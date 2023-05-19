DES MOINES — When Pleasant Valley assistant coach Maddie Reynolds encouraged Mackenzie Fah to join track and field in junior high, Fah was reluctant.

“I’m going to be honest I wasn’t really a big fan of it my eighth-grade year,” Fah said. “I didn’t like it and they made me run. Last year came and I wasn’t very good.

“This is just a hobby for me.”

It has turned into a fruitful hobby.

In a span of a year, Fah has gone from the Spartans’ No. 6 shot put thrower to Class 4A state champion.

The sophomore uncorked a lifetime best throw of 41 feet, 3 ¾ inches Friday morning to capture the title inside Drake Stadium.

“She’s figured some things out,” PV throws coach Jason Vice said. “She just buys into everything and works her tail off. Luckily, she’s a pretty athletic kid, plays softball and some of those things translate.”

Fah’s best throw was 31-3 ½ last year. She threw 35-7 ½ in her first outdoor meet this spring.

“There were only a couple meets I didn’t PR at,” Fah said. “Obviously in practice, I was feeling really good this week and seeing some good marks. It was a good sign coming into this, but you’ve got to show up, got to be here, got to be in the moment and do it when it matters.”

Fah certainly did.

Her best toss came in the final round of the preliminaries. Nobody caught her in the series of three finals attempts.

Davenport North freshman Greta Brus recorded a toss of 39-4 ¾ to take third. North Scott senior Jorie Hanenburg was fifth at 38-7 ½.

“I’ve got three more years,” Brus said. “I’ve got to keep working. I can get to the 40s in the future. I definitely learned a lot (this year).”

Fah made it a throws sweep for the Spartans. Junior Reese Goodlet won the discus Thursday morning, making PV the first school to win both throws in 4A in the same year since Clinton’s Erika Hammond (shot put) and Sydney Laufenberg (discus) achieved it in 2016.

Those 20 points, coupled with a third-place finish in the distance medley relay and a fifth from Jessie Clemons in the 400 hurdles, have positioned the Spartans for a chance at a team championship Saturday.

Waukee Northwest holds the lead through 10 of 19 events with 43 points, followed by Ankeny (42), Pleasant Valley (38) and Ames (25).

Fah registered a throw of 40-5 at the state qualifier last week and was third coming into state. But for most of the season, she was chasing Hanenburg.

“You come here because it is competition and it is an opportunity,” Fah said. “I wouldn’t say I expected to win, but it was definitely a possibility I knew I could do it.

“I don’t care about the people around me, I’m going to come out and do the best that I can do.”

The biggest change for Fah was switching from a spin to glide technique.

“Beginning of the year, I didn’t have much technique,” said Fah, who catches and plays first base for PV's softball team. “I was new, I was basically starting over again learning spin to glide.”

Vice felt the move would eventually pay dividends.

“Sure enough, week after week, the confidence kept growing and it is contagious,” Vice said.

Brus splits time in the spring between track and field and soccer. She is North’s keeper and a forward.

“It has been tough (balancing both) especially with school work,” Brus said, “but you can get it done if you work hard.”

North has had back-to-back medalists in the shot put. Marissa Stolfa placed sixth last year.

“I wasn’t too nervous about it since I have years left ahead of me,” Brus said. “I just tried to shake off the nerves and do my best.”

PV’s Malayna Albertson, Sophia Lewis, Ashley Hansen and Grace Boleyn almost captured a championship in the medley relay.

Dubuque Hempstead half-mile ace Keelee Leitzen passed Boleyn late for the win in 4 minutes, 5.27 seconds. Ankeny, out of Section 2, clipped PV for second, 4:05.63-4:05.69.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought we had it for a second,” Albertson said. “I know Grace was giving it all she has and at the end of the day that’s all I ask for out of everyone there.

“Right before we ran, I said to them, ‘Let’s run our best and PR.’ We did that.”

Boleyn knew Leitzen was looming.

“About 100 out, my legs just started to give,” Boleyn said. “I almost fell with 70 (meters) to go. I was just trying to hold my form.

“It is hard to run sometimes when you can’t see exactly behind you. You’ve just got to keep pushing.”

Clemons, in the second of three 400 hurdle sections, ran a lifetime best of 1:05.94 to collect four team points for the Spartans.

Bettendorf’s Brooke Magistrelli also earned a medal with a sixth-place finish in the long jump. Magistrelli was in third after the preliminaries with a jump 17-1 ¾. Her best jump in the finals was 16-9 ½.

Ankeny Centennial's Jaeden Pratt (long jump), Waukee Northwest (800 relay) and Ames' Ali Frandsen (400 hurdles) were the other 4A champions Friday.

Assumption placed 12th in the 3A distance medley relay with Alexis Pilgrim, Julia DeVries, Annika Kotula and Macie Ripslinger in 4:17.99.

Photos: Day two of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships