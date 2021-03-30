Lancers seek to carry momentum from football onto track

ELDRIDGE — You could make an argument North Scott High School’s athletic programs are at an all-time high right now.
Its football team claimed a state championship for the first time last fall. Its wrestling team placed fourth at the state dual tournament and had a school-record six state medalists. Its boys’ basketball program has been among the upper-tier programs in Class 4A for the past decade.
Its softball, volleyball and girls’ basketball teams are coming off state tournament appearances.
“Most administrators will tell you how your football season goes determines how the school year is going to go,” North Scott track and field coach Joe Greenwood said. “As a coach, you can say that as well. You get off to a good start with things and that’s contagious.
“We’ve got a lot of competitors, a lot of kids that want to compete. They want to be successful.”
The North Scott boys’ track and field program believes this could be a banner year for them.
North Scott finished near the bottom of the Mississippi Athletic Conference in 2016 and 2017, but placed fourth and third, respectively, in the last two conference meets and 2020 was wiped out by COVID-19.
“We’ve been teetering on the edge the past couple of years,” junior sprinter and long jumper Darnell Butler said. “To have our name among those top MAC teams, I think it is a standard we can definitely uphold. We have the guys to do it this year.”
Greenwood calls his team a mix of “young and old.”
Upperclassmen Owen West (middle distance), Will Kruse (hurdles), Butler and sprinters Dane Treiber and Marquan Quinn will be prominent pieces.
It also has youth among its sprint crew and throwers. Junior Sam Skarich, who cleared 5 feet, 11 inches last Friday, started high jumping for the first time about two weeks ago.
“Our team this year is a lot more in love with the sport than it has been the past few years,” Kruse said. “They want to achieve greater goals than they have in the past few years.”
At the top of that goal list?
“I think MAC champs is a realistic goal, if not district champs, for this group," West said.
The success in football has rubbed off.
Sprinter Hunter Davenport, a playmaker in North Scott’s secondary, is participating in track and field for the first time.
“I definitely feel the state title from football carries over to track,” Kruse said. “We have quite a few football players out for track. We have guys pushing each other to get better.”
But as Greenwood pointed out, there are non-football players who want to experience that success as well.
“If you’re walking down the hallway and your buddy is flashing his state championship ring, you want to do well too,” Greenwood said.
“We definitely have some talented kids right now in our program.”
More than half of the 58 individuals in North Scott's program are sprinters.
"Usually, we have more sprinters but not as much variance as there is this year," Greenwood said.
That depth should pay dividends in some of the bigger meets.
"Every day feels like a competition," West said. "We're all competing with each other and it makes us all better."
North Scott performed well in its outdoor season opener last Friday. The Lancers won three events and recorded eight runner-up finishes in the seven-team meet.
Greenwood believes that is a good starting point for a team with lofty expectations.
"I don't put a lot of weight in early season meets, but this was one of the best opening meets we've had and by no means were we perfect that night," he said. "There were glaring things we still need to work on.
"However, we had a few kids who were like a horse at the starting gate just waiting for that gate to open. We knew they were good, but they surprised me in how good they were and how well they performed. That's a good sign moving forward."