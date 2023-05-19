DES MOINES — When Pleasant Valley assistant coach Maddie Reynolds encouraged Mackenzie Fah to join track and field in junior high, Fah was reluctant.
“I’m going to be honest I wasn’t really a big fan of it my eighth-grade year,” Fah said. “I didn’t like it and they made me run. Last year came and I wasn’t very good.
“This is just a hobby for me.”
It has turned into a fruitful hobby.
In a span of a year, Fah has gone from the Spartans’ No. 6 shot put thrower to Class 4A state champion.
The sophomore uncorked a lifetime best throw of 41 feet, 3 ¾ inches Friday morning to capture the title inside Drake Stadium.
“She’s figured some things out,” PV throws coach Jason Vice said. “She just buys into everything and works her tail off. Luckily, she’s a pretty athletic kid, plays softball and some of those things translate.”
Fah’s best throw was 31-3 ½ last year. She threw 35-7 ½ in her first outdoor meet this spring.
“There were only a couple meets I didn’t PR at,” Fah said. “Obviously in practice, I was feeling really good this week and seeing some good marks. It was a good sign coming into this, but you’ve got to show up, got to be here, got to be in the moment and do it when it matters.”
Her best toss came in the final round of the preliminaries. Nobody caught her in the series of three finals attempts.
Davenport North freshman Greta Brus recorded a toss of 39-4 ¾ to take third. North Scott senior Jorie Hanenburg was fifth at 38-7 ½.
“I’ve got three more years,” Brus said. “I’ve got to keep working. I can get to the 40s in the future. I definitely learned a lot (this year).”
Fah made it a throws sweep for the Spartans. Junior Reese Goodlet won the discus Thursday morning, making PV the first school to win both throws in 4A in the same year since Clinton’s Erika Hammond (shot put) and Sydney Laufenberg (discus) achieved it in 2016.
Those 20 points, coupled with a third-place finish in the distance medley relay and a fifth from Jessie Clemons in the 400 hurdles, have positioned the Spartans for a chance at a team championship Saturday.
Waukee Northwest holds the lead through 10 of 19 events with 43 points, followed by Ankeny (42), Pleasant Valley (38) and Ames (25).
Fah registered a throw of 40-5 at the state qualifier last week and was third coming into state. But for most of the season, she was chasing Hanenburg.
“You come here because it is competition and it is an opportunity,” Fah said. “I wouldn’t say I expected to win, but it was definitely a possibility I knew I could do it.
“I don’t care about the people around me, I’m going to come out and do the best that I can do.”
The biggest change for Fah was switching from a spin to glide technique.
“Beginning of the year, I didn’t have much technique,” said Fah, who catches and plays first base for PV's softball team. “I was new, I was basically starting over again learning spin to glide.”
Vice felt the move would eventually pay dividends.
“Sure enough, week after week, the confidence kept growing and it is contagious,” Vice said.
Brus splits time in the spring between track and field and soccer. She is North’s keeper and a forward.
“It has been tough (balancing both) especially with school work,” Brus said, “but you can get it done if you work hard.”
North has had back-to-back medalists in the shot put. Marissa Stolfa placed sixth last year.
“I wasn’t too nervous about it since I have years left ahead of me,” Brus said. “I just tried to shake off the nerves and do my best.”
PV’s Malayna Albertson, Sophia Lewis, Ashley Hansen and Grace Boleyn almost captured a championship in the medley relay.
Dubuque Hempstead half-mile ace Keelee Leitzen passed Boleyn late for the win in 4 minutes, 5.27 seconds. Ankeny, out of Section 2, clipped PV for second, 4:05.63-4:05.69.
“I’m not going to lie, I thought we had it for a second,” Albertson said. “I know Grace was giving it all she has and at the end of the day that’s all I ask for out of everyone there.
“Right before we ran, I said to them, ‘Let’s run our best and PR.’ We did that.”
Boleyn knew Leitzen was looming.
“About 100 out, my legs just started to give,” Boleyn said. “I almost fell with 70 (meters) to go. I was just trying to hold my form.
“It is hard to run sometimes when you can’t see exactly behind you. You’ve just got to keep pushing.”
Clemons, in the second of three 400 hurdle sections, ran a lifetime best of 1:05.94 to collect four team points for the Spartans.
Bettendorf’s Brooke Magistrelli also earned a medal with a sixth-place finish in the long jump. Magistrelli was in third after the preliminaries with a jump 17-1 ¾. Her best jump in the finals was 16-9 ½.
Ankeny Centennial's Jaeden Pratt (long jump), Waukee Northwest (800 relay) and Ames' Ali Frandsen (400 hurdles) were the other 4A champions Friday.
Assumption placed 12th in the 3A distance medley relay with Alexis Pilgrim, Julia DeVries, Annika Kotula and Macie Ripslinger in 4:17.99.
Photos: Day two of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann, Courtney Knoche, Noelle Steines and Aubrey Connelly celebrate after placing first in the Class 1A distance medley relay Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Mason Bogan competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Cadence McDowell competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Colton Voss runs in the 800 relay Friday at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. The Lancers placed seventh in 1:29.27.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Junction's Russell Coil competes in the 1a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kanijah Angel competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kayla Krogman competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Lowen Krueger competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners walk off the track after competing in the 1a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga earned a seventh-place finish in the Class 4A shot put Friday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Emily Hemphill competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners hand off the baton as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Greta Brus, who splits time between track and field and soccer in the spring, placed third in the Class 4A shot put Friday in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche competes in the distance medley relay Friday at Drake Stadium. Knoche ran the 400 leg on the Warriors' winning relay.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah launches the shot put Friday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Fah captured a state championship with a throw of 41 feet, 3 3/4 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the Class 1A high jump Friday at the state meet in Des Moines. Miller was second with a clearance of 6 feet, 6 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Johnston's Olivia Verde catches her breathe after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Malayna Albertson competes in the Class 4A distance medley relay Friday morning in Des Moines. The Spartans ran a season-best time of 4:05.69 to place third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny Central's Rondi Quass collapses after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce lands in the pit during the Class 4A long jump Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Fierce placed sixth with a leap of 20 feet, 11 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann hands the baton to Courtney Knoche as they compete in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the 1a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn for the final leg of the Class 4A distance medley relay in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators bundle up during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Anna Ostrom competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Camryn Sattler competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators bundle up during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce competes in the 4a boys long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche hands the baton to Noelle Steines as they compete in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Greta Brus competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nathan Ervin competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa runners embrace after placing first in their heat and fourth overall in the Class 3A 800 relay Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher competes in the 2a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the discus Friday evening at the Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Kessel threw 179 feet, 7 inches to place second.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Mason McConnell hands the baton to Angelo Jackson as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the Class 3A 400 hurdles Friday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Rheingans became the school's first state champion in the event in 53.33 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Ryker Dengler competes in the 2a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Carter Jargo competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Taylor Wing competes in the Class 3A 800 relay Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong and Camanche's Ethan Schultz compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's 4x200 meter relay runners embrace after placing first in their heat in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans pats Mt. Pleasant's Will Davidson after the pair finished first and second place, respectively, in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Clare Hackman competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans celebrates after placing first in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Julia DeVries competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans, center, celebrates after placing first in the Class 3A 400 hurdles during Friday's Iowa state track and field meet in Des Moines. Rheingans ran 53.33 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mid-Praire's Amara Jones runs to Jovi Evans competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong competes in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco clears a hurdle during the Class 2A 400 hurdles Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium. Fusco placed sixth in 1:05.33.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Jimmy Weispfenning runs during Friday's Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Weispfenning anchored the Rebels to third place in the 800 relay in a season-best time of 1 minute, 30.27 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong and Camanche's Ethan Schultz compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Brody Deerberg competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Colby Gray competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Derrick Bass hands the baton to Cale Preston as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller hands the baton to Tristan Rheingans as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camache's Tyson Seeser hands the baton to Luke Darsidan as they compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Talib Bird competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Tatum Nebergall competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Angelo Jackson competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Kylie Trentz competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans catches his breathe after placing first in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Grant Gray competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A young spectator covers her ears as the crowd cheers on the 3a girls distance medley relays during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher competes in the 2a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!