Lancers' Graham clears new high jump benchmark, finishes second

DES MOINES — Grace Graham had been so close on so many occasions this season. She never had quite enough to get over the high jump bar at 5 feet, 4 inches.
In miserable weather conditions and in front of the most spectators she has jumped in front of this season, the North Scott High School junior established a personal best and claimed a Class 4A state runner-up medal Thursday evening at Drake Stadium.
“Super thrilled,” Graham said. “I’ve been stuck on 5-3 all season.”
With steady rain, sometimes turning into a downpour during the competition, Graham found that extra oomph. She cleared 5-2 on her third and final attempt, sailed over 5-3 and 5-4 on her first try before bowing out at 5-5. Waukee’s Layanna Green went 5-7 to claim the state title.
“In my mind, I was like all or nothing,” Graham said. “This is the last meet for the season. I have nothing to lose. I made it this far.”
Graham said the rainy conditions weren’t entirely a negative.
“It kept me focused on my form more and planting my foot so I could drive up and get over the bar,” she noted. “I’ve been close to 5-4 all season, so I’m really happy to get that.”
Bettendorf earned three medals on the opening day of the state meet.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Amanda Scott, Sarah DeFauw, Maya Williams and Hannah Beintema shattered its season best time to finish fourth. The quartet clocked a 9:28.43, more than 19 seconds better than its previous best run at the state-qualifying meet.
The Bulldogs were as far back as 11th place in the final section before making a substantial move in the final two legs. DeFauw and Williams each had 2:21 splits and Beintema anchored in 2:18.
“When I was standing over on the side (during the first leg), I was a little worried,” Beintema said.
Williams passed at least three runners in her 800 split and Beintema did the same.
“Maya is just a beast, in general,” Beintema said. “It really is mental mindset. Halfway through, her and I both knew what we needed to do. To have one goal to focus on helped drive us more.”
Williams’ mentality was simple.
“I just have to go, I have to go,” she said. “To be a freshman and get a medal, I’m really happy.”
Scott and Williams each won a medal in the 400. Scott, competing in the second of three sections, ran 1:00.56 to place sixth and Williams was eighth in 1:00.64.
“I didn’t really feel the greatest at the (state qualifier) and didn’t have my best race,” Scott said. “This being my last open 400, I wanted to push it. I was hoping for a faster time, but I’m happy with how I placed.”
Pleasant Valley’s Riley Vice improved upon her state meet seeding with a fourth-place performance in the discus. Vice’s first throw of 122-9 was her best, about six feet behind winner Myah Brinker of Cedar Falls.
“I wanted to make sure I was as cool, calm and collected as possible,” said Vice, who came in with the sixth-best distance at the state qualifier. “My first throw was probably my best because I was super comfortable in the ring.”
The conditions were nasty at times in the competition.
“My dad and coach (Jason Vice) always has taught me to push through and be a tough kid,” Vice said. “I like moments like these because I know as an athlete I’m going to be able to push through and get stuff done.
“It was a little wet, a little uncomfortable at times. It didn’t make too much of a difference overall.”
North Scott’s Sydney Skarich tied for seventh in the high jump with a clearance of 5-0.
Skarich and Graham also ran on North Scott’s shuttle hurdle relay that qualified for Saturday’s finals. Davenport West also reached the final.