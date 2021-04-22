Knights' Fitzpatrick earns three top-five finishes at Drake

"I was really pleased with that," said Wood, who also anchored the Spartans to seventh place in the sprint medley relay to start the meet. "I knew coming into it, I was in a really good heat, a lot of depth in the 400 hurdles this year.

"It definitely gives me a confidence boost running my best race here. Hopefully, in a few weeks I'm back at the blue circle, and having that confidence boost is really going to help."

West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt, a Drake volleyball recruit, placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17-5 1/4.

Class 2A Northeast left the Drake Relays with three medals.

Junior Ellie Rickertsen was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.30) and fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.14). Junior Elizabeth Chambers jumped a season-best 5-3 3/4 to place fifth in the high jump.

Against Waukee's powerhouse hurdlers, North Cedar's Kelly Proesch held her own with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (15.12) and fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.14). It was only the fourth time Proesch has done the 400 hurdles.

"Those Waukee girls, I respect them so much," Proesch said. "It was definitely good for me to up against them and see how I measured up."

Proesch handled the short turnaround well.