Lancers' West hits milestone, likely secures Drake Relays spot in 800

Still, it was a very strong meet for coach Joe Greenwood’s squad.

North Scott won four events — Darnell Butler (long jump), Will Kruse (110 hurdles), Dane Treiber (200) and the shuttle hurdle relay. It also had four second-place finishes.

“To finish behind Ames, which has a really good distance program, it means a lot,” Kruse said. “It just shows people underestimate us. We can come out and perform.

“I definitely think this gives our group a little bit of confidence. We’re able to compete with some of those bigger teams.”

Kruse was the anchor leg on North Scott’s shuttle hurdle relay, which registered a season-best time of 1:03.25 and is on the bubble to make the Drake Relays. Marquan Quinn was just added to the relay this week.

“We’re only halfway through the season, so I definitely see potential in that group,” Kruse said.

Assumption’s Simon Weitz collected first in the 100 meters and ran a leg on the Knights’ victorious 400 relay that included John Argo, Owen Hamel and Angelo Jackson, all football players. The group turned in a season-best time of 44.12 to nip North Scott by a hundredth of a second.