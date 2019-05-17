DES MOINES — Jamie Kofron has a flair for the dramatic.
She won back-to-back shot put titles at the Drake Relays on her final throw.
And when the Tipton senior stepped into the discus ring for the final time of her high school career Friday morning in a steady rain, Kofron was in second place.
The Iowa recruit came up clutch again.
Kofron unleashed a toss of 140 feet, 5 inches to pass South Hardin’s Brylie Zeisneiss and repeat as the Class 2A state champion.
“It kind of feels fitting to go out my senior year on my last throw in a Tipton jersey and do it,” Kofron said. “It was definitely a cool thing.”
It was a storybook ending to an illustrious career.
Kofron finished with four Drake Relays titles, two state championships and three runner-up finishes in the discus and shot put.
“I haven’t grown that much in distance the past four years in the discus or shot put,” she said. “Mine is more about fight. I show up when I need to. I show up at Drake and state and get things done when I need to.”
Kofron, second to Zeisneiss in Thursday’s shot put, trailed the Arizona recruit by 13 inches going into her final throw.
In difficult conditions, Kofron was more concerned about having a dry discus than the magnitude of the moment.
“We had towels on top of towels trying to keep it dry,” she said. “When it was my turn, I took the towel off, threw it, walked in the ring and threw it as fast as I could to see if I could do it.
“I knew I had it in me if I got those conditions right.”
The 140-5 was the identical distance Kofron threw to claim last year’s state competition.
“I had a lot of expectations coming into this meet, and I wasn’t able to fulfill it (Thursday),” she said. “Coming into today, it was less about me and more about wanting to bring one more title back to Tipton and bring out the firetrucks one more time (for a celebration).”
Kofron’s throwing career continues down the road in Iowa City next season.
“I didn’t feel like I belonged yet with the Iowa throws crew,” she said. “But with one more state championship, it makes me a little more comfortable going in. Maybe I do deserve to be there.”
Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen earned her first state medal with a third-place finish in the 2A 400 hurdles. Rickertsen used a strong kick in the final half of the race to clock in at 1 minute, 6.54 seconds.
“It was definitely a different experience racing in those conditions,” she said. “It was something I’m not used to, but I really enjoyed it.
“For a freshman, I’m very pleased. It gives me a place to work off of in the upcoming years.”
Influenced by an older cousin who did the hurdles and the school records set by former standout Aleenah Marcucci, Rickertsen has plenty of motivation moving forward.
Rickertsen, who qualified for the finals of Saturday’s 100 hurdles, said she and Marcucci plan to train together this summer.
“I just need to keep pushing myself to always become better, get better placings and times,” she said. “(Aleenah) has most of those records. I just need to keep pushing to get to that point.”
Davenport Assumption collected two medals Friday.
The 800 relay of Alaina McConnell, Amaya Jackson, Lea Nelson and Natalie Moore placed fourth in 1:45.86. Dubuque Wahlert rolled to the title in 1:41.42, its fifth in six years in that event.
McConnell also was part of Assumption’s sixth place distance medley. She was joined by Amil Combs, Olivia Lansing and anchor Laney Fitzpatrick. The quartet crossed in 4:16.42.
Wahlert leads the 3A race after the second day with 26.5 points, followed by Glenwood (26) and Assumption (22).
The Knights failed to make the finals in the 1,600 relay and false-started in the 400 relay preliminaries, but they’ll have opportunities for substantial points in the sprint medley relay along with Carly King and Amaya Jackson in the 100 and 200 Saturday.
Bellevue’s Shayla Oster was fifth in the discus with a heave of 121-7.