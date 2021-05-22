Knights' Fitzpatrick caps career with a 'cherry on top'

Bock snatched the lead and held it around the final turn.

“The last 100 meters, my last high school race ever, I was able to find a kick,” Fitzpatrick said.

The University of Iowa recruit passed Bock in time to give Assumption its first 1,600 relay title since 2011.

“We knew Solon was our target team,” Jennings said. “It is insane, indescribable, we were able to finish it off.

“Coming in, we thought the 4x4 was a really good chance for us to get that state championship.”

Dubuque Wahlert claimed its first state championship since 2013 and third overall with 59 points. Solon finished second with 51 and Assumption racked up 41 points to take fifth.

Fitzpatrick placed third in the 200 and seventh in the 800 out of the first heat earlier in the session. She ran a personal-best 2:17.87 in the 800.

“It definitely wasn’t ideal in the first heat, but I tried to make the most of it, go out fast and race against the clock,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is tough not to have someone push you the last 100 meters, but I’m proud of the effort.”