Lady Leafs track & field takes second in 2A state meet

"It feels so incredible to come away with such a great victory, there are no words to describe how it feels," Bowers said. "I'm so blessed to run with three other amazing teammates who all did their part on the way to the win."

After a baton drop in the 400 relay at sectionals, earning the state title in both the 800 and 1600 relays at state felt like redemption for Pischke.

"I think that was a pretty good way to bounce back," Pischke said. "We were really upset about that, but when I saw Ali get the baton in the lead, I got so excited."

Earning bronze and breaking the school record in the pole vault with a height of 11-1.25, Evie Wilson felt like she accomplished everything she could have hoped for at the state meet.

"Emotions got the best of me when I made it over," Wilson said. "I was so happy to get the school record and a personal best that I wasn't even thinking about placement at that point. All season I had been second in pretty much every meet behind (2A state champ and state record holder) Tori Thomas, so to get third in the state is a pretty big deal."

While Morey and his team were celebrating, his thoughts turned to someone back at home.

"I really want to thank my wife Ashley, I couldn't have done all of this without her," Morey said. "Right now she's at home with our 3-week-old baby on our five-year anniversary and I can't thank her enough for everything."

