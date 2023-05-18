DES MOINES — Calvin Curcija came into the Iowa state track and field meet last year as the second seed in the Class 4A 400 meters. He left empty-handed.
The Bettendorf High School senior came into Thursday afternoon’s quarter-mile with the same seed. He left with a bronze medal.
Curcija navigated the 400 in 48.53 seconds to finish behind Ankeny’s Jackson Belding (47.94) and Johnston’s Joshua Anglo (48.13) at Drake Stadium.
“I’m completely happy with third,” Curcija said after taking ninth a year ago. “First or second surely would have been nice, but third is a great place.
“If I didn’t get at least podium here, I would have looked back and been like, ‘Boy, I could have done a little better or a little stronger.’ I’m at peace with the 400 now.”
Competing in Lane 5, Curcija accelerated out of the blocks and was in a favorable position at the halfway point.
“I really challenged myself,” he said. “It has been a struggle getting out quick all season. I was able to get out and get a good pace.”
His time was just four hundredths of a second off his performance at last week’s state qualifier.
Curcija, who is in talks with Iowa State about possibly running there next season, spent the first half of the season primarily focusing on relays.
He’s dropped more than seven seconds from the first 400 he ran in high school four years ago.
“It feels good, especially seeing the progression and how much better you can become as an athlete,” Curcija said. “It makes you feel that much more proud about every second you cut off.”
There were a trio of metro boys to place fourth in 4A.
Davenport West’s Idris Thomas accomplished that with a lifetime best clearance of 6 feet, 9 inches in the high jump. Pleasant Valley’s Luke Knepp took fourth in the 3,200 in 9:15.20 and North Scott’s Zach McMillian matched last year’s finish in the discus with a toss of 168-4.
Thomas, who jumped 6-8 a year ago to place third, cleared 6-5 and 6-7 on his third and final attempt. Then on his second try at 6-9, he established a new best.
“It was a good feeling,” Thomas said. “Once I got (6-5), it fueled me a lot. I just wanted to keep going higher and higher.”
Linn-Mar’s T.J. Jackson and Iowa City High’s Matt Schaeckenbach both cleared 6-11, with Jackson the winner on misses.
“This is probably the best competition I’ve seen so far,” Thomas said. “These guys are amazing jumpers.”
Thomas, a junior, was just a half-inch off West’s school record.
“This motivates me so much I’m going to work hard this offseason and come back here and win a state championship,” he said.
Thomas has shown he can thrive on the big stage. His best jump last year came at state. He did the same this season.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I’m not scared of the competition.”
Knepp, who recently signed with the University of Iowa for cross country and track, hung with distance standouts Jackson Heidesch of West Des Moines Dowling and Ford Washburn of Iowa City High for most of the race.
He was in position to take third until he was passed in the final straightaway in his 3,200 state debut.
“Those two guys are probably the best high school (distance) runners in Iowa ever,” Knepp said. “It builds a lot of confidence that I could hang with them. The last 100 was really tough, and my legs were shutting down the last 50 (meters).
Knepp also proved last month’s third-place and school-record run at the Drake Relays was no fluke.
“There might be some people that thought this guy just got lucky,” he said. “If I just close that 50 meters, it would have been third place behind two of the best Iowa runners ever.
McMillian and Clinton’s Ajai Russell were fourth and fifth in the 4A discus. Both had their best throws on the first attempt — 168-4 for McMillian and 165-11 for Russell.
“I hate to say it, but I was hoping for better,” said McMillian, who came in as the top seed at 183-2. “I have something to chase next year for sure.
“Two of these (medals) isn’t too bad. I just wish it was gold.”
Waukee Northwest’s Lucas Morrison edged Linn-Mar’s Keaton Roskop for the top spot, 183-1 to 181-5.
McMillian felt he lost his adrenaline and nerves during the competition.
“I couldn’t get it back,” he said.
McMillian said the emotions were much different finishing fourth this year than in 2022.
“Last year I was satisfied with my fourth,” he said. “This year, it feels like I lost. I’m hungry for more, and it is going to motivate me up until this time next year.”
Russell, who has no plans to do track and field in college, fouled on every attempt other than his first. He was good enough to medal.
“That (first throw) was like instant relief,” Russell said. “All you need is one throw. We got that one in and that was good enough to place.
“It is good to go out with a good memory like this in fifth place. I’m excited with that.”
Central DeWitt had two sixth-place finishes in 3A on the first day — Colby Cornelius in the high jump and Alex Fuller in the 400.
Cornelius cleared 5-11 and 6-1 on his second attempts and then sailed over the bar at 6-3 on his first try before bowing out. LeMars’ Sione Fifita won the competition at 6-6.
Fuller ran 49.45 in the quarter-mile, which topped his state-qualifying time of 49.77. Mount Vernon's Zach Fall prevailed in 48.53.
Bettendorf’s Zach VanWychen was eighth in the 4A 400 in 49.89 seconds.
Photos: Day one of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
North Scott's Madison Wilshusen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Alexis Bruce competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Mackenzie Schaefer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jaylee Duncan competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's JeVon Henderson competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Colby Cornelius competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A 400 Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Curcija placed third in 48.53 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the Class 4A girls high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 5-2 to tie for fourth place.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams ran a personal best of 57.61 seconds to place fourth in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough finished second in the Class 1A boys shot put Thursday with a throw of 53 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija, center, competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny's Reagan Hanfelt competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Elian Dzangue competes in the 2a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian unleashes the discus during Thursday afternoon's Class 4A meet in Des Moines. McMillian placed fourth for the second straight year with a throw of 168-4.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Ajai Russell competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon finished third in the Class 1A boys' long jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He jumped 20 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet, right, celebrates after winning the Class 4A discus Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet threw a career-best 146 feet, 7 inches for the school's first state title in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the Class 1A 3,000 run Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Steines won with a season-best time of 10 minutes, 13.95 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches a throw in the Class 4A girls discus Thursday morning in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the Class 4A 3,000 Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sommer ran a lifetime best of 10:00.95.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins reaches out to embrace Reese Goodlet as they compete in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners catch their breath after finishing the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon soars in the long jump during Thursday's Class 1A long jump. He placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp, who recently signed with the University of Iowa, ran to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A 3,200 Thursday in Des Moines. Knepp posted a time of 9:15.20.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas clears 6-1 in the Class 4A high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Thomas finished with a lifetime best clearance of 6-9 to place fourth at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alta/Aurelia's Nora Peterson and AGWSR's Nakia Ollivierre competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines holds the lead during Thursday morning's Class 1A 3,000 run in Des Moines. Steines picked up her second title in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Jada Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's John Murphy competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Faith Ketelsen competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners embrace after competing in the aa girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Rieley Burken competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires a starting pistol during the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires the starting pistol for the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Caleb Bohlmann during the Class 3,200 relay Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Tigers placed third in 8 minutes, 2.16 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the shot put during Thursday's Class 2A competition in Des Moines. Kessel had five throws over 61 feet.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caleb Olson competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle clears 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump Thursday afternoon during the Class 3A state meet in Des Moines. Maricle placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Brady Freeman competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Samuel Bloom competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols hands the baton to anchor Clay Bohlmann during the 3,200 relay Thursday in Des Moines. Bohlmann ran a 1 minute, 57.8 second split on his 800 anchor leg as the Tigers placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman hits the homestretch of the Class 3A 400 meters Thursday night at Drake Stadium. Kuhlman placed ninth in 59.86 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's David Lochner competes in the 3a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Union Community's Amilia Condon and Iowa Falls-Alden's Teah Miller high-five after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines. Kessel won the event with a lifetime best toss of 64 feet, 01.25 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
DSM Christian's Aaron Fynaardt reacts after placing first in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Paige Holst competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Colton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Michael Kersten competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Okoboji's Trigg Heimdal celebrates after finishing first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cupping marks are seen on the back of a 1a boys shot putter during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Ben Zimmer competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners catch their breathe after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!