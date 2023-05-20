DES MOINES — Nolan DeLong has a slew of high school accolades attached to his name. He’s competed in six varsity sports, been named player of the year in football, participated at the state wrestling tournament and had his football jersey retired by the school.

But for all his greatness, DeLong had never experienced the thrill of winning a state championship. Until Saturday.

DeLong, headed to play football at the University of Iowa this fall, anchored Durant to its first Class 2A title in the 1,600 relay inside Drake Stadium.

“It means the world to me,” DeLong said. “Coming into this year, we didn’t know who was going to be our fourth runner. We had a freshman (Colby Gast) step in and do a great job.

“I’m glad I could go out with a state championship, something I’ve never been able to say in my career.”

Garrett Hollenback, Gast, Charlie Huesmann and DeLong comprised the relay that finished in a school-record time 3 minutes, 22.51 seconds.

Huesmann positioned the Wildcats for the title with his third leg.

“I knew I had some work to do,” Huesmann said. “I knew if I could give it to our anchor in first place, Nolan would bring it home for us.

“I think I run the best when I’m chasing people down.”

DeLong took the baton in the lead and didn’t relinquish it. Despite fatigue setting in during the final 100 meters, he staved off the anchors from Alburnett and Mediapolis for the victory.

“When you get it in first, you can’t let your team down,” said DeLong, one of three runners back from Durant’s fifth-place relay team a year ago. “I told myself I’m going to make that first 300 as uncomfortable as possible. It sure was. I got to the last 100, looked behind me and realized it wasn’t that close.

“I knew I had to finish it.”

Durant’s relay team has made some sacrifices in the past week. They all missed four baseball games this past week to focus on the state track and field meet.

“We didn’t want to risk getting injured or anything,” DeLong said. “Our freshman (Gast) is a baseball prospect so for him to sit out of baseball and watch us succeed in track, that’s pretty special. You don’t see that very often.”

Columbus Community earned its first state team trophy in 48 years. The Wildcats finished second in 1A to Lisbon, 60-52.

“You didn’t hear much about Columbus track in the past, but this year it was all about Columbus,” junior Kaden Amigon said. “Starting from the beginning, we never thought we could do something like this.

“We’re bringing home lots of hardware and a big trophy.”

Columbus scored in five events Saturday.

Triston Miller claimed the 110 hurdles title, its 400 relay was second, the shuttle hurdle relay placed third while Amigon was third in the 200 and seventh in the 100. Jeff Hoback, part of the 400 relay, was eighth in the 100.

“Since football season, we didn’t expect to be this good at anything,” Hoback said. “We outdid our own expectations and probably our coaches’ expectations.

“This is one of the best teams that Columbus has had in a long time.”

Miller established a 1A state record in the 110 hurdle prelims Friday. He won Saturday’s title in 14.35 seconds.

“It didn’t feel that clean,” Miller said. “I think on the eighth hurdle like Drake, I clipped the hurdle and fell into it. I was just trying to finish the race and get my (championship) flag.”

Northeast senior Talib Bird captured a 2A state title in the 100 meters in a lifetime best 10.81 seconds.

Bird didn’t get out of the blocks extremely well, but he made up for the early deficit and finished a tenth of a second ahead of Williamsburg’s Owen Douglas.

“I’ve worked for this moment,” Bird said. “To see it pay off is really refreshing and really rewarding. I’m very, very happy right now.”

Bird came in with the top time in the preliminaries. He is believed to be Northeast’s first 100-meter state champion.

“There was a little bit of pressure (as the top seed), but I knew I had to get the job done,” Bird said. “I didn’t let it get to my head.”

Bird was more of a middle distance runner growing up and throughout middle school. He didn’t transition to sprints until high school.

“It has been a lot of weights and speed training, getting my diet in tune,” Bird said. “Even in the offseason, I pushed myself harder than ever before."

As for running in college, Bird isn’t sure yet.

“I love the sport, but I’m still figuring out where I want my future to go,” Bird said.

Bird’s teammate, Jimmy Weispfenning, was seventh in the 200 meters in 22.71 seconds. The Rebels were eighth in the 400 relay in 44.05 seconds.

Northeast finished ninth in the 2A team race with 20 points. Williamsburg and Mediapolis shared the title with 62.

Camanche had two seventh-place finishes Saturday with Ethan Schultz in the 100 (11.15) and the sprint medley relay (1:35.30).

Maquoketa snatched a seventh-place finish out of Section 2 in the sprint medley relay (1:34.36) in 3A.

Photos: Day three of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships