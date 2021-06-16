Leafs' Plumley eyes medal in his final hurrah

Geneseo boys track and field coach Matt Deets has seen the growth and effort that Plumley has put in over the years and knows that he's prepared to do his best, with whatever might be the challenge.

"I think that he has been an important leader, on both the track and cross country teams," Deets said. "He's been putting in the work necessary all winter and over the summers as well. He's the type of kid that you can depend on when he says he's going to be at optional practices, and that's really helped him. It's the same way in the classroom too, he's really strong academically and puts in the time to earn all good grades."

As one of two seniors in the top seven on the Maple Leafs' cross country team, Deets hopes that some of his younger distance runners take inspiration from Plumley's state qualification.

"The last several years we've been pretty strong in hurdles, jumping and mid distance," Deets said. "We haven't had a mile or two-mile qualifier in a few years, and it's really good for the program to show that as one of our strengths. Guys like Gavin Allison who is just a sophomore or Justin Johnson who is going into his senior year can see this and hopefully it will light a fire under those guys next season."

Plumley has never been about individual success and always has focused on what he can offer to the team.