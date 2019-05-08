Class 4A
at Davenport
When: Thursday (field events, 4 p.m.; running, 4:30 p.m.)
Where: Brady Street Stadium
Teams: Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley
At stake: The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for next week's state meet in Des Moines along with the next 12 best times or distances from across the state in that event.
Girls outlook: PV has the best time or distance among the field in 12 events, including five of the seven relays. Bettendorf's Erin McQuillen has best time in 400 (60.67 seconds) and top distance in long jump (17-10 1/2).
Boys outlook: The Bulldogs have posted the best performance in a dozen events, including Darien Porter in the 100, 200 and 400. PV is the favorite in the distance events. Central's Will Reemtsma, who won the 400 hurdles at Drake, is questionable after hamstring injury at conference meet.
Note: Clinton is competing at the 4A meet in Dubuque. Clinton's Kimberly Powell has the top shot put throw of the season in the field.
Class 3A
at Mount Pleasant
When: Thursday (field events, 4 p.m.; running, 4:30 p.m.)
Where: Mount Pleasant
Teams: Assumption, Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Washington, West Burlington/Notre Dame
At stake: The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for next week's state meet in Des Moines along with the next eight best performances statewide in each event.
Girls outlook: Assumption is the team favorite behind Carly King and other veteran sprinters along with top-seeded 3,200 relay. Keokuk's Miracle Ailes has best time in 100 (12.42) along with high jump (5-8) and long jump (17-9 1/2).
Boys outlook: The Knights have recorded the best times in the field in the 800 and 3,200 relays. Chris Guise has run the fastest 1,600 (4:37.16) and second quickest 800 (2:02.01).
at Manchester
When: Thursday (field events, 4 p.m.; running, 4:30 p.m.)
Where: Manchester (West Delaware High School)
Teams: Anamosa, Central DeWitt, Dubuque Wahlert, Independence, Maquoketa, Marion, Mount Vernon, West Delaware
At stake: The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for next week's state meet in Des Moines along with the next eight best performances statewide in each event.
Girls outlook: Dubuque Wahlert is the team favorite behind sprinter Libby Wedewer. Central DeWitt's Colleen Klostermann is among the top five in the 100 and 200 while Crystal Burke has the second quickest 800 of the year.
Boys outlook: Logan Paulsen (high jump) and the shuttle hurdle relay are Central DeWitt's top performances coming into the meet. Led by sprinter Alden Kuntz, Wahlert has the best time in the other six relays.
Class 2A
at Tipton
When: Thursday (field events, 4 p.m.; running, 4:30 p.m.)
Where: Tipton City Park
Teams: Camanche, Columbus Community, Durant, Iowa City Regina, Louisa-Muscatine, North Cedar, Northeast, Tipton, Wapello, West Branch, West Liberty, Wilton
At stake: The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for next week's state meet in Des Moines along with the next eight best performances statewide in each event.
Girls outlook: Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen has top time in the two individual hurdle events along with the 200. Tipton's Jamie Kofron is overwhelming favorite in the throws. The Tigers have top time in three relays -- 1,600, 3,200 and distance medley.
Boys outlook: Camanche's Eric Campie could sweep the sprints. He's gone 11.11 in 100, 23.06 in 200 and 50.95 in 400. Northeast figures to have the most firepower in the relays, and Tipton's Caleb Shumaker leads the distance events.
Note: Bellevue will compete in the 2A qualifier at Monticello. The boys team has the best time in eight events, including Brady Griebel in the three distance races.
Class 1A
at Central City
When: Thursday (field events, 4 p.m.; running, 4:30 p.m.)
Where: Central City High School
Teams: Alburnett, Bellevue Marquette, Calamus-Wheatland, Central City, East Buchanan, Easton Valley, Highland (Riverside), Iowa Mennonite, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Maquoketa Valley, Midland, Prince of Peace, Springville
At stake: The champion in each event automatically qualifies for next week's state meet in Des Moines along with the next 14 best performances statewide in each event.
Girls outlook: Midland has the top time in the distance medley at 4:32.46. Alburnett's Madison Osborn is one to watch in the sprints as she leads the 100, 200 and 400. Central City's Emily Staal leads the 800, 1,5000 and 3,000.
Boys outlook: Cal-Wheat's Raymond Venditti (100/200) and Chase Knoche (800/1600) have recorded the best times in four events. The Warriors also should be near the top in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and distance medley relays.
