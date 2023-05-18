DES MOINES — Already with a sizable advantage in the competition, Reese Goodlet stepped into the throwing ring for her fifth attempt in the discus Thursday morning with a single thought.
“I just wanted to let it rip,” she said.
It resulted in another school record and a golden moment for the Pleasant Valley High School junior just outside Drake Stadium.
Goodlet uncorked a throw of 146 feet, 7 inches to become the school’s first girls’ state discus champion. Four of Goodlet’s six throws bettered the best throw of runner-up Kileigh Lachacz of Dallas Center-Grimes (138-6).
“I just feel grateful,” Goodlet said. “There is more to come for me and my teammates. I just love that I made history for our school.
“Just so proud, so excited. My emotions are everywhere right now.”
Goodlet has been on the cusp of a signature victory. She was the state runner-up a year ago and finished second at the Drake Relays last month.
This time, she seized the lead on her first throw at 138-0 and followed with marks of 144-1, 140-3, 141-7 and 146-7. The 146-7 bettered her previous best by a couple feet.
“My past experiences here actually prepared me a lot,” Goodlet said. “I’m used to the stadium and I’m used to the ring. It made me comfortable and let me know what I’m up against.”
Goodlet has been throwing the discus since seventh grade.
“Never would have thought I’d reach this point, but I’m here today and grateful for that,” she said. “It has been a lot of practice, support and preparation.”
Goodlet has more goals. She is about 10 feet off the 4A state meet record established by Iowa City’s West Taylor Freeman in 2008.
Last year, Goodlet threw 129-8. Another 17-foot spike next year would put her among the top five all-time in Iowa.
“I’m so excited for next year because I’m going to be even farther than I am now,” she said.
Goodlet’s teammate, Lydia Sommer, was third in the 3,000 with a lifetime best of 10 minutes, 0.94 seconds. Gabriella Ragins was seventh in the discus with a toss of 121-0.
Those three girls accounted for 18 points as PV is in second place after the opening day. Ankeny, spurred by a victory in the 3,200 relay and second- and third-place finishes in the high jump, leads with 27 points.
Sommer was in third place for the majority of the race. She had several girls closing in on her in the final lap. She briefly looked back and did enough to stave them off.
“I could see them and feel them closing in,” Sommer said. “It wasn’t just one or two girls, it was like a whole pack. I knew if I gave up, I would sacrifice so many points for my team. I knew every single point mattered.
“I had to keep pushing even if it was uncomfortable.”
Sommer, a senior, was running the 3,000 for the first time at the state meet.
“I’m really, really happy with my performance,” she said. “It is bittersweet being my last ever state meet and first time running a 3K here. I feel everything this season has really clicked for me. It is sad that I’m leaving and don’t get to experience more.”
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle pocketed a bronze medal in the 3A high jump. The 2022 champion breezed through the first four heights on her opening attempt — 4-10, 5-0, 5-2 and 5-4.
“I built confidence because I wasn’t missing,” she said. “But, man, 5-6, that will get you.”
Maricle missed all three tries at 5-6. ADM’s Landon Warmuth cleared 5-7 for the win and Center Point-Urbana’s Sydney Maue was second at 5-6.
“I know I could have jumped better,” Maricle said. “I’ve jumped better. I’m not mad with my placement because 3A is really competitive this year.”
The Saber will jump at Northern Iowa next season.
“I am pleased with my season,” she said. “It does (motivate) me because I know I can get much higher.”
Bettendorf’s Maya Williams established a lifetime best of 57.61 seconds in the 400 meters to place fourth out of the second section.
A strong start set the tone.
“I really wanted to get out fast, settle in and push that last 100,” Williams said.
Williams improved her place by two spots from last year. Norwalk’s Claire Farrell prevailed in 55.62.
“That’s so awesome,” Williams said. “I didn’t even expect to get a medal this year. I really went for it and it paid off.”
The Bulldogs elected to take Williams out of the 3,200 relay so she could have fresh legs. It paid dividends.
North Scott’s Sydney Skarich tied for fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-2. The junior didn’t miss an attempt in the competition until she went out at 5-4.
“I’m good with the place, but I wish I could have gone 5-4,” Skarich said. “It is better than last year and the year before, so it is good that I’m getting better.
“I need to get over that (5-4) hump next year.”
Skarich just nicked the bar on her first try at 5-4. She admitted the last two attempts weren’t very good.
“I can get 5-2 just by jumping high,” she said. “If I want to get higher, I need to fine-tune some things with my technique and make my form better.”
Assumption picked up two top-eight finishes in 3A.
In the first of two sections in the 3,200 relay, the Knights’ Jada Hoffman, Macie Ripslinger, Emerson Quick and Amelia Moore ran 9:49.49 — almost 20 seconds quicker than their state-qualifying time — to place sixth overall.
Assumption’s Annika Kotula was seventh in the 400 in 59.50 seconds.
Photos: Day one of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
North Scott's Madison Wilshusen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Alexis Bruce competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Mackenzie Schaefer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jaylee Duncan competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's JeVon Henderson competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Colby Cornelius competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A 400 Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Curcija placed third in 48.53 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the Class 4A girls high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 5-2 to tie for fourth place.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams ran a personal best of 57.61 seconds to place fourth in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough finished second in the Class 1A boys shot put Thursday with a throw of 53 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija, center, competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny's Reagan Hanfelt competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Elian Dzangue competes in the 2a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian unleashes the discus during Thursday afternoon's Class 4A meet in Des Moines. McMillian placed fourth for the second straight year with a throw of 168-4.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Ajai Russell competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon finished third in the Class 1A boys' long jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He jumped 20 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet, right, celebrates after winning the Class 4A discus Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet threw a career-best 146 feet, 7 inches for the school's first state title in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the Class 1A 3,000 run Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Steines won with a season-best time of 10 minutes, 13.95 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches a throw in the Class 4A girls discus Thursday morning in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the Class 4A 3,000 Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sommer ran a lifetime best of 10:00.95.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins reaches out to embrace Reese Goodlet as they compete in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners catch their breath after finishing the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon soars in the long jump during Thursday's Class 1A long jump. He placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp, who recently signed with the University of Iowa, ran to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A 3,200 Thursday in Des Moines. Knepp posted a time of 9:15.20.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas clears 6-1 in the Class 4A high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Thomas finished with a lifetime best clearance of 6-9 to place fourth at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alta/Aurelia's Nora Peterson and AGWSR's Nakia Ollivierre competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines holds the lead during Thursday morning's Class 1A 3,000 run in Des Moines. Steines picked up her second title in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Jada Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's John Murphy competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Faith Ketelsen competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners embrace after competing in the aa girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Rieley Burken competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires a starting pistol during the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires the starting pistol for the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Caleb Bohlmann during the Class 3,200 relay Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Tigers placed third in 8 minutes, 2.16 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the shot put during Thursday's Class 2A competition in Des Moines. Kessel had five throws over 61 feet.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caleb Olson competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle clears 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump Thursday afternoon during the Class 3A state meet in Des Moines. Maricle placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Brady Freeman competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Samuel Bloom competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols hands the baton to anchor Clay Bohlmann during the 3,200 relay Thursday in Des Moines. Bohlmann ran a 1 minute, 57.8 second split on his 800 anchor leg as the Tigers placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman hits the homestretch of the Class 3A 400 meters Thursday night at Drake Stadium. Kuhlman placed ninth in 59.86 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's David Lochner competes in the 3a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Union Community's Amilia Condon and Iowa Falls-Alden's Teah Miller high-five after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines. Kessel won the event with a lifetime best toss of 64 feet, 01.25 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
DSM Christian's Aaron Fynaardt reacts after placing first in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Paige Holst competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Colton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Michael Kersten competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Okoboji's Trigg Heimdal celebrates after finishing first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cupping marks are seen on the back of a 1a boys shot putter during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Ben Zimmer competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners catch their breathe after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!