Boys

Teams to watch

Columbus Community: After a breakthrough season on the gridiron, which featured nine wins and a trip to the second round of the playoffs, Columbus has the pieces to contend for a state trophy on the track. The Wildcats recently won the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Indoor State Meet at the Lied Recreation Center in Ames by 30 points. Triston Miller, Jeff Hoback, Ryan Kaalberg and Kaiden Amigon, all standout football players, teamed to win the 400 relay in 43.36 seconds. Columbus was 21st in Class 1A a year ago.

Pleasant Valley: Despite losing all-state distance runner Jacob Mumey for the entire season because of injury, PV goes into the spring as the conference favorite. It returns three members off its state championship shuttle hurdle relay in Makhi Wilson, Max Doran and Daniel Zietlow. Senior Luke Knepp, coming off an all-state performance in cross country, will lead the distance crew. Sophomore Harrison Fierce is a long jumper to watch and sophomore Joey VanWetzinga was 13th at state last spring in the shot put.

Tipton: Led by sophomore Clay Bohlmann, Tipton looks to crack the top 10 at this year's 2A state meet. Bohlmann ran on the Tigers' state-winning 3,200 relay last year, was third in the 1,600 and finished top 12 in two other events. Sprinter Ezekiel Graves, middle/distance standout Ty Nichols and hurdler Caden Schmidt are among those returning with state meet experience. Freshman Caleb Bohlmann should also be a big point scorer in the distance events.

Individuals to watch

Calvin Curcija, sr., Bettendorf: He was the MAC and state-qualifying champion in the 400 meters last spring with a season-best time of 49.5 seconds. He anchored the Bulldogs to seventh place at state in the 1,600 relay. He'll run 200s and 400s for the Bulldogs.

Nolan DeLong, sr., Durant: Five-sport standout for the Wildcats and headed to play football at Iowa, DeLong was River Valley Conference champion in the 100 and 200 last year. He also anchored the Wildcats to fifth place at the 2A state meet in the 1,600 relay.

Spencer Kessel, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: Placed third at the 2A state meet in shot put (55-10 1/4) and third in discus (160-0). He also was a place winner at the Drake Relays in the shot put and unleashed a season-best throw of 168-6 in the discus.

Ryan McDonough, sr., Wapello: The offensive lineman leads the throwing contingent for the Indians. He was the 1A state runner-up in the shot put last year (52-4) and the team's top discus thrower at more than 140 feet.

Triston Miller, sr., Columbus Community: Took bronze at the 1A state meet in the high jump (6-4) and was a state qualifier in the 110 high hurdles. He was sensational at the IATC Indoor State Meet recently, winning the 60-meter hurdles (8.05) and high jump (6-6).

Tristan Rheingans, jr., Central DeWitt: Made a substantial leap a year ago, placing third at the 3A state meet in the 400 hurdles in a school-record time of 55.26 seconds. He was third at MAC in the 110 highs.

Idris Thomas, jr., Davenport West: Third at last year's 4A state meet in the high jump with a lifetime best of 6-6, Thomas already has equaled that mark during the indoor season at the St. Ambrose Classic.

Colton Voss, jr., North Scott: Soared almost 21 feet and 5 inches to win the long jump at the St. Ambrose High School Indoor Classic earlier this month. He also is the Lancers' top sprinter and will be a pivotal part of their sprint relays.

Jimmy Weispfenning, sr., Northeast: Captured the 200 and finished second in the 400 at the River Valley Conference Indoor on Tuesday. He is a returning state qualifier in the 200 and ran a leg on Northeast's fifth-place 1,600 medley relay at state.

Makhi Wilson, sr., Pleasant Valley: Coming off an all-state football season, the Eastern Illinois University football recruit anchored PV to shuttle hurdle relay titles at the Drake Relays and 4A state meet. He was also MAC champion in the 110 high hurdles.

Girls

Teams to watch

Bettendorf: The Bulldogs were second to Geneseo at the 13-team St. Ambrose University High School Classic indoor competition earlier this month. While sprinter Avery Horner and hurdler McKenzie Borden are big graduation losses, sprinter Carson Bohonek is back along with sprinter/mid-distance standout Maya Williams, high jumper Alyssa O'Neal, thrower Ellie Erpelding and sprinter/long jumper Brooke Magistrelli.

Calamus-Wheatland: The Warriors were fifth at last year's Class 1A state meet with 32 points, 26 of those coming from standout Noelle Steines. Cal-Wheat has all four members of its state runner-up distance medley relay returning in Aubrey Connelly, Emily Boeckmann, Courtney Knoche and Steines. The quartet already ran a school-record time of 4:21.14 at the indoor state meet earlier this month.

Pleasant Valley: Coach Kenny Wheeler's squad was just outside the top 10 at last year's 4A state meet. With around 95 athletes in the program, the Spartans should win or be in contention at most meets with their depth. The most proven firepower comes in the mid-distance to distance events with Grace Boleyn, Lydia Sommer, Lexi Minard, Sophia Foad and Josie Case. State discus runner-up Reese Goodlet is back along with 400 hurdle state medalist Hannah McVey.

Individuals to watch

Kanijah Angel, jr., Clinton: She was MAC runner-up and sixth at the Class 4A state meet in the 100 meters (12.48) last year. Angel also qualified for state in the 200 and anchored state-qualifying 400 and 800 relays.

Grace Boleyn, so., Pleasant Valley: Earned four medals at last year's 4A state meet — third in the 800 (2:15.19) and eighth in the 1,500 (4:43.16) along with anchoring the fourth-place distance medley relay and leading off the fourth-place 3,200 relay.

Alivia Edens, jr., Tipton: Ran the anchor leg on Tipton's state runner-up 3,200 relay and was River Valley Conference runner-up in the 800 (2:24.68). She also anchored the distance medley relay at state and was 13th in 800.

Jorie Hanenburg, sr., North Scott: Was the 4A regional champion and a state qualifier in the shot put with a school-record toss of 40 feet, 8 inches. She was also a state qualifier in the discus and qualified for state in two relays. Already has thrown close to 40 feet in the shot put during the indoor season.

Paige Holst, sr., Northeast: She ran the lead leg on Northeast's fourth-place 400 relay at state, was an individual state qualifier in the 100 and ran on River Valley Conference championship 400 and sprint medley relays.

Annika Kotula, sr., Assumption: University of Northern Iowa recruit was second at MAC and eighth at the 3A state meet in the 400 last spring. She anchored the runner-up 1,600 relay at state and was part of conference championships in the 400 and sprint medley relays.

Soren Maricle, sr., Central DeWitt: The University of Northern Iowa recruit was the school's first state champion in a field event last spring, clearing 5-6 to capture the 3A high jump title. She was also a Drake Relays qualifier.

Dylan Moeller, so., Davenport Central: After an exceptional cross country season, which was punctuated with a 11th-place finish at the 4A state meet, Moeller leads the Blue Devils' distance crew. She won the 1,600 at the St. Ambrose High School indoor classic.

Sydney Skarich, jr., North Scott: MAC champion and fifth at the 4A state meet in the high jump, she cleared a school-record 5-6 last year. She was also a state qualifier in the 100 hurdles along with the 1,600 and shuttle hurdle relays.

Maya Williams, jr., Bettendorf: Reigning MAC champion and sixth at 4A state meet in 400 (58.42), she ran on fourth place 800 and sprint medley relays at state along with leading off a state-qualifying 1,600 relay.

