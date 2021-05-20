Lancers' Graham clears new high jump benchmark, finishes second

The 3,200-meter relay team of Amanda Scott, Sarah DeFauw, Maya Williams and Hannah Beintema shattered its season best time to finish fourth. The quartet clocked a 9:28.43, more than 19 seconds better than its previous best run at the state-qualifying meet.

The Bulldogs were as far back as 11th place in the final section before making a substantial move in the final two legs. DeFauw and Williams each had 2:21 splits and Beintema anchored in 2:18.

“When I was standing over on the side (during the first leg), I was a little worried,” Beintema said.

Williams passed at least three runners in her 800 split and Beintema did the same.

“Maya is just a beast, in general,” Beintema said. “It really is mental mindset. Halfway through, her and I both knew what we needed to do. To have one goal to focus on helped drive us more.”

Williams’ mentality was simple.

“I just have to go, I have to go,” she said. “To be a freshman and get a medal, I’m really happy.”

Scott and Williams each won a medal in the 400. Scott, competing in the second of three sections, ran 1:00.56 to place sixth and Williams was eighth in 1:00.64.