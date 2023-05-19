DES MOINES — Triston Miller captured a silver medal and two state records Friday. Spencer Kessel closed his illustrious throwing career with another medal draped around his neck.
It was an historic day for two area seniors.
Miller, from Columbus Community, placed second in the Class 1A high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches, and he positioned himself for gold in Saturday’s 110-high hurdle final with a state-meet record of 14.12 seconds. He was also part of the Wildcats’ 400 relay that set a new 1A state benchmark at 42.69 seconds.
Kessel, who won the shot put championship on Thursday, finished second in the 2A discus to earn his seventh state throwing medal for Louisa-Muscatine.
“It feels good because I’m the only athlete from my school to get that many state medals,” Kessel said.
After throwing 179-7 to finish behind Pella Christian’s Trevor Veenstra's 180-5, Kessel posed for photographs with his seven state track medals and one state wrestling medal around his neck.
“For me, it has always been about going out every day and putting in the work,” Kessel said. “When you put in the work, you see the results that you want.
“I didn’t take any days off. I didn’t miss in the weight room. All the work I put in finally paid off coming to Drake and state.”
Kessel will continue his throwing career at the University of Northern Iowa. Besides the shot put, he’ll likely experiment with the hammer throw.
“I would like to break some records at UNI,” Kessel said. “For L-M though, I enjoy that I left an impact on the students and athletes here and that you can get anywhere with hard work.”
Miller had a chaotic morning.
Midway through the high jump competition, he had to leave to run the preliminaries of the hurdles. With no warmup time for the hurdles, he broke Treynor Cory Woods’ 1A record of 14.41 set in 1997.
“Yeah, I was surprised,” Miller said of the time. “I didn’t warm up at all. I was a little nervous trying to finish the race, but it was a pretty good race.”
Miller returned to the high jump and finished second behind New London’s Kade Benjamin. Miller, who cleared 6-3 on his third and final attempt, went over the bar at 6-5 on the first try and needed two attempts to clear 6-6.
Benjamin, though, sealed the win at 6-7.
“The (hurdles) took a lot of out of me,” Miller said. “I was winded.”
Still, it was eight valuable points for Columbus in the team race.
Jeff Hoback, Riley Kaalberg and Kaden Amigon joined Miller on the 400 relay that broke Lisbon’s previous mark of 43.01.
Columbus' Russell Coil placed fifth in the discus with a heave of 149-2.
"It's pretty big," Coil said. "We know we're going to be pretty close in the race for the team title, so it is pretty big.
"I just focused on my coach and throwing it like he told me to. He told me to work on elevation and just the height of it going out. I wish I would have gotten 150, but I'm still pretty happy."
The Wildcats are in fourth place with 19 points, 11 behind leader Mount Ayr.
Columbus is in the finals of Saturday's 100 and 200, 110 hurdles and 400 relay.
“It is a little nerve racking knowing if you mess up, it could cost us the team title,” Miller said. “I like it, though. I like when people are watching.”
In a Class 2A 800 relay that featured four teams from the River Valley Conference in the final section, Northeast came out the best with a third-place finish.
Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning crossed in a season-best 1:30.27.
"That's a season best by far," Weispfenning said. "We really put it together at the end."
"I'm pretty proud," Bird noted. "We got on the podium and ran really good as a team."
OABCIG won in 1:29.27 and Williamsburg was second in 1:29.48.
Durant’s 800 relay of Garrett Hollenback, Colby Gast, Charlie Huesmann and Nolan Delong placed seventh in 1:31.29, two hundredths of a second off their performance at the state qualifier.
Camanche's Tyson Seeser was sixth in the 2A high jump at 6-1.
Photos: Day two of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann, Courtney Knoche, Noelle Steines and Aubrey Connelly celebrate after placing first in the Class 1A distance medley relay Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Mason Bogan competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Cadence McDowell competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Colton Voss runs in the 800 relay Friday at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. The Lancers placed seventh in 1:29.27.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Junction's Russell Coil competes in the 1a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kanijah Angel competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kayla Krogman competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Lowen Krueger competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners walk off the track after competing in the 1a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga earned a seventh-place finish in the Class 4A shot put Friday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Emily Hemphill competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners hand off the baton as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Greta Brus, who splits time between track and field and soccer in the spring, placed third in the Class 4A shot put Friday in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche competes in the distance medley relay Friday at Drake Stadium. Knoche ran the 400 leg on the Warriors' winning relay.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah launches the shot put Friday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Fah captured a state championship with a throw of 41 feet, 3 3/4 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the Class 1A high jump Friday at the state meet in Des Moines. Miller was second with a clearance of 6 feet, 6 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Johnston's Olivia Verde catches her breathe after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Malayna Albertson competes in the Class 4A distance medley relay Friday morning in Des Moines. The Spartans ran a season-best time of 4:05.69 to place third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny Central's Rondi Quass collapses after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce lands in the pit during the Class 4A long jump Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Fierce placed sixth with a leap of 20 feet, 11 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Emily Boeckmann hands the baton to Courtney Knoche as they compete in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Triston Miller competes in the 1a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn for the final leg of the Class 4A distance medley relay in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators bundle up during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Anna Ostrom competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Camryn Sattler competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators bundle up during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce competes in the 4a boys long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche hands the baton to Noelle Steines as they compete in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Greta Brus competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nathan Ervin competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa runners embrace after placing first in their heat and fourth overall in the Class 3A 800 relay Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher competes in the 2a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the discus Friday evening at the Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Kessel threw 179 feet, 7 inches to place second.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Mason McConnell hands the baton to Angelo Jackson as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the Class 3A 400 hurdles Friday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Rheingans became the school's first state champion in the event in 53.33 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Ryker Dengler competes in the 2a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Carter Jargo competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Taylor Wing competes in the Class 3A 800 relay Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong and Camanche's Ethan Schultz compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's 4x200 meter relay runners embrace after placing first in their heat in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans pats Mt. Pleasant's Will Davidson after the pair finished first and second place, respectively, in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Clare Hackman competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans celebrates after placing first in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Julia DeVries competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans, center, celebrates after placing first in the Class 3A 400 hurdles during Friday's Iowa state track and field meet in Des Moines. Rheingans ran 53.33 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mid-Praire's Amara Jones runs to Jovi Evans competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong competes in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco clears a hurdle during the Class 2A 400 hurdles Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium. Fusco placed sixth in 1:05.33.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camanche's Tyson Seeser competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Jimmy Weispfenning runs during Friday's Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Weispfenning anchored the Rebels to third place in the 800 relay in a season-best time of 1 minute, 30.27 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong and Camanche's Ethan Schultz compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Brody Deerberg competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Colby Gray competes in the 2a boys high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Derrick Bass hands the baton to Cale Preston as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller hands the baton to Tristan Rheingans as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camache's Tyson Seeser hands the baton to Luke Darsidan as they compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Talib Bird competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Tatum Nebergall competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Angelo Jackson competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Kylie Trentz competes in the 3a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans catches his breathe after placing first in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Grant Gray competes in the 2a boys distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A young spectator covers her ears as the crowd cheers on the 3a girls distance medley relays during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher competes in the 2a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!