DES MOINES — Tristan Rheingans was exhausted. The 400-meter hurdles was his third race in less than two hours Friday, an event often considered the most grueling in track and field.
“I knew I was tired,” Rheingans said, “but when I thought back to this race, the 400 hurdles is just a guts race.”
The Central DeWitt High School junior had more guts than the rest of the Class 3A field at Drake Stadium.
Rheingans conquered 10 hurdles in a lifetime best of 53.33 seconds to edge North Polk’s Colton Manock and Mount Pleasant’s Will Davidson to become the Sabers’ first state champion in the event.
“You can be the best athlete in the state, but if your mind is not ready to go out there and push itself beyond its limits, you’re not going to win,” Rheingans said.
“The last couple of weeks I thought how happy I want to be, how excited I want to be, but in this moment I’m not feeling excited or feeling happy, I’m just feeling grateful to my coaches, to God and to everybody that helped me get to this spot.”
Rheingans ran a personal best 14.78 seconds in the 110 hurdle prelims to qualify for the final. Then he ran the second leg on the Sabers’ third place 800 relay.
Still, it didn’t deter him from achieving gold in his signature event.
Third at state a season ago, Rheingans came out of Lane 3 and chased down Waverly-Shell Rock’s Asa Newsom in 4 and Davidson in 5. His sprint to the finish line was enough to prevail.
“I’m always thinking, ‘Don’t cut the steps, don’t cut the steps,’” Rheingans said. “No matter what you do, keep the stride open.”
Rheingans wasn’t seeing the time drops he had hoped for throughout the season in the 400 hurdles. His season-best time coming into the state meet was 54.17 and he ran 55.00 at the state qualifier.
“I knew I wasn’t the fastest guy at Drake, but that motivated me,” he said.
He leaned on his training and faith to push him through.
“I’ve made so many changes to my lifestyle, my diet, my sleeping, my training and my recovery, but the one thing I can highlight this season is I put the trust in God,” Rheingans said. “I know God’s timing wasn’t going to be wrong at any point.
“I didn’t run fast races all year, but I knew he was going to let me come out here and run a good race (Friday).”
Central DeWitt is fifth in the team race after 10 of 19 event with 22 points. Pella leads with 44 points, followed by a three-way tie for second with North Polk, Mount Vernon and Western Dubuque at 25.
“At the end of the day, it is all about bringing home a team trophy,” Rheingans said.
The Sabers helped themselves with their bronze medal performance in the 800 relay.
Alex Fuller, Rheingans, Alexander Brown and Will Ginter teamed for a time of 1:28.80 to finish third behind Harlan (1:28.20) and Western Dubuque (1:28.61).
“We really couldn’t ask for much more,” Ginter said. “We did run a little bit faster at Drake.”
Rheingans said the first exchange between him and Fuller was “a little prolonged.”
“At the end of the day, we got it in, neither one of us broke stride so it was a successful pass,” Rheingans said.
Ginter closed well to help the Sabers garner a couple additional team points.
“Basically, I’m looking forward and not worrying about anybody else,” Ginter said. “I like to (chase) a lot. It makes me run faster and really motivating to run past people.”
Pleasant Valley had a pair of sophomores finish in the top eight on the second day in Class 4A.
Harrison Fierce, in his first season of long jumping, placed sixth at 20-11. Joey VanWetzinga was seventh in the shot put with a heave of 51-0 ¾.
Fierce admitted it was a thrill jumping in that atmosphere.
“It is a lot more people than I’m used to, that’s for sure, and the (long jump) pits are a lot flatter here,” Fierce said. “It is a lot better.”
Fierce has jumping in his bloodlines. He’s had a brother long jump and another high jump.
“Our family has always been jumpers,” he said.
It motivates Fierce for more next season.
“I’m going to train in the offseason with Coach Kenny (Wheeler) to get my form dialed in,” Fierce said. “It could use some work.”
VanWetzinga, at state for the second straight season, had his best throw on his opening attempt.
North Scott claimed seventh place in the 800 relay with Dylan Marti, Colton Voss, Miles Robertson and Lowen Krueger in 1:29.27, about two-tenths of a second off their qualifying time.
The same quartet for the Lancers qualified for Saturday’s final in the 400 relay.
Pleasant Valley’s Makhi Wilson and Muscatine’s Daniel Adams qualified for the finals of Saturday’s 110 hurdles.
Photos: Day two of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann, Courtney Knoche, Noelle Steines and Aubrey Connelly celebrate after placing first in the Class 1A distance medley relay Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Mason Bogan competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport Central's Cadence McDowell competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Colton Voss runs in the 800 relay Friday at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. The Lancers placed seventh in 1:29.27.
Columbus Junction's Russell Coil competes in the 1a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Kanijah Angel competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Kayla Krogman competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Lowen Krueger competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners walk off the track after competing in the 1a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga earned a seventh-place finish in the Class 4A shot put Friday at Drake Stadium.
Wapello's Emily Hemphill competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners hand off the baton as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Greta Brus, who splits time between track and field and soccer in the spring, placed third in the Class 4A shot put Friday in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche competes in the distance medley relay Friday at Drake Stadium. Knoche ran the 400 leg on the Warriors' winning relay.
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah launches the shot put Friday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Fah captured a state championship with a throw of 41 feet, 3 3/4 inches.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the Class 1A high jump Friday at the state meet in Des Moines. Miller was second with a clearance of 6 feet, 6 inches.
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Johnston's Olivia Verde catches her breathe after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Malayna Albertson competes in the Class 4A distance medley relay Friday morning in Des Moines. The Spartans ran a season-best time of 4:05.69 to place third.
Ankeny Central's Rondi Quass collapses after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce lands in the pit during the Class 4A long jump Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Fierce placed sixth with a leap of 20 feet, 11 inches.
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann hands the baton to Courtney Knoche as they compete in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the 1a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn for the final leg of the Class 4A distance medley relay in Des Moines.
Spectators bundle up during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Anna Ostrom competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Camryn Sattler competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators bundle up during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce competes in the 4a boys long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche hands the baton to Noelle Steines as they compete in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Greta Brus competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Nathan Ervin competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa runners embrace after placing first in their heat and fourth overall in the Class 3A 800 relay Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher competes in the 2a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the discus Friday evening at the Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Kessel threw 179 feet, 7 inches to place second.
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Mason McConnell hands the baton to Angelo Jackson as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the Class 3A 400 hurdles Friday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Rheingans became the school's first state champion in the event in 53.33 seconds.
West Liberty's Ryker Dengler competes in the 2a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Carter Jargo competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Taylor Wing competes in the Class 3A 800 relay Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Nolan DeLong and Camanche's Ethan Schultz compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's 4x200 meter relay runners embrace after placing first in their heat in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans pats Mt. Pleasant's Will Davidson after the pair finished first and second place, respectively, in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Clare Hackman competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans celebrates after placing first in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Julia DeVries competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans, center, celebrates after placing first in the Class 3A 400 hurdles during Friday's Iowa state track and field meet in Des Moines. Rheingans ran 53.33 seconds.
Mid-Praire's Amara Jones runs to Jovi Evans competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Nolan DeLong competes in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco clears a hurdle during the Class 2A 400 hurdles Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium. Fusco placed sixth in 1:05.33.
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Jimmy Weispfenning runs during Friday's Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Weispfenning anchored the Rebels to third place in the 800 relay in a season-best time of 1 minute, 30.27 seconds.
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Nolan DeLong and Camanche's Ethan Schultz compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
Tipton's Brody Deerberg competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Colby Gray competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Derrick Bass hands the baton to Cale Preston as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller hands the baton to Tristan Rheingans as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Camache's Tyson Seeser hands the baton to Luke Darsidan as they compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Talib Bird competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Tatum Nebergall competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
Assumption's Angelo Jackson competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Kylie Trentz competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans catches his breathe after placing first in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Grant Gray competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A young spectator covers her ears as the crowd cheers on the 3a girls distance medley relays during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher competes in the 2a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
