DES MOINES — When Noelle Steines sat in the hospital getting her kneecap evaluated last summer, she made a promise to herself.
“I told myself, ‘I’m never going to complain after one of my races again,’” she said. “It was the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life. That put in perspective what real pain is and what race pain is about.
“It has definitely helped me get a strong mindset.”
That mental strength coupled with her physical attributes has turned Steines into a distance force.
The Class 1A two-time state cross country champion defended her 3,000-meter state track and field title Thursday morning with a season-best time of 10 minutes, 13.95 seconds.
Steines won the race by more than 11 seconds over Des Moines Grand View Christian’s Maddy Childs. It was more than seven seconds quicker than what Steines ran a year ago at Drake Stadium.
“I feel really strong right now,” Steines said. “Once the race started, I’m like, ‘This is my mine to win.’ Ever since the (Drake) Relays, I’ve really been working on my mindset.
“I feel like I have a target on my back, but it helps me run faster times.”
Steines was in second place after 600 meters, but she regained the lead around the 800-meter mark. She never let it go.
With Childs and AGWSR’s Nakia Ollivierre hanging close, Steines gradually extended her lead. On the next-to-last lap, the sophomore turned it on and opened a sizable margin.
“That was part of my plan,” Steines said. “My mom (coach Jessica Steines) said go out pretty slow, keep picking it up and the last 800, I really wanted to extend that gap. I was kind of scared with her behind me.”
About three months after sustaining a dislocated kneecap, which happened during a baton twirling mishap, Steines defended her state cross country title in Fort Dodge last fall. She has won her last two races at Drake Stadium — the 1,500 at the Drake Relays in late April and then Thursday.
Steines will anchor the distance medley relay Friday morning and then have the 800 and 1,500 Saturday. Like the 3,000, she is the top seed in each of those races.
“You don’t want to lose your second year,” she said. “Some people are expecting you to win and you want to win. That’s what I kind of love. I like the pressure of being like, ‘You’ve got to win this Noelle.’
“It helps me get through the race.”
Clinton Prince of Peace senior Sarah Moeller moved up one spot from a year ago in the 1A shot put. Moller placed sixth with a toss of 37 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt of the day.
Iowa State basketball recruit and Algona Garrigan senior Audi Crooks cruised to the title with a throw of 44-0 ¾.
There were several area athletes who just missed a top-eight finish in the afternoon session.
Tipton's 3,200 relay was ninth in 2A with Addie Nerem, Mack Walter, Claire Montgomery and Alivia Edens. They finished in 9:53.70.
Wilton's Catie Hook was 10th in long jump (16-7) and teammate Kinsey Drake placed 12th (16-2 3/4).
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman was ninth in the 3A 400 in 59.86 seconds. She was 0.32 seconds behind Melanie Sullivan of Knoxville for eighth.
Photos: Day one of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
North Scott's Madison Wilshusen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport Central's Alexis Bruce competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Mackenzie Schaefer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Jaylee Duncan competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's JeVon Henderson competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Colby Cornelius competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A 400 Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Curcija placed third in 48.53 seconds.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the Class 4A girls high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 5-2 to tie for fourth place.
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams ran a personal best of 57.61 seconds to place fourth in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon in Des Moines.
Wapello's Ryan McDonough finished second in the Class 1A boys shot put Thursday with a throw of 53 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija, center, competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Ankeny's Reagan Hanfelt competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Elian Dzangue competes in the 2a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Zach McMillian unleashes the discus during Thursday afternoon's Class 4A meet in Des Moines. McMillian placed fourth for the second straight year with a throw of 168-4.
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Ajai Russell competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen hands the baton to Grace Boleyn as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon finished third in the Class 1A boys' long jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He jumped 20 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet, right, celebrates after winning the Class 4A discus Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet threw a career-best 146 feet, 7 inches for the school's first state title in the event.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the Class 1A 3,000 run Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Steines won with a season-best time of 10 minutes, 13.95 seconds.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches a throw in the Class 4A girls discus Thursday morning in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the Class 4A 3,000 Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sommer ran a lifetime best of 10:00.95.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins reaches out to embrace Reese Goodlet as they compete in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners catch their breath after finishing the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon soars in the long jump during Thursday's Class 1A long jump. He placed third.
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp, who recently signed with the University of Iowa, ran to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A 3,200 Thursday in Des Moines. Knepp posted a time of 9:15.20.
Davenport West's Idris Thomas clears 6-1 in the Class 4A high jump Thursday morning in Des Moines. Thomas finished with a lifetime best clearance of 6-9 to place fourth at Drake Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Alta/Aurelia's Nora Peterson and AGWSR's Nakia Ollivierre competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines holds the lead during Thursday morning's Class 1A 3,000 run in Des Moines. Steines picked up her second title in the event.
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
Assumption's Jada Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's John Murphy competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
Northeast's Faith Ketelsen competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
Runners embrace after competing in the aa girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Rieley Burken competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
An official fires a starting pistol during the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
An official fires the starting pistol for the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Caleb Bohlmann during the Class 3,200 relay Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Tigers placed third in 8 minutes, 2.16 seconds.
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel launches the shot put during Thursday's Class 2A competition in Des Moines. Kessel had five throws over 61 feet.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Caleb Olson competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle clears 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump Thursday afternoon during the Class 3A state meet in Des Moines. Maricle placed third.
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Brady Freeman competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Samuel Bloom competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Ty Nichols hands the baton to anchor Clay Bohlmann during the 3,200 relay Thursday in Des Moines. Bohlmann ran a 1 minute, 57.8 second split on his 800 anchor leg as the Tigers placed third.
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman hits the homestretch of the Class 3A 400 meters Thursday night at Drake Stadium. Kuhlman placed ninth in 59.86 seconds.
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's David Lochner competes in the 3a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A look inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
Union Community's Amilia Condon and Iowa Falls-Alden's Teah Miller high-five after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A boys shot put during the opening day of the Iowa coed state track and field championships in Des Moines. Kessel won the event with a lifetime best toss of 64 feet, 01.25 inches.
Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators watch the action inside Drake Stadium during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Laura Owen competes in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
DSM Christian's Aaron Fynaardt reacts after placing first in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Paige Holst competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Colton Pilgrim competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Michael Kersten competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Okoboji's Trigg Heimdal celebrates after finishing first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Cupping marks are seen on the back of a 1a boys shot putter during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Ben Zimmer competes in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners catch their breathe after competing in the 2a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
