DES MOINES — When Noelle Steines sat in the hospital getting her kneecap evaluated last summer, she made a promise to herself.

“I told myself, ‘I’m never going to complain after one of my races again,’” she said. “It was the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life. That put in perspective what real pain is and what race pain is about.

“It has definitely helped me get a strong mindset.”

That mental strength coupled with her physical attributes has turned Steines into a distance force.

The Class 1A two-time state cross country champion defended her 3,000-meter state track and field title Thursday morning with a season-best time of 10 minutes, 13.95 seconds.

Steines won the race by more than 11 seconds over Des Moines Grand View Christian’s Maddy Childs. It was more than seven seconds quicker than what Steines ran a year ago at Drake Stadium.

“I feel really strong right now,” Steines said. “Once the race started, I’m like, ‘This is my mine to win.’ Ever since the (Drake) Relays, I’ve really been working on my mindset.

“I feel like I have a target on my back, but it helps me run faster times.”

Steines was in second place after 600 meters, but she regained the lead around the 800-meter mark. She never let it go.

With Childs and AGWSR’s Nakia Ollivierre hanging close, Steines gradually extended her lead. On the next-to-last lap, the sophomore turned it on and opened a sizable margin.

“That was part of my plan,” Steines said. “My mom (coach Jessica Steines) said go out pretty slow, keep picking it up and the last 800, I really wanted to extend that gap. I was kind of scared with her behind me.”

About three months after sustaining a dislocated kneecap, which happened during a baton twirling mishap, Steines defended her state cross country title in Fort Dodge last fall. She has won her last two races at Drake Stadium — the 1,500 at the Drake Relays in late April and then Thursday.

Steines will anchor the distance medley relay Friday morning and then have the 800 and 1,500 Saturday. Like the 3,000, she is the top seed in each of those races.

“You don’t want to lose your second year,” she said. “Some people are expecting you to win and you want to win. That’s what I kind of love. I like the pressure of being like, ‘You’ve got to win this Noelle.’

“It helps me get through the race.”

Clinton Prince of Peace senior Sarah Moeller moved up one spot from a year ago in the 1A shot put. Moller placed sixth with a toss of 37 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt of the day.

Iowa State basketball recruit and Algona Garrigan senior Audi Crooks cruised to the title with a throw of 44-0 ¾.

There were several area athletes who just missed a top-eight finish in the afternoon session.

Tipton's 3,200 relay was ninth in 2A with Addie Nerem, Mack Walter, Claire Montgomery and Alivia Edens. They finished in 9:53.70.

Wilton's Catie Hook was 10th in long jump (16-7) and teammate Kinsey Drake placed 12th (16-2 3/4).

Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman was ninth in the 3A 400 in 59.86 seconds. She was 0.32 seconds behind Melanie Sullivan of Knoxville for eighth.

