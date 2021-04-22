Knights' Fitzpatrick earns three top-five finishes at Drake

DES MOINES — About two years removed from her last race at Drake Stadium, Laney Fitzpatrick felt some jitters Thursday morning.
"I had some extra nerves," she admitted. "I hadn't been here for two years. It was good to be back and a ton of fun."
If the Drake Relays was a sneak peek of what to expect from Fitzpatrick at the Class 3A state track and field meet next month, the Davenport Assumption middle distance runner is in for a lot more fun.
Fitzpatrick, a University of Iowa recruit, came home from the 111th Drake Relays with three medals, all top-five finishes.
The senior anchored Assumption to fourth place in the sprint medley, ran a season-best time in the 800 meters to snatch fifth and then ran a 58.57-anchor split on the 1,600 relay to spur the Knights to third place.
"I'm definitely happy about that," Fitzpatrick said. "To be able to place in three events was really cool.
"I think we're in a good spot for our class for state. It is pretty promising."
Dubuque Wahlert was the only 3A school to beat Assumption in the sprint medley. The Knights were the highest 3A finisher in the 1,600 relay in 4 minutes, 3.74 seconds.
"We all did really well," said Fitzpatrick, joined by Morgan Jennings, Olivia Lynch and Annika Kotula in the 1,600 relay. "To be able to put together a nice time and get third was awesome."
Fitzpatrick ran 2:17.65 in the open 800, a little more than a second quicker than what she registered at the Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium last week. Carlisle's Ainsley Erzen collected first in 2:13.73.
"There were some things I definitely could have done better within the race," Fitzpatrick said. "That 800 is really a strategic race and I'm still working on some things."
It was a nice step for Fitzpatrick. The final destination is next month.
"We'll want to build on this for the next few meets and get everything ready for the state meet," she said. "Ultimately, that's the most important one."
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood finished third in the 400 hurdles in 1:04.79, just four-tenths of a second behind champion and Waukee junior Mackenzie Carney, who also won the 100 hurdles and anchored the Warriors to a shuttle hurdle relay championship.
Wood closed extremely well and nearly caught Carney and runner-up Winterset's Darci Wiseman.
"Going into it this year, I was kind of iffy on (the 400 hurdles)," Wood said, "but having strength and being able to run your own race without looking at anybody else, I ended up liking it better than I thought I would."
The personal-best time was 1.7 seconds faster than what Wood recorded at Forwald/Coleman Relays in Iowa City last week.
"I was really pleased with that," said Wood, who also anchored the Spartans to seventh place in the sprint medley relay to start the meet. "I knew coming into it, I was in a really good heat, a lot of depth in the 400 hurdles this year.
"It definitely gives me a confidence boost running my best race here. Hopefully, in a few weeks I'm back at the blue circle, and having that confidence boost is really going to help."
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt, a Drake volleyball recruit, placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17-5 1/4.
Class 2A Northeast left the Drake Relays with three medals.
Junior Ellie Rickertsen was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.30) and fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.14). Junior Elizabeth Chambers jumped a season-best 5-3 3/4 to place fifth in the high jump.
Against Waukee's powerhouse hurdlers, North Cedar's Kelly Proesch held her own with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (15.12) and fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.14). It was only the fourth time Proesch has done the 400 hurdles.
"Those Waukee girls, I respect them so much," Proesch said. "It was definitely good for me to up against them and see how I measured up."
Proesch handled the short turnaround well.
"I didn't even warm up the second time," she stated. "When I do that, it just wears me out. I just rehydrated, and I was ready to go again."
Bettendorf had its 400 and 800 relays medal.
The 800 relay of Tessa Teagarden, Brooke Magistrelli, Breanna Caffery and Avery Horner placed seventh in 1:46.76. Those four teamed to place eighth in the 400 relay in 50.58 after running 50.55 in the preliminaries.
Pleasant Valley sophomore Lydia Sommer ran a season-best time of 4:47.84 to place eighth in the 1,500. North Scott high jumper Grace Graham tied for ninth.