Lancers, Bulldogs claim titles at Jesse Day Relays

Payton Kruse did not go out for track & field his freshman season. His sophomore campaign was wiped out by a global pandemic. His junior year was erased because of a knee injury from football season.
The North Scott High School senior is trying to make the most of his one opportunity.
Kruse nearly pulled off a season best to claim the long jump Thursday night and then anchored the Lancers to a victory in the 400 relay in 44.03 seconds at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott amassed 136 points to win the 87th annual Jesse Day Relays, the first team championship for the Lancers in the event since 2015. Bettendorf was second with 108 points and Muscatine tied Solon for third with 75.
“We knew coming in we were probably going to win it, but you have to have that mentality all the way through it,” Kruse said. “We kept pushing and got it done. It feels amazing.”
Bettendorf, thanks to five individual wins and two relay victories, captured the 10-team girls championship with 151 points. North Scott was second with 110 and Davenport Central finished third at 99.
Emily See (1,500 and 3,000), Hannah Beintema (400), McKenzie Borden (100 hurdles) and Amanda Scott (200) recorded wins for the Bulldogs, who also took the 800 and 3,200 relays.
Coach Erin Flynn’s squad mixed and matched its lineup, using some mid-distance to distance runners in shorter events.
“I’m very surprised my coaches put me in the (800 relay), but it was a really fun experience,” said Maya Williams, who was part of the two relay wins. “We ran the 200 to get better at our starts for the 400, and we wanted some sprinters to get some endurance.
“It was really fun mixing it up and trying new things.”
The weather played havoc, particularly in the first half of the meet. With wind gusts over 35 to 40 miles per hour, the high jump competition was nixed.
Times and distances weren’t overly great early, but once the wind subsided some better performances were turned in.
Bettendorf’s Parker Miller ran a personal-best 56.54 seconds in winning the 400 hurdles. He seized control of the race in the second 100 meters.
“Honestly, my approach is just go,” he said. “Once I was able to get tall coming around that second 100, I was able to pick up speed.”
Miller’s best time a year ago with 58.1 seconds. He started this outdoor season running around 59.
“When you’re running it, you don’t love (the 400 hurdles),” he said, “but once I cross the finish line and prove to myself what I can do, it is a feeling like no other.”
Bettendorf registered wins in the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 1,600 relays.
Muscatine’s Nolan Recker swept the shot put and discus.
Kruse jumped 20-10 to prevail in the long jump, an inch off his season best. He also was runner-up to Davenport West’s NaZion Caruthers in the 100 meters.
“I’ve been second guessing myself and stutter-stepping before I hit the board,” Kruse said. “We had a meet Tuesday and I sat back from jumping in that to get myself back together.
“I felt pretty good and had my steps down today.”
North Scott’s Dane Treiber (200), Logan Soedt (1,600) and Braden Bohannon (3,200) also had wins as did the Lancers’ 3,200 relay.
On the girls side, Assumption’s Morgan Jennings ran 2:25.22 to take the 800 and then anchored the Knights to victory in the 1,600 relay in 4:07.77.
It was the first open 800 for Jennings in the outdoor season.
“I’m just excited for the back end of the season and some more improvement,” she said. “It has been a little frustrating (the weather), especially the ones that get canceled early on when you’re trying to qualify for Drake (Relays), but every team is going through it.
“It is not an excuse you can make for yourself.”
North Scott’s Jorie Hanenburg was part of three wins — shot put along with the sprint medley and distance medley relays. Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson had a season-best jump of 16-8 ½ to capture the long jump.
Davenport West’s Ashley Smith won the 400 hurdles and Assumption’s Bella Motley claimed the 100.
Photos: Girls Jesse Day Relays
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Anastasia Drexler competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Kelly Grobstich competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Alyssa Atzen competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Elizabeth Olson competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf runners celebrate after winning the 800 relay Thursday night at the Jesse Day Relays in Davenport. The Bulldogs won the girls team title with 151 points.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tatianna Day competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aniah Smith competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Anna Ostrom competes in the girls 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson is embraced by her teammates after competing in the girls 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Harmony Hansel competes in the girls 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Bettendorf runner competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Kylee Greenwood competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Avery Schroeder and Assumption's Bella Motley compete in the girls 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Dru Dorsey competes in the girls 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lanie Schlicksup and Davenport North's Emma Yacapraro compete in the girls 3000 meter run during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the girls distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Faith Nead competes in the girls distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Allie Meadows competes in the girls 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the girls 3,000 during the Jesse Day Relays on Thursday. See won the two distance events at Brady Street Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Anastasia Drexler, right, hands the baton to Madeleine Moran as they compete in the girls 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Chloe Morrison competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Fiona Glynn competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Gabrielle Leibold competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block and Emily See compete in the girls 3000 meter run during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Isabelle Sinsken competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Kayla Overton competes in the girls distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Vashansti Glover competes in the girls distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Alexandria Peterson competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Niceil Verdinez competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson competes in the long jump during the Jesse Day Relays on Thursday in Davenport. Johnson was first with a jump of 16 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brianna Offut competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Marissa Stolfa competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caitlin Proctor competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Renee Clemensen competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ella McLaughlin competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Timeka Sanders competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Saela Marshall competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Chloe Bell competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Calla Brunkan competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Photos: Boys Jesse Day Relays
From left, Davenport West's Jamar White, Clinton's Caleb Dake, Muscatine's Brayden Lane and Clinton's Jakobe Worrels compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Luke Haugen competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Isaiah Robertson competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Addison Binnie competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Trevor Kilburg competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caden Ridgley competes in the boys 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Colton Sawyer competes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's AJ Owens competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
From left, Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers, Assumption's Angelo Jackson and Assumption's Derrick Bass compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Jordan Tate competes in the boys distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Terry Liggins competes in the boys distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brandon Hicks competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Mario Clark reacts after competing in the boys distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa and Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Braeden Bohannon and Clinton's Conner Sattler compete in the boys 3200 meter run during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the boys distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa competes in the boys 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the boys 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Paxton Bagby competes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the boys 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Jamae Cross competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's James Adams competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Terry Liggins competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Brady Petersen competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Keegan Krause competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Morgan Bequeaith competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Brady Hansen competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Conner Christainsen competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Payton Kruse competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays on Thursday in Davenport. Kruse won the event with a jump of 20 feet, 10 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Ajai Russell competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Daniel Adams competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Logan Mulholland competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Landon Butler competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Xavier Schulte competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Joe Turner competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Anthony Meyer competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
