coaching. It honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward the school, community and coaching profession.

The 10th track and field coach to earn the honor, Wheeler is completing his 15th season with the Spartans program. He helped lead PV to a 4A title in 2015 along with runner-up team finishes in 2013, '16 and '21.

