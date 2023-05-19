DES MOINES — Triston Miller captured a silver medal and two state records Friday. Spencer Kessel closed his illustrious throwing career with another medal draped around his neck.

It was an historic day for two area seniors.

Miller, from Columbus Community, placed second in the Class 1A high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches, and he positioned himself for gold in Saturday’s 110-high hurdle final with a state-meet record of 14.12 seconds. He was also part of the Wildcats’ 400 relay that set a new 1A state benchmark at 42.69 seconds.

Kessel, who won the shot put championship on Thursday, finished second in the 2A discus to earn his seventh state throwing medal for Louisa-Muscatine.

“It feels good because I’m the only athlete from my school to get that many state medals,” Kessel said.

After throwing 179-7 to finish behind Pella Christian’s Trevor Veenstra's 180-5, Kessel posed for photographs with his seven state track medals and one state wrestling medal around his neck.

“For me, it has always been about going out every day and putting in the work,” Kessel said. “When you put in the work, you see the results that you want.

“I didn’t take any days off. I didn’t miss in the weight room. All the work I put in finally paid off coming to Drake and state.”

Kessel will continue his throwing career at the University of Northern Iowa. Besides the shot put, he’ll likely experiment with the hammer throw.

“I would like to break some records at UNI,” Kessel said. “For L-M though, I enjoy that I left an impact on the students and athletes here and that you can get anywhere with hard work.”

Miller had a chaotic morning.

Midway through the high jump competition, he had to leave to run the preliminaries of the hurdles. With no warmup time for the hurdles, he broke Treynor Cory Woods’ 1A record of 14.41 set in 1997.

“Yeah, I was surprised,” Miller said of the time. “I didn’t warm up at all. I was a little nervous trying to finish the race, but it was a pretty good race.”

Miller returned to the high jump and finished second behind New London’s Kade Benjamin. Miller, who cleared 6-3 on his third and final attempt, went over the bar at 6-5 on the first try and needed two attempts to clear 6-6.

Benjamin, though, sealed the win at 6-7.

“The (hurdles) took a lot of out of me,” Miller said. “I was winded.”

Still, it was eight valuable points for Columbus in the team race.

Jeff Hoback, Riley Kaalberg and Kaden Amigon joined Miller on the 400 relay that broke Lisbon’s previous mark of 43.01.

Columbus' Russell Coil placed fifth in the discus with a heave of 149-2.

"It's pretty big," Coil said. "We know we're going to be pretty close in the race for the team title, so it is pretty big.

"I just focused on my coach and throwing it like he told me to. He told me to work on elevation and just the height of it going out. I wish I would have gotten 150, but I'm still pretty happy."

The Wildcats are in fourth place with 19 points, 11 behind leader Mount Ayr.

Columbus is in the finals of Saturday's 100 and 200, 110 hurdles and 400 relay.

“It is a little nerve racking knowing if you mess up, it could cost us the team title,” Miller said. “I like it, though. I like when people are watching.”

In a Class 2A 800 relay that featured four teams from the River Valley Conference in the final section, Northeast came out the best with a third-place finish.

Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning crossed in a season-best 1:30.27.

"That's a season best by far," Weispfenning said. "We really put it together at the end."

"I'm pretty proud," Bird noted. "We got on the podium and ran really good as a team."

OABCIG won in 1:29.27 and Williamsburg was second in 1:29.48.

Durant’s 800 relay of Garrett Hollenback, Colby Gast, Charlie Huesmann and Nolan Delong placed seventh in 1:31.29, two hundredths of a second off their performance at the state qualifier.

Camanche's Tyson Seeser was sixth in the 2A high jump at 6-1.

