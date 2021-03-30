Lancers seek to carry momentum from football onto track

ELDRIDGE — You could make an argument North Scott High School’s athletic programs are at an all-time high right now.

Its football team claimed a state championship for the first time last fall. Its wrestling team placed fourth at the state dual tournament and had a school-record six state medalists. Its boys’ basketball program has been among the upper-tier programs in Class 4A for the past decade.

Its softball, volleyball and girls’ basketball teams are coming off state tournament appearances.

“Most administrators will tell you how your football season goes determines how the school year is going to go,” North Scott track and field coach Joe Greenwood said. “As a coach, you can say that as well. You get off to a good start with things and that’s contagious.

“We’ve got a lot of competitors, a lot of kids that want to compete. They want to be successful.”

The North Scott boys’ track and field program believes this could be a banner year for them.

North Scott finished near the bottom of the Mississippi Athletic Conference in 2016 and 2017, but placed fourth and third, respectively, in the last two conference meets and 2020 was wiped out by COVID-19.