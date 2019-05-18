Assumption’s Carly King begins the anchor leg of the Class 3A girls sprint medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday. Assumption won the event with a time of 1 minute, 46.60 seconds.
Assumption’s Amaya Jackson, Natalie Moore, Lea Nelson and Carly King pose for a photo together after the Class 3A girls sprint medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
DES MOINES — Carly King has her fingerprints all over Davenport Assumption’s track and field record book.
One of the most decorated careers in school history came to a close Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium with two more championships and a runner-up finish.
King, headed to run at Duke University this fall, anchored the Knights to a Class 3A title in the sprint medley, registered a championship in the 100 meters and took second in the 200.
In all, King finished with 15 career state medals, six of those titles.
“It has been a dream,” she said. “Being a part of this program is something that’s indescribable. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be in a high school program that’s so successful.”
Assumption earned some team hardware, too. After missing out on a trophy last year, the Knights snatched third with 59 points.
Glenwood, paced by four individual titles from Iowa State recruit Janette Schraft, edged Dubuque Wahlert by a half-point for its first team crown, 65-64.5.
“We’re actually rebuilding now,” King said. “Obviously, we’ve had so much success in the past decade or so, but this weekend definitely shows we’re on our way back up.
“We made some mistakes, but in the end we’re improving.”
King came to Drake Stadium to watch former Assumption standouts like Madison Irmen and Rose Ripslinger growing up. Her name is now part of school lore.
“Those girls definitely inspired me, and the reason I’m here today,” King said. “I hope I can be that for future generations as well.”
Amaya Jackson, Natalie Moore and Lea Nelson joined King for the victory in the sprint medley relay in 1 minute, 46.60 seconds. King ran the 400 anchor in 55.7 seconds.
It was the school’s first state title in that event since 2012 and backed up their Drake Relays championship from last month.
“The chemistry we have in that relay is big,” Nelson said. “These are some of my best friends. I grew up with Carly while Nat and Amaya are so close to me. We just had the best of times, and it works on the track.”
The Knights were just 0.14 seconds off the 3A state meet record.
“It was kind of in the back of our head, but honestly the only thing we really focused on was getting across the line and getting 10 points for our team,” Nelson said.
The Knights earned 28 points in the 100 and 200 with King and Jackson.
Jackson, in her first year competing on Assumption’s varsity squad following a transfer from Davenport Central, was fourth place in both sprints.
It was King’s second 100-meter title, the other coming as a freshman.
“To get back that title is really special,” she said.
Wahlert’s Libby Wedewer nipped King in the 200, 24.74-24.87.
“I felt really good out of the blocks, especially coming after the 100 start,” King said. “Just a tough race. I’ve got to tip my cap to Libby. She deserved that one.”
King, who will turn her focus to the finish of the soccer season and a chance at a fourth straight championship, leaves quite a legacy for future Assumption track and field athletes.
“Putting your name on the record board at Assumption is definitely an achievement in this program,” she said. “Just to be that person that some might look up to is special.”
Northeast freshman Ellie Rickertsen picked up her second medal of the weekend. She took third in the 100 hurdles in 15.33 seconds after taking the same place in the 400 hurdles.
“Two third-place finishes as a freshman is very overwhelming, but I’m always going to be hungry for next year and the years to come,” she said. “I always want to get better.”
North Cedar’s Kelly Proesch was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 15.94 seconds.