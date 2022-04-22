Jah falls, but still takes first; UT trio impresses at Rock Island boys track Invitational

Moline’s Saiheed Jah was just about to jump the third hurdle on the 300 race when something that never happened to him before took place.

“The guy in front of me hit the hurdle pretty hard and it fell sideways right into my lane,” Jah said. “I can’t even remember if I jumped over it, but it was there when I landed and I fell to the track pretty hard.”

It was the first time that the 2021 all-state hurdler had ever fallen during a race, and the collision wasn’t light.

“When I first got up, I did not want to run it again,” Jah said. “But everyone was encouraging me to do it, so I got back to the start. Having to restart kind of affected me, but I’m happy with the time.”

And he should be. Jah ran a 41.34 to tie his season-high at the 35th Annual Rock Island ABC Invitational on Friday night at Public Schools Stadium in Rock Island.

Jah also set a season-high 15.22 time in the 110 hurdles for two first place medals. It was the second time this season he swept the hurdle events.

“It’s always a goal of mine to win my races,” Jah said. “I hate losing. I want to do my best and I’m happy with what I did today.”

Moline’s Rob Pulliam, a defending state champion in the high jump, competed in it for the first time this season and took home first place with a 6-foot, 6-inch jump.

“It feels great (to be back), especially after being gone for so long,” Pulliam said. “Basketball was a long year and I have been waiting for it.

“I’m proud of myself. I watched the videos (of my performance) and I saw that my form has come a long way since last year. I can’t be mad I didn’t make those 6’8 attempts. I know what’s coming up and I’m excited for the future.”

While there were a lot of local individual top finishers, the top three overall teams were non-Western Big 6 schools. Naperville Central finished first with 236.5 points, Homewood-Flossmoor second (217) and Lansing third (181).

United Township placed fourth as a team (173), the highest finish of the six participating WB6 schools. Moline finished fifth (149), Geneseo seventh (102), Rock Island 10th (79) and Alleman 12th (12).

United Township’s Adreian Roper set a new personal record with a 21-foot, 4-inch leap in the long jump. He finished first in the event, out-jumping Homewood-Flossmoor’s Sterling Shumpert by .03 meters.

Roper also finished second in the high jump with a 6’4 mark.

“Once I got on the board with the first jump, my coach basically said to go for it all,” Roper said. “So I went out and did my thing.”

UT’s Damahz Slater also grabbed a first place medal for the Panthers with a 12.81 triple jump, Slater’s second farthest distance this season.

“I’m really happy because triple jump is a new event for me, so I never expected to get first or jump as good as I have been,” Slater said. “I have been PR’ing almost every meet. I have been getting better and learning technique. I’ve been figuring out what to do right.

Slater also won the long jump in the ‘B’ section with personal record 21’ 4.75 jump. Roper and Slater were the only two Panthers to win first place medals Friday night.

“(Roper) is real good and I learn from him a lot and I know he learns from me,” Slater said. “I think we make each other better.”

UT’s Logan Veloz finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:59.16, which is just a second and a half of the state qualifying standard that he hit on April 9 at the Kiwanis Invitational.

“Logan, that man is a speed demon,” Roper said. “For someone that does distance, he runs way faster than you would think. He blazes past you.”

The Panthers’ Josh Mottet also finished first in the pole vault, the final event of the night, with a 4.10 jump. Three first place winners was the most of any WB6 team.

Alleman’s 4x800 relay team (Ben Milner, Danny Darrow, Cameron Britton and Noah Britton) finished fourth with a time of 8:29.48, but it was a state qualifying standard time for the Class 1A Pioneers.

Other top finishers include Geneseo’s Jacob Rapps, who placed third in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles. The Maple Leafs’ Dylan Gehl placed third in the 3200. Moline’s Jaeger Norton finished third in the 800 and the Maroons’ 4x400 relay team finished second with a season-high 3:35.34 time.

