DES MOINES — Calvin Curcija came into the Iowa state track and field meet last year as the second seed in the Class 4A 400 meters. He left empty-handed.

The Bettendorf High School senior came into Thursday afternoon’s quarter-mile with the same seed. He left with a bronze medal.

Curcija navigated the 400 in 48.53 seconds to finish behind Ankeny’s Jackson Belding (47.94) and Johnston’s Joshua Anglo (48.13) at Drake Stadium.

“I’m completely happy with third,” Curcija said after taking ninth a year ago. “First or second surely would have been nice, but third is a great place.

“If I didn’t get at least podium here, I would have looked back and been like, ‘Boy, I could have done a little better or a little stronger.’ I’m at peace with the 400 now.”

Competing in Lane 5, Curcija accelerated out of the blocks and was in a favorable position at the halfway point.

“I really challenged myself,” he said. “It has been a struggle getting out quick all season. I was able to get out and get a good pace.”

His time was just four hundredths of a second off his performance at last week’s state qualifier.

Curcija, who is in talks with Iowa State about possibly running there next season, spent the first half of the season primarily focusing on relays.

He’s dropped more than seven seconds from the first 400 he ran in high school four years ago.

“It feels good, especially seeing the progression and how much better you can become as an athlete,” Curcija said. “It makes you feel that much more proud about every second you cut off.”

There were a trio of metro boys to place fourth in 4A.

Davenport West’s Idris Thomas accomplished that with a lifetime best clearance of 6 feet, 9 inches in the high jump. Pleasant Valley’s Luke Knepp took fourth in the 3,200 in 9:15.20 and North Scott’s Zach McMillian matched last year’s finish in the discus with a toss of 168-4.

Thomas, who jumped 6-8 a year ago to place third, cleared 6-5 and 6-7 on his third and final attempt. Then on his second try at 6-9, he established a new best.

“It was a good feeling,” Thomas said. “Once I got (6-5), it fueled me a lot. I just wanted to keep going higher and higher.”

Linn-Mar’s T.J. Jackson and Iowa City High’s Matt Schaeckenbach both cleared 6-11, with Jackson the winner on misses.

“This is probably the best competition I’ve seen so far,” Thomas said. “These guys are amazing jumpers.”

Thomas, a junior, was just a half-inch off West’s school record.

“This motivates me so much I’m going to work hard this offseason and come back here and win a state championship,” he said.

Thomas has shown he can thrive on the big stage. His best jump last year came at state. He did the same this season.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I’m not scared of the competition.”

Knepp, who recently signed with the University of Iowa for cross country and track, hung with distance standouts Jackson Heidesch of West Des Moines Dowling and Ford Washburn of Iowa City High for most of the race.

He was in position to take third until he was passed in the final straightaway in his 3,200 state debut.

“Those two guys are probably the best high school (distance) runners in Iowa ever,” Knepp said. “It builds a lot of confidence that I could hang with them. The last 100 was really tough, and my legs were shutting down the last 50 (meters).

“I gave it all I had.”

Knepp also proved last month’s third-place and school-record run at the Drake Relays was no fluke.

“There might be some people that thought this guy just got lucky,” he said. “If I just close that 50 meters, it would have been third place behind two of the best Iowa runners ever.

“I’m happy with it.”

McMillian and Clinton’s Ajai Russell were fourth and fifth in the 4A discus. Both had their best throws on the first attempt — 168-4 for McMillian and 165-11 for Russell.

“I hate to say it, but I was hoping for better,” said McMillian, who came in as the top seed at 183-2. “I have something to chase next year for sure.

“Two of these (medals) isn’t too bad. I just wish it was gold.”

Waukee Northwest’s Lucas Morrison edged Linn-Mar’s Keaton Roskop for the top spot, 183-1 to 181-5.

McMillian felt he lost his adrenaline and nerves during the competition.

“I couldn’t get it back,” he said.

McMillian said the emotions were much different finishing fourth this year than in 2022.

“Last year I was satisfied with my fourth,” he said. “This year, it feels like I lost. I’m hungry for more, and it is going to motivate me up until this time next year.”

Russell, who has no plans to do track and field in college, fouled on every attempt other than his first. He was good enough to medal.

“That (first throw) was like instant relief,” Russell said. “All you need is one throw. We got that one in and that was good enough to place.

“It is good to go out with a good memory like this in fifth place. I’m excited with that.”

Central DeWitt had two sixth-place finishes in 3A on the first day — Colby Cornelius in the high jump and Alex Fuller in the 400.

Cornelius cleared 5-11 and 6-1 on his second attempts and then sailed over the bar at 6-3 on his first try before bowing out. LeMars’ Sione Fifita won the competition at 6-6.

Fuller ran 49.45 in the quarter-mile, which topped his state-qualifying time of 49.77. Mount Vernon's Zach Fall prevailed in 48.53.

Bettendorf’s Zach VanWychen was eighth in the 4A 400 in 49.89 seconds.

