DES MOINES — Already with a sizable advantage in the competition, Reese Goodlet stepped into the throwing ring for her fifth attempt in the discus Thursday morning with a single thought.

“I just wanted to let it rip,” she said.

It resulted in another school record and a golden moment for the Pleasant Valley High School junior just outside Drake Stadium.

Goodlet uncorked a throw of 146 feet, 7 inches to become the school’s first girls’ state discus champion. Four of Goodlet’s six throws bettered the best throw of runner-up Kileigh Lachacz of Dallas Center-Grimes (138-6).

“I just feel grateful,” Goodlet said. “There is more to come for me and my teammates. I just love that I made history for our school.

“Just so proud, so excited. My emotions are everywhere right now.”

Goodlet has been on the cusp of a signature victory. She was the state runner-up a year ago and finished second at the Drake Relays last month.

This time, she seized the lead on her first throw at 138-0 and followed with marks of 144-1, 140-3, 141-7 and 146-7. The 146-7 bettered her previous best by a couple feet.

“My past experiences here actually prepared me a lot,” Goodlet said. “I’m used to the stadium and I’m used to the ring. It made me comfortable and let me know what I’m up against.”

Goodlet has been throwing the discus since seventh grade.

“Never would have thought I’d reach this point, but I’m here today and grateful for that,” she said. “It has been a lot of practice, support and preparation.”

Goodlet has more goals. She is about 10 feet off the 4A state meet record established by Iowa City’s West Taylor Freeman in 2008.

Last year, Goodlet threw 129-8. Another 17-foot spike next year would put her among the top five all-time in Iowa.

“I’m so excited for next year because I’m going to be even farther than I am now,” she said.

Goodlet’s teammate, Lydia Sommer, was third in the 3,000 with a lifetime best of 10 minutes, 0.94 seconds. Gabriella Ragins was seventh in the discus with a toss of 121-0.

Those three girls accounted for 18 points as PV is in second place after the opening day. Ankeny, spurred by a victory in the 3,200 relay and second- and third-place finishes in the high jump, leads with 27 points.

Sommer was in third place for the majority of the race. She had several girls closing in on her in the final lap. She briefly looked back and did enough to stave them off.

“I could see them and feel them closing in,” Sommer said. “It wasn’t just one or two girls, it was like a whole pack. I knew if I gave up, I would sacrifice so many points for my team. I knew every single point mattered.

“I had to keep pushing even if it was uncomfortable.”

Sommer, a senior, was running the 3,000 for the first time at the state meet.

“I’m really, really happy with my performance,” she said. “It is bittersweet being my last ever state meet and first time running a 3K here. I feel everything this season has really clicked for me. It is sad that I’m leaving and don’t get to experience more.”

Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle pocketed a bronze medal in the 3A high jump. The 2022 champion breezed through the first four heights on her opening attempt — 4-10, 5-0, 5-2 and 5-4.

“I built confidence because I wasn’t missing,” she said. “But, man, 5-6, that will get you.”

Maricle missed all three tries at 5-6. ADM’s Landon Warmuth cleared 5-7 for the win and Center Point-Urbana’s Sydney Maue was second at 5-6.

“I know I could have jumped better,” Maricle said. “I’ve jumped better. I’m not mad with my placement because 3A is really competitive this year.”

The Saber will jump at Northern Iowa next season.

“I am pleased with my season,” she said. “It does (motivate) me because I know I can get much higher.”

Bettendorf’s Maya Williams established a lifetime best of 57.61 seconds in the 400 meters to place fourth out of the second section.

A strong start set the tone.

“I really wanted to get out fast, settle in and push that last 100,” Williams said.

Williams improved her place by two spots from last year. Norwalk’s Claire Farrell prevailed in 55.62.

“That’s so awesome,” Williams said. “I didn’t even expect to get a medal this year. I really went for it and it paid off.”

The Bulldogs elected to take Williams out of the 3,200 relay so she could have fresh legs. It paid dividends.

North Scott’s Sydney Skarich tied for fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-2. The junior didn’t miss an attempt in the competition until she went out at 5-4.

“I’m good with the place, but I wish I could have gone 5-4,” Skarich said. “It is better than last year and the year before, so it is good that I’m getting better.

“I need to get over that (5-4) hump next year.”

Skarich just nicked the bar on her first try at 5-4. She admitted the last two attempts weren’t very good.

“I can get 5-2 just by jumping high,” she said. “If I want to get higher, I need to fine-tune some things with my technique and make my form better.”

Assumption picked up two top-eight finishes in 3A.

In the first of two sections in the 3,200 relay, the Knights’ Jada Hoffman, Macie Ripslinger, Emerson Quick and Amelia Moore ran 9:49.49 — almost 20 seconds quicker than their state-qualifying time — to place sixth overall.

Assumption’s Annika Kotula was seventh in the 400 in 59.50 seconds.

Photos: Day one of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships