Knights' Fitzpatrick caps career with a 'cherry on top'

DES MOINES — A state championship had eluded Laney Fitzpatrick during her decorated high school track & field career.
She battled injuries and had a somewhat disappointing sophomore season. Her junior year was ripped away by COVID-19. And the first three races of her senior state meet ended with medals but not the one everyone covets.
In her last chance at glory, the Davenport Assumption middle distance standout seized the moment Saturday afternoon.
Fitzpatrick turned in a blistering 56.6-second anchor split in the 1,600 relay to clip Solon ace Emma Bock for the Class 3A championship at Drake Stadium.
“This is the cherry on top,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve been working for this for four years. I’m just so happy my team put me in such a good spot to close it out.”
Morgan Jennings, Olivia Lynch, Annika Kotula and Fitzpatrick finished in 3 minutes, 56.77 seconds. Solon crossed in 3:56.92.
Jennings ran a 57.3 split, Lynch kept the Knights in the thick of it and Kotula ran a sub-minute split to set the stage for the anchor leg.
Fitzpatrick and Bock were stride-for-stride in the first 100 meters.
“She wasn’t budging at the beginning, so I knew I was going to have to be patient,” Fitzpatrick said.
Bock snatched the lead and held it around the final turn.
“The last 100 meters, my last high school race ever, I was able to find a kick,” Fitzpatrick said.
The University of Iowa recruit passed Bock in time to give Assumption its first 1,600 relay title since 2011.
“We knew Solon was our target team,” Jennings said. “It is insane, indescribable, we were able to finish it off.
“Coming in, we thought the 4x4 was a really good chance for us to get that state championship.”
Dubuque Wahlert claimed its first state championship since 2013 and third overall with 59 points. Solon finished second with 51 and Assumption racked up 41 points to take fifth.
Fitzpatrick placed third in the 200 and seventh in the 800 out of the first heat earlier in the session. She ran a personal-best 2:17.87 in the 800.
“It definitely wasn’t ideal in the first heat, but I tried to make the most of it, go out fast and race against the clock,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is tough not to have someone push you the last 100 meters, but I’m proud of the effort.”
The 200 was an event Fitzpatrick hadn’t done until this season. She ran 26.26 in the finals, the same time she posted in Thursday’s preliminaries.
Assumption’s Alaina McConnell turned in a personal-best 12.68 seconds to place fourth in the 100.
“I’ve grown a lot (with track),” McConnell said. “Track was just something I joined for fun, but I ended up enjoying it a lot. I’m really appreciative I got to be here at state.
“I’m so, so happy. I did better than I expected.”