DES MOINES — Tristan Rheingans was exhausted. The 400-meter hurdles was his third race in less than two hours Friday, an event often considered the most grueling in track and field.

“I knew I was tired,” Rheingans said, “but when I thought back to this race, the 400 hurdles is just a guts race.”

The Central DeWitt High School junior had more guts than the rest of the Class 3A field at Drake Stadium.

Rheingans conquered 10 hurdles in a lifetime best of 53.33 seconds to edge North Polk’s Colton Manock and Mount Pleasant’s Will Davidson to become the Sabers’ first state champion in the event.

“You can be the best athlete in the state, but if your mind is not ready to go out there and push itself beyond its limits, you’re not going to win,” Rheingans said.

“The last couple of weeks I thought how happy I want to be, how excited I want to be, but in this moment I’m not feeling excited or feeling happy, I’m just feeling grateful to my coaches, to God and to everybody that helped me get to this spot.”

Rheingans ran a personal best 14.78 seconds in the 110 hurdle prelims to qualify for the final. Then he ran the second leg on the Sabers’ third place 800 relay.

Still, it didn’t deter him from achieving gold in his signature event.

Third at state a season ago, Rheingans came out of Lane 3 and chased down Waverly-Shell Rock’s Asa Newsom in 4 and Davidson in 5. His sprint to the finish line was enough to prevail.

“I’m always thinking, ‘Don’t cut the steps, don’t cut the steps,’” Rheingans said. “No matter what you do, keep the stride open.”

Rheingans wasn’t seeing the time drops he had hoped for throughout the season in the 400 hurdles. His season-best time coming into the state meet was 54.17 and he ran 55.00 at the state qualifier.

“I knew I wasn’t the fastest guy at Drake, but that motivated me,” he said.

He leaned on his training and faith to push him through.

“I’ve made so many changes to my lifestyle, my diet, my sleeping, my training and my recovery, but the one thing I can highlight this season is I put the trust in God,” Rheingans said. “I know God’s timing wasn’t going to be wrong at any point.

“I didn’t run fast races all year, but I knew he was going to let me come out here and run a good race (Friday).”

Central DeWitt is fifth in the team race after 10 of 19 event with 22 points. Pella leads with 44 points, followed by a three-way tie for second with North Polk, Mount Vernon and Western Dubuque at 25.

“At the end of the day, it is all about bringing home a team trophy,” Rheingans said.

The Sabers helped themselves with their bronze medal performance in the 800 relay.

Alex Fuller, Rheingans, Alexander Brown and Will Ginter teamed for a time of 1:28.80 to finish third behind Harlan (1:28.20) and Western Dubuque (1:28.61).

“We really couldn’t ask for much more,” Ginter said. “We did run a little bit faster at Drake.”

Rheingans said the first exchange between him and Fuller was “a little prolonged.”

“At the end of the day, we got it in, neither one of us broke stride so it was a successful pass,” Rheingans said.

Ginter closed well to help the Sabers garner a couple additional team points.

“Basically, I’m looking forward and not worrying about anybody else,” Ginter said. “I like to (chase) a lot. It makes me run faster and really motivating to run past people.”

Pleasant Valley had a pair of sophomores finish in the top eight on the second day in Class 4A.

Harrison Fierce, in his first season of long jumping, placed sixth at 20-11. Joey VanWetzinga was seventh in the shot put with a heave of 51-0 ¾.

Fierce admitted it was a thrill jumping in that atmosphere.

“It is a lot more people than I’m used to, that’s for sure, and the (long jump) pits are a lot flatter here,” Fierce said. “It is a lot better.”

Fierce has jumping in his bloodlines. He’s had a brother long jump and another high jump.

“Our family has always been jumpers,” he said.

It motivates Fierce for more next season.

“I’m going to train in the offseason with Coach Kenny (Wheeler) to get my form dialed in,” Fierce said. “It could use some work.”

VanWetzinga, at state for the second straight season, had his best throw on his opening attempt.

North Scott claimed seventh place in the 800 relay with Dylan Marti, Colton Voss, Miles Robertson and Lowen Krueger in 1:29.27, about two-tenths of a second off their qualifying time.

The same quartet for the Lancers qualified for Saturday’s final in the 400 relay.

Pleasant Valley’s Makhi Wilson and Muscatine’s Daniel Adams qualified for the finals of Saturday’s 110 hurdles.

Photos: Day two of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships