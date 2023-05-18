DES MOINES — Spencer Kessel was not born the last time Louisa-Muscatine High School had a champion at the Iowa boys state track and field meet.
The senior and University of Northern Iowa recruit ended the Falcons’ title drought in convincing fashion Thursday evening inside Drake Stadium.
Unbeaten in the shot put all season, Kessel uncorked a lifetime best of 64 feet, 1 ¼ inches to blitz the rest of the Class 2A field.
“Going into it, I had to stay calm,” Kessel said. “Once I got my first two marks over 61, I could unleash. I knew I had more. I just let it go.”
Kessel compiled a dominant series of throws. He went 61-2 ¾, 61-7 ¾, 63-7 ½, 61-11 ¼ and 64-1 ¼. He fouled on his final attempt, but the throw was in the vicinity of 65-plus feet.
Williamsburg junior and Iowa football recruit Derek Weisskopf was runner-up at 55-5 ¾.
Kessel is L-M’s first state champion since Wes Terrill captured the 400 hurdles in 2001. He is the first Falcon to win Drake Relays and state championships in the same season.
He finishes 11th on Iowa’s all-time list in the shot put.
Just two years ago, Kessel didn’t hit 50 feet in his favorite event.
“It shows the hard work I’ve done has paid off,” Kessel said.
That work was mostly done in the weight room. An all-district football performer and state medalist in wrestling, Kessel said he's been in the weight room consistently five days a week starting at 6:30 a.m.
He was slightly disappointed he couldn’t get a lift in Thursday because the school was doing a deep clean of its facility this week.
“Otherwise, I would have been there,” Kessel said.
About the only thing Kessel didn’t get this season in the shot put was the new state meet record. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central’s Nick Phelps threw 67-2 for the 2A state meet mark in 2018.
Kessel will have an opportunity to add a discus title Friday afternoon.
There were three other top-three finishes from the area on the opening day.
Wapello’s Ryan McDonough, six months removed from ACL, MCL and meniscus surgery on his left knee, was the 1A runner-up in the shot put with a personal best of 53-5 ¾.
McDonough matched his finish from a year ago at state, but this one was particularly special after his football injury in Week 5.
The Upper Iowa University football recruit figured he wouldn’t compete this spring.
“I was tired of waiting around at meets and wanted to get back into action,” McDonough said.
McDonough participated in two regular-season meets — New London and Columbus — before the SEISC meet, state qualifier and state.
“I got myself up here, and I was pleased with just that,” he said. “Then I make it to finals and I’m more pleased. Then I have a PR and that’s just amazing. To do that in just five meets, I feel awesome.”
Fortunately for McDonough, his right side is where he generates his power.
“I just thought I’d power throw 44 and that was going to be about it for the season,” he said. “I went out every single meet and was going farther and farther. I pulled out the glide and went better than I expected.”
McDonough, expected to play on the offensive line at Upper Iowa, has plenty of physical therapy and training to do in the coming months to get himself ready to play football.
Two silver medals in the shot put gives him an extra pep in his step.
“It showed myself I’m good at football but I also can excel at a different sport,” he said.
Columbus Community’s Kaden Amigon earned a bronze medal in the 1A long jump with a jump of 20-11 ½. The junior eclipsed 20 feet in all six of his jumps, with his best coming in the final round of the preliminaries.
“It wasn’t my best jumps today, but I’m happy with third place,” said Amigon, who came in seeded fifth based on his state-qualifying performance. “I had a little trouble hitting the board and tried to make some adjustments, but it didn’t work out.
“I wish I could have broken 21 (feet).”
Amigon came back less than 30 minutes later and ran a school-record time of 22.16 seconds in the 200 preliminaries to qualify for Saturday’s final. He and teammate Jeff Hoback qualified for the 100 final.
That sets the Wildcats up for valuable team points as they chase their first state trophy in nearly 50 years.
“Team is everything,” Amigon said. “We’re going to try and win this, and for that to happen, it is not going to be one person to do that alone.
“It wasn’t my best jumping, but that’s still (six) points for the team. Instead of thinking me, me, me, I’m going to think us.”
Tipton's Caden Schmidt, Caleb Bohlmann, Ty Nichols and Clay Bohlmann took bronze in the 2A 3,200 relay in 8:02.16.
The Tigers ran 8:08.83 and won the state title a year ago.
Okoboji claimed first in 7:59.21 and Des Moines Christian clipped Tipton for second at 8:01.77. Clay Bohlmann reeled off a 1:57.8 split on his anchor leg.
"It is humbling, but everybody is just working that much harder," Clay Bohlmann said. "I'm just glad we could compete at that level.
"We gave it our best shot. Just came up a little short."
Photos: Day one of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
North Scott's Madison Wilshusen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Alexis Bruce competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Mackenzie Schaefer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jaylee Duncan competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's JeVon Henderson competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Colby Cornelius competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A 400 Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Curcija placed third in 48.53 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the Class 4A girls high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 5-2 to tie for fourth place.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams ran a personal best of 57.61 seconds to place fourth in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough finished second in the Class 1A boys shot put Thursday with a throw of 53 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija, center, competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny's Reagan Hanfelt competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Elian Dzangue competes in the 2a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian unleashes the discus during Thursday afternoon's Class 4A meet in Des Moines. McMillian placed fourth for the second straight year with a throw of 168-4.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Ajai Russell competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon finished third in the Class 1A boys' long jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He jumped 20 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet, right, celebrates after winning the Class 4A discus Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet threw a career-best 146 feet, 7 inches for the school's first state title in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the Class 1A 3,000 run Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Steines won with a season-best time of 10 minutes, 13.95 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches a throw in the Class 4A girls discus Thursday morning in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the Class 4A 3,000 Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sommer ran a lifetime best of 10:00.95.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins reaches out to embrace Reese Goodlet as they compete in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners catch their breath after finishing the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon soars in the long jump during Thursday's Class 1A long jump. He placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas clears 6-1 in the Class 4A high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Thomas finished with a lifetime best clearance of 6-9 to place fourth at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alta/Aurelia's Nora Peterson and AGWSR's Nakia Ollivierre competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines holds the lead during Thursday morning's Class 1A 3,000 run in Des Moines. Steines picked up her second title in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Jada Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's John Murphy competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Faith Ketelsen competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners embrace after competing in the aa girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Rieley Burken competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires a starting pistol during the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires the starting pistol for the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Caleb Bohlmann during the Class 3,200 relay Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Tigers placed third in 8 minutes, 2.16 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the shot put during Thursday's Class 2A competition in Des Moines. Kessel had five throws over 61 feet.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caleb Olson competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle clears 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump Thursday afternoon during the Class 3A state meet in Des Moines. Maricle placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Brady Freeman competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Samuel Bloom competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols hands the baton to anchor Clay Bohlmann during the 3,200 relay Thursday in Des Moines. Bohlmann ran a 1 minute, 57.8 second split on his 800 anchor leg as the Tigers placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman hits the homestretch of the Class 3A 400 meters Thursday night at Drake Stadium. Kuhlman placed ninth in 59.86 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's David Lochner competes in the 3a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Union Community's Amilia Condon and Iowa Falls-Alden's Teah Miller high-five after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines. Kessel won the event with a lifetime best toss of 64 feet, 01.25 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
DSM Christian's Aaron Fynaardt reacts after placing first in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Paige Holst competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Colton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Michael Kersten competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Okoboji's Trigg Heimdal celebrates after finishing first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cupping marks are seen on the back of a 1a boys shot putter during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Ben Zimmer competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners catch their breathe after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!