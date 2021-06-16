Leafs' Plumley eyes medal in his final hurrah

William Plumley breathed a sigh of relief after his performance in the 3,200 at the Illinois Class 2A Geneseo sectional last Wednesday.
The Geneseo distance runner finished second place in 10 minutes, 32.39 seconds to guarantee himself a spot in the field at the IHSA state meet this Friday, an honor that he has been shooting for since the beginning of his career.
While every track and field athlete is trying to do exactly what Plumley did, his qualification means just a little bit more.
During his junior cross country season in 2019, Plumley fell one second behind the final individual qualifier at the sectional meet. His junior track campaign was nixed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then this past fall, he and the rest of the Geneseo boys cross country team would have qualified for the state meet with a fifth-place finish at the Peoria sectional. However, there was no state meet because of the pandemic.
It's safe to say that Plumley is very satisfied making it to the blue track in Charleston this weekend.
"I'm kind of relieved, but also I'm not exactly surprised," Plumley said. "This whole season has been going really well, and I feel prepared and ready. That's a culmination of the hard work that my coaches have put in to get me prepared and the effort I've put in throughout the years."
Geneseo boys track and field coach Matt Deets has seen the growth and effort that Plumley has put in over the years and knows that he's prepared to do his best, with whatever might be the challenge.
"I think that he has been an important leader, on both the track and cross country teams," Deets said. "He's been putting in the work necessary all winter and over the summers as well. He's the type of kid that you can depend on when he says he's going to be at optional practices, and that's really helped him. It's the same way in the classroom too, he's really strong academically and puts in the time to earn all good grades."
As one of two seniors in the top seven on the Maple Leafs' cross country team, Deets hopes that some of his younger distance runners take inspiration from Plumley's state qualification.
"The last several years we've been pretty strong in hurdles, jumping and mid distance," Deets said. "We haven't had a mile or two-mile qualifier in a few years, and it's really good for the program to show that as one of our strengths. Guys like Gavin Allison who is just a sophomore or Justin Johnson who is going into his senior year can see this and hopefully it will light a fire under those guys next season."
Plumley has never been about individual success and always has focused on what he can offer to the team.
"I've never exactly paid attention to my personal impact to the program," Plumley said. "But in terms of winning championships, I feel like we've left an impact and the credit goes to all of the other guys on the team running with me."
While Plumley is seeded outside of the nine state medal positions at 17th, he has some personal ambitions that if accomplished could see him walking away from the state meet with hardware.
"My main goal is to break 10 minutes down there," Plumley said. "If I'm feeling really good, I can try and shoot for a medal. It's my last race and anything can happen."