When it came to metro girls' track and field this spring in the Quad-Cities, Carly King was at the head of the class.
The Davenport Assumption senior was the only girl from the Mississippi Athletic or Western Big Six conferences to capture an individual state championship.
And she did it in two events.
King, off to run at Duke University next season, leads this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro squad.
A 15-time state medalist, King was Iowa Class 3A state champion in the 100 and 400 meters along with anchoring the sprint medley relay to a title. She was state runner-up in the 200.
“It has been a dream,” King said after last month's state meet. “Being a part of this program is something that’s indescribable. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be in a high school program that’s so successful.”
Pleasant Valley has a metro-best nine individuals on the 25-member first team, including four repeat selections in Abby Riley, Mallory Lafever, Harmony Creasy and Sara Hoskins.
Alleman, which won its first Big Six title and later a sectional crown, has three on the top team in state runner-up pole vaulter and sprinter Tori Thomas, high jumper Kiah O'Neal and distance runner Alexandra Cajigal.
Moline's Megan Pittington (sprints), Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick (middle distance) and Bettendorf's Erin McQuillen (jumps) are among the other first first-team choices.
Fulton leads the all-area squad with four recipients, including state champions Chloe Lindeman (shot put) and Daekota Knott (triple jump).
Tipton's Jamie Kofron (throws) and West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (jumps) are the other state champions on the all-area team. Kofron was a double winner at the Drake Relays in the shot put and discus. Daufeldt, a freshman, took the Class 2A long jump.
Geneseo's Josie Brown, Riverdale's Lauren Lodico and Hope Jackson, Fulton's Emily Schipper, Orion's Danielle Taets, Bellevue's Shayla Oster and Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders are the other repeat first-team choices.