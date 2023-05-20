DES MOINES — After an injury derailed much of Ben Pace’s football season last fall, the Central DeWitt senior wasn’t certain if he would have an opportunity to make an impact on Saber athletics again this school year.

Pace came through in a pinch Saturday morning.

With David Harper sidelined because of an injury sustained at the district meet, Pace stepped in and ran the lead leg on Central DeWitt’s Class 3A state runner-up sprint medley relay at Drake Stadium.

Western Dubuque staved off Central DeWitt for the title by six-tenths of a second. The Sabers, with Pace, Alex Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter, crossed in 1 minute, 32.95 seconds.

“I was the alternate and unfortunately our other guy couldn’t go,” Pace said. “I feel bad about that, but I was able to fill in and get us the start we needed.

“You always want to get first, but we’ll take second.”

The Sabers anxiously awaited as Ginter made a strong push at the end.

“Bunch of nerves came back into my body after I got done,” Fuller said. “You’re praying (Will) kicks it in a little more or the other guy slows down a little bit.

“We had clean handoffs and Ben stepped up as a senior and performed well. We were thankful we got it around the track.”

Tristan Rheingans, fresh off his 400-hurdle title on Friday, placed sixth in the 110 high hurdles in 14.82 seconds. Ginter was eighth in the 200 and the Sabers placed eighth in the 1,600 relay.

Central DeWitt finished sixth with 35 points. Pella (73), Western Dubuque (63) and Harlan (55) secured the top three spots.

An injury kept Pleasant Valley senior Makhi Wilson from fully competing Saturday.

Wilson was scheduled to anchor the Spartans’ shuttle hurdle relay, had the second fastest qualifying time in the 110 hurdles and was in the 200 final.

However, he suffered a strained hamstring Friday.

“It started hurting after all of my events (Friday),” he said. “I did treatment in the hotel and felt pretty good this morning. It was hurting, though, when I got to full speed during warmups before the shuttle.”

Wilson, off to play football at Eastern Illinois University this fall, was subbed out of the hurdles. He still managed to toe the starting line and get through his two individual events and place eighth.

“Pride,” Wilson said. “I’m not a quitter. I earned my spot in those finals.

“It is what it is. I’ve got better and bigger things coming my way in the next couple of months going to college. It is a sucky way to end my track season.”

Johnston clipped Ankeny for the 4A championship, 84-80. Iowa City High was third with 79 points. North Scott was the top metro team with 14 points in 16th place.

Bettendorf was disqualified in the preliminaries of Friday’s 1,600 relay, but the Bulldogs rebounded for a third-place finish in the 4A sprint medley relay in 1:31.96 with Kaizer Riley, Elijah Mendoza, Zach VanWychen and Calvin Curcija.

“This race for me was about my teammates,” Curcija said. “I really wanted to come out and do something special for them. I had to run as hard as I could and give it my all. I didn’t want to look back at high school and wonder what-if or what could have happened.

“Third is the best we could have done.”

VanWychen finished the weekend with two medals. He was eighth in Thursday’s 400.

“The 4x4 didn’t go as planned, so it was nice to come back and do something we wanted to,” VanWychen said. “I’m really stoked and excited for next year.”

North Scott’s Colton Voss finished fifth in the 100 in 11.17 seconds and ran a leg on the Lancers ‘sixth place 400 relay.

Muscatine’s Daniel Adams was sixth in the 110 hurdles.

“The last state meet, I think I placed dead-last,” Adams said. “I had a goal to get into the finals, take the shuttle hurdle team to the state meet and we accomplished both of those goals.

“It is surreal. I never thought I’d be up on this big stage.”