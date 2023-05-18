DES MOINES — Spencer Kessel was not born the last time Louisa-Muscatine High School had a champion at the Iowa boys state track and field meet.

The senior and University of Northern Iowa recruit ended the Falcons’ title drought in convincing fashion Thursday evening inside Drake Stadium.

Unbeaten in the shot put all season, Kessel uncorked a lifetime best of 64 feet, 1 ¼ inches to blitz the rest of the Class 2A field.

“Going into it, I had to stay calm,” Kessel said. “Once I got my first two marks over 61, I could unleash. I knew I had more. I just let it go.”

Kessel compiled a dominant series of throws. He went 61-2 ¾, 61-7 ¾, 63-7 ½, 61-11 ¼ and 64-1 ¼. He fouled on his final attempt, but the throw was in the vicinity of 65-plus feet.

Williamsburg junior and Iowa football recruit Derek Weisskopf was runner-up at 55-5 ¾.

Kessel is L-M’s first state champion since Wes Terrill captured the 400 hurdles in 2001. He is the first Falcon to win Drake Relays and state championships in the same season.

He finishes 11th on Iowa’s all-time list in the shot put.

Just two years ago, Kessel didn’t hit 50 feet in his favorite event.

“It shows the hard work I’ve done has paid off,” Kessel said.

That work was mostly done in the weight room. An all-district football performer and state medalist in wrestling, Kessel said he's been in the weight room consistently five days a week starting at 6:30 a.m.

He was slightly disappointed he couldn’t get a lift in Thursday because the school was doing a deep clean of its facility this week.

“Otherwise, I would have been there,” Kessel said.

About the only thing Kessel didn’t get this season in the shot put was the new state meet record. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central’s Nick Phelps threw 67-2 for the 2A state meet mark in 2018.

Kessel will have an opportunity to add a discus title Friday afternoon.

There were three other top-three finishes from the area on the opening day.

Wapello’s Ryan McDonough, six months removed from ACL, MCL and meniscus surgery on his left knee, was the 1A runner-up in the shot put with a personal best of 53-5 ¾.

McDonough matched his finish from a year ago at state, but this one was particularly special after his football injury in Week 5.

The Upper Iowa University football recruit figured he wouldn’t compete this spring.

“I was tired of waiting around at meets and wanted to get back into action,” McDonough said.

McDonough participated in two regular-season meets — New London and Columbus — before the SEISC meet, state qualifier and state.

“I got myself up here, and I was pleased with just that,” he said. “Then I make it to finals and I’m more pleased. Then I have a PR and that’s just amazing. To do that in just five meets, I feel awesome.”

Fortunately for McDonough, his right side is where he generates his power.

“I just thought I’d power throw 44 and that was going to be about it for the season,” he said. “I went out every single meet and was going farther and farther. I pulled out the glide and went better than I expected.”

McDonough, expected to play on the offensive line at Upper Iowa, has plenty of physical therapy and training to do in the coming months to get himself ready to play football.

Two silver medals in the shot put gives him an extra pep in his step.

“It showed myself I’m good at football but I also can excel at a different sport,” he said.

Columbus Community’s Kaden Amigon earned a bronze medal in the 1A long jump with a jump of 20-11 ½. The junior eclipsed 20 feet in all six of his jumps, with his best coming in the final round of the preliminaries.

“It wasn’t my best jumps today, but I’m happy with third place,” said Amigon, who came in seeded fifth based on his state-qualifying performance. “I had a little trouble hitting the board and tried to make some adjustments, but it didn’t work out.

“I wish I could have broken 21 (feet).”

Amigon came back less than 30 minutes later and ran a school-record time of 22.16 seconds in the 200 preliminaries to qualify for Saturday’s final. He and teammate Jeff Hoback qualified for the 100 final.

That sets the Wildcats up for valuable team points as they chase their first state trophy in nearly 50 years.

“Team is everything,” Amigon said. “We’re going to try and win this, and for that to happen, it is not going to be one person to do that alone.

“It wasn’t my best jumping, but that’s still (six) points for the team. Instead of thinking me, me, me, I’m going to think us.”

Tipton's Caden Schmidt, Caleb Bohlmann, Ty Nichols and Clay Bohlmann took bronze in the 2A 3,200 relay in 8:02.16.

The Tigers ran 8:08.83 and won the state title a year ago.

Okoboji claimed first in 7:59.21 and Des Moines Christian clipped Tipton for second at 8:01.77. Clay Bohlmann reeled off a 1:57.8 split on his anchor leg.

"It is humbling, but everybody is just working that much harder," Clay Bohlmann said. "I'm just glad we could compete at that level.

"We gave it our best shot. Just came up a little short."

