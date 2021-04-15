Lancers' West hits milestone, likely secures Drake Relays spot in 800

Owen West did not get the victory. He got the next best thing.
The North Scott senior middle distance runner achieved a milestone and likely a trip to the prestigious Drake Relays next week.
West turned in the first sub-2 minute 800-meter time of his career Thursday night at the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays to finish runner-up and move among the top 10 in the state.
“To make it to Drake, that’s definitely been a dream of mine,” West said after running a time of 1 minute, 59.22 seconds. “I never processed through my mind that I could be running at Drake as a senior.”
West remembers running around 2:28 in the open 800 at his first indoor meet his sophomore year. He’s shaved nearly 30 seconds off that time in two years.
“Coach (Josh) Pestka has completely flipped around the distance program at North Scott,” West said. “We feel stronger every day.”
Ames' Aniey Akok won the 800 in 1:58.14. Bettendorf's Nick Moore was third in 1:59.98 and is on the Drake Relays bubble.
Ames, with seven event wins and especially strong in the middle and distance races, edged North Scott for the title in the 12-team field, 127-117, at the Ira Dunsworth Track inside Brady Street Stadium. Solon was third at 105 points and Bettendorf fourth at 84.
Still, it was a very strong meet for coach Joe Greenwood’s squad.
North Scott won four events — Darnell Butler (long jump), Will Kruse (110 hurdles), Dane Treiber (200) and the shuttle hurdle relay. It also had four second-place finishes.
“To finish behind Ames, which has a really good distance program, it means a lot,” Kruse said. “It just shows people underestimate us. We can come out and perform.
“I definitely think this gives our group a little bit of confidence. We’re able to compete with some of those bigger teams.”
Kruse was the anchor leg on North Scott’s shuttle hurdle relay, which registered a season-best time of 1:03.25 and is on the bubble to make the Drake Relays. Marquan Quinn was just added to the relay this week.
“We’re only halfway through the season, so I definitely see potential in that group,” Kruse said.
Assumption’s Simon Weitz collected first in the 100 meters and ran a leg on the Knights’ victorious 400 relay that included John Argo, Owen Hamel and Angelo Jackson, all football players. The group turned in a season-best time of 44.12 to nip North Scott by a hundredth of a second.
“I think that (4x100) could be our best race,” Weitz said. “I have really high expectations for it. If we can clean up on some handoffs and have some better starts, we could really put a good time together, a better one than we have so far.”
Weitz was hoping to get above the Drake Relays qualifying mark in the 100 meters. He didn’t quite reach it.
“I have a lot of room to improve,” he said. “I haven’t reached my full potential yet.”
Clinton’s Joe Simpson (shot put) and Addison Binnie (400), Central DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister (400 hurdles) and Davenport North’s sprint medley relay were among the other local event winners.