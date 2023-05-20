DES MOINES — Calamus-Wheatland is small in numbers and does not have its own track and field facility.

But when you possess one of the state’s elite distance runners, all things are possible.

Behind two individual victories, a runner-up in the 800 meters and anchoring a winning distance medley relay, Noelle Steines powered Cal-Wheat to a Class 1A girls’ state championship Saturday at Drake Stadium.

“It just shows you don’t have to have a huge team to move things in the track and field world,” Steines said. “You just have to have a couple stable ones and you can do it.”

Steines had a hand in all 38 points for the Warriors, who finished five points clear of runner-up Nashua-Plainfield. It is the first track and field title for Cal-Wheat and the school’s first team championship since girls cross country in 1998.

The Warriors had four girls at the trophy presentation — the smallest contingent of any of the eight state championship teams (girls and boys). Aubrey Connelly, Courtney Knoche and Emily Boeckmann were part of Friday’s distance medley relay victory with Steines.

“It shows you can do impossible things,” Cal-Wheat co-coach Jessica Steines said. “To not have a track to train on, I say it all the time, but it is a battle. How good could they be with a track? The community always says they support us, but sometimes you don’t feel it.

“It feels great we could do this, and hopefully the town is proud and pulls through for us in the future.”

A referendum for a football field and track at Cal-Wheat was voted down earlier this spring.

“I really want to get this into our (community’s) mind a track would help so much,” Noelle Steines said. “You see the (Class) 4A girls practice on the markings every day. They have amazing ground under them, and we’re running on a horseshoe with cement and gravel.

“If we had a track, we could attract so many kids to our school because our coaches are amazing and know what they’re doing and don’t want to run you into the ground.”

After Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck beat Steines for the title in Saturday’s 100, Steines turned the tables in the 1,500.

A winner in that event at the Drake Relays, Steines edged Huck by a hundredth of a second, 4:35.43-4:35.44.

“I’m so happy,” Steines said. “That was a hard race. We’ve been really close like that before so I knew she wasn’t going to give up.”

Instead of taking the winter off, Steines did some light training. It resulted in a big sophomore season.

“The small things definitely add up,” Steines said. “If you run a mile a day in the offseason, it will give you an incredible base for distance running.

“No matter how many miles you’ve run in your entire life, that’s going to build a base underneath you that is never going to go away. If you put in little by little and don’t cheat stuff, you can get there.”

Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco was second in the Class 2A 100 hurdles in 15.01 seconds. Treynor’s Clara Teigland edged Fusco for the title, 14.92-15.01.

Fusco had the lead for a portion of the race. She clipped the last hurdle and that was enough for Teigland to seize the victory.

“I have to keep reminding myself that last year I didn’t even qualify to get here,” Fusco said. “It has come full circle to get second. I’m more upset I didn’t PR than anything.

“I got over the sixth or seventh hurdle and remember thinking, ‘Wow, I’m ahead. Am I about to get a championship here?' I hit that 10th hurdle and still should have been fine, but I didn’t get it off right away like I should have. I dove at the finish line and hoped for the best.”

Fusco, who has the school record in the 100 hurdles, finished with two medals on the weekend (sixth in Friday’s 400 hurdles). She’ll run at the University of Northern Iowa next season.

“I definitely didn’t see myself competing for a championship,” Fusco said. “I wanted to medal, but I didn’t see myself coming into the meet seeded first or second. That’s a big thing for me.”

Maquoketa’s Taylor Wing was part of three top-six finishes Saturday.

Wing was third in the 100 in a personal-best 12.32 seconds, anchored the Cardinals to bronze in the 400 relay (48.81) and ran the 200 leg on the sixth place sprint medley relay.

“In the past year, I’ve cut off one to two seconds on my time,” Wing said. “We all work as a team, and I love them so much.”

Wing was in Lane 4 for the 100 final.

“It was kind of scary,” Wing said. “I knew those other girls had better PRs than me, but I just wanted to get top three and I got third. It is crazy. I’m a sophomore, but I don’t want it to be a sophomore success.”

Northeast’s Paige Holst was fifth in the 2A 200 (25.97) and seventh in the 100 (12.76).

“I’m just happy to be here,” Holst said. “This pace is great, just an amazing experience to really do well and be here."

Holst will attend college at West Florida next year and go into the marine biology program.

Camanche’s 400 relay was sixth in 2A in 50.70 seconds.