DES MOINES — Aubrey Connelly received a late graduation present Friday morning.
Less than a week after going through commencement ceremonies at Calamus-Wheatland High School, Connelly was part of a relay that achieved something no other girls’ team at the school had achieved.
Connelly, Emily Boeckmann, Courtney Knoche and Noelle Steines teamed for a Class 1A distance medley crown.
Thanks to a strong 800 anchor leg from Steines, the Warriors finished in 4 minutes, 10.65 seconds inside a chilly Drake Stadium. Lawton-Bronson was second at 4:12.83 and Grand View Christian took third at 4:12.92.
“This is my last high school event,” Connelly said. “It feels really great to run with my friends, teammates and win a championship.
“Our whole families have gone to Cal-Wheat. To be the first relay team to bring something home, it is a great feeling.”
When Steines received the baton, she was in sixth place.
Instead of sprinting toward the front of the pack immediately, she followed her race plan and gradually worked her way toward the front.
“With that strategy I didn’t sprint to get up with them, I wasn’t wasting my kick at the beginning,” Steines said. “I felt I had a pretty good kick at the end.”
Steines grabbed the lead on the second lap and never relinquished it.
“I just kept thinking, ‘I’ve got to do this for my team and it’s only a little bit of pain,’” Steines said. “It is Aubrey’s senior year and it is the last time we’ll race it as us four. I’m going to make it good for them and make their time worthwhile, too.”
Steines admitted she was a bit scared with her position when she received the baton. Her teammates were not.
“We know what she’s capable of and she knows what she can do,” Boeckmann said. “We wanted to get her in the hunt and we did that.”
The same quartet placed second a year ago at the state meet.
“This means the absolute world,” Knoche said. “We’ve worked so hard for this. Being second last year, we just had that much more push to get it this year. We had full confidence and we made history.”
Steines has the 800 and 1,500 Saturday. With two victories, the Warriors possibly could capture the team championship.
“We just have that special bond together,” Steines said. “After this, I’m sure we’ll go shopping. The team aspect is everything. There is no other team I’d rather do it with.”
When Steines crossed the line and victory was secured, Connelly admitted it was an extraordinary feeling.
“It is a good stomach-drop feel,” she said. “It was amazing.”
Maquoketa placed fourth in the 3A 800 relay out of the second section in Lane 8. Kacy Williams, Reese Kuhlman, Chloee Abeln and Taylor Wing won the section in 1:43.98.
Wing, who also ran the top preliminary time in the 100 Thursday, anchored the Cardinals to the second-fastest qualifying time in the 400 relay Friday evening.
Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco placed sixth in the girls' 2A 400 hurdles. Fourth a year ago, Fusco navigated the race in 1:05.33.
“Ending my senior season with my PR from Drake (Relays) isn’t what I imagined,” Fusco said, “but I’m just happy I placed. I wanted to place better than last year, but getting a medal is big.”
Fusco qualified for Saturday’s final in the 100 hurdles.
Clinton Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller matched her sixth-place showing in Thursday’s shot put in Friday’s discus. Moeller threw 113-1.
Photos: Day two of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann, Courtney Knoche, Noelle Steines and Aubrey Connelly celebrate after placing first in the Class 1A distance medley relay Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Mason Bogan competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Cadence McDowell competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Colton Voss runs in the 800 relay Friday at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. The Lancers placed seventh in 1:29.27.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Junction's Russell Coil competes in the 1a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kanijah Angel competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kayla Krogman competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Lowen Krueger competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners walk off the track after competing in the 1a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga earned a seventh-place finish in the Class 4A shot put Friday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Emily Hemphill competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners hand off the baton as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Greta Brus, who splits time between track and field and soccer in the spring, placed third in the Class 4A shot put Friday in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche competes in the distance medley relay Friday at Drake Stadium. Knoche ran the 400 leg on the Warriors' winning relay.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah launches the shot put Friday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Fah captured a state championship with a throw of 41 feet, 3 3/4 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the Class 1A high jump Friday at the state meet in Des Moines. Miller was second with a clearance of 6 feet, 6 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Johnston's Olivia Verde catches her breathe after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Malayna Albertson competes in the Class 4A distance medley relay Friday morning in Des Moines. The Spartans ran a season-best time of 4:05.69 to place third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny Central's Rondi Quass collapses after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce lands in the pit during the Class 4A long jump Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Fierce placed sixth with a leap of 20 feet, 11 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann hands the baton to Courtney Knoche as they compete in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the 1a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn for the final leg of the Class 4A distance medley relay in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators bundle up during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Anna Ostrom competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Camryn Sattler competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators bundle up during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce competes in the 4a boys long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche hands the baton to Noelle Steines as they compete in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Greta Brus competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nathan Ervin competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa runners embrace after placing first in their heat and fourth overall in the Class 3A 800 relay Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher competes in the 2a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the discus Friday evening at the Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Kessel threw 179 feet, 7 inches to place second.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Mason McConnell hands the baton to Angelo Jackson as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the Class 3A 400 hurdles Friday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Rheingans became the school's first state champion
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Ryker Dengler competes in the 2a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Carter Jargo competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Taylor Wing competes in the Class 3A 800 relay Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong and Camanche's Ethan Schultz compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's 4x200 meter relay runners embrace after placing first in their heat in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans pats Mt. Pleasant's Will Davidson after the pair finished first and second place, respectively, in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Clare Hackman competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans celebrates after placing first in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Julia DeVries competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans, center, celebrates after placing first in the Class 3A 400 hurdles during Friday's Iowa state track and field meet in Des Moines. Rheingans ran 53.33 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mid-Praire's Amara Jones runs to Jovi Evans competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong competes in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco clears a hurdle during the Class 2A 400 hurdles Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium. Fusco placed sixth in 1:05.33.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Jimmy Weispfenning runs during Friday's Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Weispfenning anchored the Rebels to third place in the 800 relay in a season-best time of 1 minute, 30.27 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong and Camanche's Ethan Schultz compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Brody Deerberg competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Colby Gray competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Derrick Bass hands the baton to Cale Preston as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller hands the baton to Tristan Rheingans as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camache's Tyson Seeser hands the baton to Luke Darsidan as they compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Talib Bird competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Tatum Nebergall competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Angelo Jackson competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Kylie Trentz competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans catches his breathe after placing first in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Grant Gray competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A young spectator covers her ears as the crowd cheers on the 3a girls distance medley relays during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher competes in the 2a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
