DES MOINES — Nolan DeLong has a slew of high school accolades attached to his name. He’s competed in six varsity sports, been named player of the year in football, participated at the state wrestling tournament and had his football jersey retired by the school.
But for all his greatness, DeLong had never experienced the thrill of winning a state championship. Until Saturday.
DeLong, headed to play football at the University of Iowa this fall, anchored Durant to its first Class 2A title in the 1,600 relay inside Drake Stadium.
“It means the world to me,” DeLong said. “Coming into this year, we didn’t know who was going to be our fourth runner. We had a freshman (Colby Gast) step in and do a great job.
“I’m glad I could go out with a state championship, something I’ve never been able to say in my career.”
Garrett Hollenback, Gast, Charlie Huesmann and DeLong comprised the relay that finished in a school-record time 3 minutes, 22.51 seconds.
Huesmann positioned the Wildcats for the title with his third leg.
“I knew I had some work to do,” Huesmann said. “I knew if I could give it to our anchor in first place, Nolan would bring it home for us.
“I think I run the best when I’m chasing people down.”
DeLong took the baton in the lead and didn’t relinquish it. Despite fatigue setting in during the final 100 meters, he staved off the anchors from Alburnett and Mediapolis for the victory.
“When you get it in first, you can’t let your team down,” said DeLong, one of three runners back from Durant’s fifth-place relay team a year ago. “I told myself I’m going to make that first 300 as uncomfortable as possible. It sure was. I got to the last 100, looked behind me and realized it wasn’t that close.
“I knew I had to finish it.”
Durant’s relay team has made some sacrifices in the past week. They all missed four baseball games this past week to focus on the state track and field meet.
“We didn’t want to risk getting injured or anything,” DeLong said. “Our freshman (Gast) is a baseball prospect so for him to sit out of baseball and watch us succeed in track, that’s pretty special. You don’t see that very often.”
Columbus Community earned its first state team trophy in 48 years. The Wildcats finished second in 1A to Lisbon, 60-52.
“You didn’t hear much about Columbus track in the past, but this year it was all about Columbus,” junior Kaden Amigon said. “Starting from the beginning, we never thought we could do something like this.
“We’re bringing home lots of hardware and a big trophy.”
Columbus scored in five events Saturday.
Triston Miller claimed the 110 hurdles title, its 400 relay was second, the shuttle hurdle relay placed third while Amigon was third in the 200 and seventh in the 100. Jeff Hoback, part of the 400 relay, was eighth in the 100.
“Since football season, we didn’t expect to be this good at anything,” Hoback said. “We outdid our own expectations and probably our coaches’ expectations.
“This is one of the best teams that Columbus has had in a long time.”
Miller established a 1A state record in the 110 hurdle prelims Friday. He won Saturday’s title in 14.35 seconds.
“It didn’t feel that clean,” Miller said. “I think on the eighth hurdle like Drake, I clipped the hurdle and fell into it. I was just trying to finish the race and get my (championship) flag.”
Northeast senior Talib Bird captured a 2A state title in the 100 meters in a lifetime best 10.81 seconds.
Bird didn’t get out of the blocks extremely well, but he made up for the early deficit and finished a tenth of a second ahead of Williamsburg’s Owen Douglas.
“I’ve worked for this moment,” Bird said. “To see it pay off is really refreshing and really rewarding. I’m very, very happy right now.”
Bird came in with the top time in the preliminaries. He is believed to be Northeast’s first 100-meter state champion.
“There was a little bit of pressure (as the top seed), but I knew I had to get the job done,” Bird said. “I didn’t let it get to my head.”
Bird was more of a middle distance runner growing up and throughout middle school. He didn’t transition to sprints until high school.
“It has been a lot of weights and speed training, getting my diet in tune,” Bird said. “Even in the offseason, I pushed myself harder than ever before."
As for running in college, Bird isn’t sure yet.
“I love the sport, but I’m still figuring out where I want my future to go,” Bird said.
Bird’s teammate, Jimmy Weispfenning, was seventh in the 200 meters in 22.71 seconds. The Rebels were eighth in the 400 relay in 44.05 seconds.
Northeast finished ninth in the 2A team race with 20 points. Williamsburg and Mediapolis shared the title with 62.
Camanche had two seventh-place finishes Saturday with Ethan Schultz in the 100 (11.15) and the sprint medley relay (1:35.30).
Maquoketa snatched a seventh-place finish out of Section 2 in the sprint medley relay (1:34.36) in 3A.
Photos: Day three of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Charlie Huesmann competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's runners embrace after finishing the 2a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's Ethan Schultz competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Carryn Sattler competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa runs the baton to Paul Henry as they compete in the 4a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn reacts after finishing the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Jayden Koos competes in the 3a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Ezekiel Graves competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Carryn Sattler competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Garrett Hollenback competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija reacts after finishing the 4a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport Central's Nazayda Bloch hands the baton off to Aerielle Johnson as they compete in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Paul Henry competes in the 4a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Colby Gast competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Sophia Lewis competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter competes in the 3a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Paul Henry competes in the 4a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija runs the anchor leg of the Class 4A sprint medley relay Saturday morning in Des Moines. The Bulldogs finished third in 1 minute, 31.96 seconds.
Bettendorf's Anna Ostrom competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquiketa's Taylor Wing competes in the 3a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter competes in the 3a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's Jeorgia Neumann competes in the 2a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the Class 4A 800 meters Saturday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Boleyn was second in a lifetime best 2 minutes, 12.73 seconds.
Assumption's Jada Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Griffin Naderman competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Jaylee Duncan competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport Central's Nazayda Bloch competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's Grace Sanderson competes in the 2a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Griffin Naderman competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquiketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's Luke Darsidan competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter takes the baton from Alex Fuller as they compete in the Class 3A sprint medley relay during Saturday's state meet in Des Moines. The Sabers were second in 1 minute, 32.95 seconds.
Bettendorf's Kaizer Riley competes in the 4a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Colby Gast reaches out to hand off the baton as he competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Colton Voss runs the 400 relay during Saturday's Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Voss was fifth in the open 100 and the Lancers were sixth in the relay at Drake Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the 4a boys 110 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Kacy Williams competes in the 3a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Garrett Hollenback reaches out to hand off the baton as he competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Nolan DeLong celebrates as he crosses the finish line first in the Class 2A 1,600 relay Saturday at Drake Stadium. The Wildcats won the race in a school-record time 3 minutes, 22.51 seconds.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers competes in the 2a girls 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Dante Zuniga competes in the 1a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Dubuque Hempstead's Keelee Leitzen and Brooke O'Brien embrace after finishing the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Lowen Krueger competes in the 4a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Central's Charlie Sieck catches his breathe after finishing the 1a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter competes in the 3a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
An official fires the starting pisotl during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners stand for the national anthem during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Alexander Brown hands the baton off to Tristan Rheingans as they compete in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Paige Holst races toward the finish line in the Class 2A 200 meters Saturday in Des Moines. Holst was fifth in 25.97 seconds.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the 2a boys 110 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Winterset's Sami Craven competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller hands the baton off to Alexander Brown as they compete in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Talib Bird sprints to a Class 2A 100-meter championship Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Bird won the race in a lifetime best 10.81 seconds.
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Charlie Huesmann ran a strong third leg in the 1,600 relay to position Durant for a state championship Saturday afternoon in Des Moines.
Camanche's Grace Sanderson competes in the 2a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Grant Gray competes in the 2a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Cameron Gotto competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Triston Miller celebrates after winning a Class 1A 110-high hurdles title Saturday in Des Moines. Miller finished in 14.35 seconds as the Wildcats placed second in the 1A team race.
Columbus' Riley Kaalberg competes in the 1a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Hannah McVey competes in the 4a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Sawyer Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Epworth runners embrace after placing first in the 3a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons competes in the 4a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Kaden Amigon competes in the 1a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland runners pose with the 1a state champion trophy during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Mercie Hansel runs toward the finish line in the Class 4A 200-meter final Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Hansel was sixth in 25.52 seconds.
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Nolan DeLong competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland hoists the Class 1A state championship trophy Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Warriors won their first title with 38 points.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines, inside, and Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck compete in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Cameron Gotto competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons competes in the 4a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners compete in the 3a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Kanijjjah Angel competes in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls 100 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Garrett Hollenback and Charlie Huesmann embrace after placing first in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Fremont-Mills' Teagan Ewalt reacts after finishing the 1a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners compete in the 3a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Jimmy Weispfenning competes in the 2a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Kanijah Angel anchors Clinton's 400 relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Angel was third in the 100 and the River Queens were seventh in the relay.
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle competes in the 3a girls 100 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Triston Miller celebrates after placing first in the 1a boys 110 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant players celebrate after placing first in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Nolan DeLong competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Alexander Rees competes in the 1a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Dylan Brei competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Taylor Wing competes in the 3a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Kadem Amigon competes in the 1a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco tumbles after completing the Class 2A 100 hurdles Saturday in Des Moines. Fusco was the state runner-up in 15.01 seconds.
Maquoketa's Taylor Wing runs the anchor leg of the Class 3A 400 relay Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Wing was third in the open 100 and led the Cardinals to third in the relay.
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the 1a boys 110 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Kaden Amigon competes in the 1a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson completes the 200 meters during Saturday's state meet in Des Moines. Due to a hamstring injury suffered Friday, Wilson could not compete at full strength Saturday. He was eighth in the 110 hurdles and 200.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 1a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Colton Voss competes in the 4a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's Jayden Cravatta competes in the 2a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Liberty's Payton Maas competes in the girls 100 meter wheelchair run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the 1a boys 110 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Jeff Hoback competes in the 1a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Dubuque Hempstead's Ally Darter receives the girls wheelchair state trophy during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the 1a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Page Holst competes in the 2a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Johnston's Jashua Anglo reacts after finishing the 4a boys sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
An official fires the starting pistol during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Caroline Corcoran competes in the 4a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Daniel Adams competes in the 4a boys 110 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Garrett Hollenback, Colby Gast, Charlie Huesmann and Nolan DeLong celebrate after placing first in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Spencer Roemer competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines, right, crosses the finish line just ahead of Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck to place first in the Class 1A 1,500 meters Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Carl Rekow competes in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's Ethan Schultz competes in the 2a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners compete in the 2a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Lisbon's Addy Happel reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators cheer on runners during the boys shuttle hurdle hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators cheer during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during the 2a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators watch the track during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Cedar Rapids Grace Braden celebrates after competing the 4a girls 100 hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A young spectator watches the boys shuttle hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Dowling Catholic's Jackson Heidesch competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Des Moines.
Ames' runners embrace after placing first in the 4a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Williamsburg's Owen Douglas celebrates after placing first in the 3a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A Johnston runner celebrates during the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pella's Chase Lauman reaches out for his first place flag after placing first in the 3a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A spectator cheers during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Solon's Aly Stahle competes in the 3a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Johnston runners embrace after placing first in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A spectator cheers during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Cedar Rapids Washinton's Miles Thompson reacts after finishing the 4a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
An official rings the bell for the final lap of the 3a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Liberty's Payton Maas competes in the girls 400 meter wheelchair run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Williamsburg's Owen Douglas celebrates after placing first in the 3a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Iowa City West runners celebrate after placing first in the 4a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Mount Vernon's Jensen Meeker competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
