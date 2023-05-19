DES MOINES — Aubrey Connelly received a late graduation present Friday morning.

Less than a week after going through commencement ceremonies at Calamus-Wheatland High School, Connelly was part of a relay that achieved something no other girls’ team at the school had achieved.

Connelly, Emily Boeckmann, Courtney Knoche and Noelle Steines teamed for a Class 1A distance medley crown.

Thanks to a strong 800 anchor leg from Steines, the Warriors finished in 4 minutes, 10.65 seconds inside a chilly Drake Stadium. Lawton-Bronson was second at 4:12.83 and Grand View Christian took third at 4:12.92.

“This is my last high school event,” Connelly said. “It feels really great to run with my friends, teammates and win a championship.

“Our whole families have gone to Cal-Wheat. To be the first relay team to bring something home, it is a great feeling.”

When Steines received the baton, she was in sixth place.

Instead of sprinting toward the front of the pack immediately, she followed her race plan and gradually worked her way toward the front.

“With that strategy I didn’t sprint to get up with them, I wasn’t wasting my kick at the beginning,” Steines said. “I felt I had a pretty good kick at the end.”

Steines grabbed the lead on the second lap and never relinquished it.

“I just kept thinking, ‘I’ve got to do this for my team and it’s only a little bit of pain,’” Steines said. “It is Aubrey’s senior year and it is the last time we’ll race it as us four. I’m going to make it good for them and make their time worthwhile, too.”

Steines admitted she was a bit scared with her position when she received the baton. Her teammates were not.

“We know what she’s capable of and she knows what she can do,” Boeckmann said. “We wanted to get her in the hunt and we did that.”

The same quartet placed second a year ago at the state meet.

“This means the absolute world,” Knoche said. “We’ve worked so hard for this. Being second last year, we just had that much more push to get it this year. We had full confidence and we made history.”

Steines has the 800 and 1,500 Saturday. With two victories, the Warriors possibly could capture the team championship.

“We just have that special bond together,” Steines said. “After this, I’m sure we’ll go shopping. The team aspect is everything. There is no other team I’d rather do it with.”

When Steines crossed the line and victory was secured, Connelly admitted it was an extraordinary feeling.

“It is a good stomach-drop feel,” she said. “It was amazing.”

Maquoketa placed fourth in the 3A 800 relay out of the second section in Lane 8. Kacy Williams, Reese Kuhlman, Chloee Abeln and Taylor Wing won the section in 1:43.98.

Wing, who also ran the top preliminary time in the 100 Thursday, anchored the Cardinals to the second-fastest qualifying time in the 400 relay Friday evening.

Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco placed sixth in the girls' 2A 400 hurdles. Fourth a year ago, Fusco navigated the race in 1:05.33.

“Ending my senior season with my PR from Drake (Relays) isn’t what I imagined,” Fusco said, “but I’m just happy I placed. I wanted to place better than last year, but getting a medal is big.”

Fusco qualified for Saturday’s final in the 100 hurdles.

Clinton Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller matched her sixth-place showing in Thursday’s shot put in Friday’s discus. Moeller threw 113-1.

