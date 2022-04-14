Lancers, Bulldogs claim titles at Jesse Day Relays

Payton Kruse did not go out for track & field his freshman season. His sophomore campaign was wiped out by a global pandemic. His junior year was erased because of a knee injury from football season.

The North Scott High School senior is trying to make the most of his one opportunity.

Kruse nearly pulled off a season best to claim the long jump Thursday night and then anchored the Lancers to a victory in the 400 relay in 44.03 seconds at Brady Street Stadium.

North Scott amassed 136 points to win the 87th annual Jesse Day Relays, the first team championship for the Lancers in the event since 2015. Bettendorf was second with 108 points and Muscatine tied Solon for third with 75.

“We knew coming in we were probably going to win it, but you have to have that mentality all the way through it,” Kruse said. “We kept pushing and got it done. It feels amazing.”

Bettendorf, thanks to five individual wins and two relay victories, captured the 10-team girls championship with 151 points. North Scott was second with 110 and Davenport Central finished third at 99.

Emily See (1,500 and 3,000), Hannah Beintema (400), McKenzie Borden (100 hurdles) and Amanda Scott (200) recorded wins for the Bulldogs, who also took the 800 and 3,200 relays.

Coach Erin Flynn’s squad mixed and matched its lineup, using some mid-distance to distance runners in shorter events.

“I’m very surprised my coaches put me in the (800 relay), but it was a really fun experience,” said Maya Williams, who was part of the two relay wins. “We ran the 200 to get better at our starts for the 400, and we wanted some sprinters to get some endurance.

“It was really fun mixing it up and trying new things.”

The weather played havoc, particularly in the first half of the meet. With wind gusts over 35 to 40 miles per hour, the high jump competition was nixed.

Times and distances weren’t overly great early, but once the wind subsided some better performances were turned in.

Bettendorf’s Parker Miller ran a personal-best 56.54 seconds in winning the 400 hurdles. He seized control of the race in the second 100 meters.

“Honestly, my approach is just go,” he said. “Once I was able to get tall coming around that second 100, I was able to pick up speed.”

Miller’s best time a year ago with 58.1 seconds. He started this outdoor season running around 59.

“When you’re running it, you don’t love (the 400 hurdles),” he said, “but once I cross the finish line and prove to myself what I can do, it is a feeling like no other.”

Bettendorf registered wins in the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 1,600 relays.

Muscatine’s Nolan Recker swept the shot put and discus.

Kruse jumped 20-10 to prevail in the long jump, an inch off his season best. He also was runner-up to Davenport West’s NaZion Caruthers in the 100 meters.

“I’ve been second guessing myself and stutter-stepping before I hit the board,” Kruse said. “We had a meet Tuesday and I sat back from jumping in that to get myself back together.

“I felt pretty good and had my steps down today.”

North Scott’s Dane Treiber (200), Logan Soedt (1,600) and Braden Bohannon (3,200) also had wins as did the Lancers’ 3,200 relay.

On the girls side, Assumption’s Morgan Jennings ran 2:25.22 to take the 800 and then anchored the Knights to victory in the 1,600 relay in 4:07.77.

It was the first open 800 for Jennings in the outdoor season.

“I’m just excited for the back end of the season and some more improvement,” she said. “It has been a little frustrating (the weather), especially the ones that get canceled early on when you’re trying to qualify for Drake (Relays), but every team is going through it.

“It is not an excuse you can make for yourself.”

North Scott’s Jorie Hanenburg was part of three wins — shot put along with the sprint medley and distance medley relays. Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson had a season-best jump of 16-8 ½ to capture the long jump.

Davenport West’s Ashley Smith won the 400 hurdles and Assumption’s Bella Motley claimed the 100.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.