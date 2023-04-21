Having already established a new Geneseo boys' track and field standard in the pole vault, junior Cooper Schaad wanted to aim even higher.

Topping out at 16 feet and one inch (4.92 meters), Schaad clinched first place and set a new record in the 'A' division of the pole vault at Friday's 38th annual Rock Island ABC Invitational.

However, he kept trying to top himself as he attempted to clear the 16-5 mark. After nearly succeeding on his first attempt, his next two tries came up short as he was content with his winning height.

"Honestly, I wasn't shooting for a record today," Schaad said. "My goal was 15-3. I wanted to take as few jumps as possible, because my shin splints were hurting me bad. But after warm-ups, the pain got taken away, the strength was there, and the adrenaline kind of kicked in.

"I've got goals for the end of the year, and one of them is clearing 16-6. This is proving that I'm right there, especially my first attempt at clearing 16-5."

While Schaad was putting together a record-breaking performance, Moline senior Saiheed Jah was doubling his pleasure by taking home a pair of 'A' division gold medals from Public Schools Stadium.

Opening with a win in the 110 high hurdles in 15 seconds flat, besting Geneseo's Jacob Rapps by just over six-tenths of a second, Jah came back to take first in the 300 hurdles in 40.17, nearly two seconds better than United Township's Wilfried Padonou.

"It's always a goal of mine to win all of my events," he said. "I'm a really competitive person, and I hate to lose. I knew coming in here the competition was good, like it was last year, so it really feels good to get both hurdles (titles)."

On a chilly evening, Jah felt the key to his two wins was to do his best to keep as warm as possible before it was time to compete.

"It was affecting me during my warm-ups," he said. "I warmed up a decent amount each time, and I kept my sweatshirt, my warm-ups and my sweatpants on until right before my races. I hate being cold."

Also in the 'A' division, United Township senior Ben Lissa bagged his team's only gold medal by clearing 13.41 meters to win the triple jump. He was also a winner in the 'B' division of the long jump by leaping 6.22 meters.

"I was thankful for my coach (UT head coach Evan Holschbach) because he kept telling my to stay warm," Lissa said. "Stay moving and stay active, and not tighten up."

Lissa was hoping for a stronger effort in the triple jump, but a strong tailwind forced him to hold back in his efforts.

"I was hoping for 45 feet tonight, and I think I could've gotten it, but the tailwind scared me a bit," he said. "My first phase was looking good, but when the wind pushed me, I didn't complete my jump. But I've still got a little bit of time."

In addition to Schaad, Geneseo had two other 'A' division champions Friday.

Junior Kaden Salisbury took first in the discus with a throw of 44.24 meters, enabling him to best Plainfield East's Michael Jimmar (41.77) after Jimmar threw 15.75 meters to top Salisbury (14.79) in the shot put.

Sophomore Dylan Gehl took home the 3,200 meter title in 10:03.60, leading the race from start to finish and finishing nearly 13 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.

"I was just going for a consistent race first. It was a lot of fun, and I'm glad we got to compete today," said Gehl, who also placed third in the 1600. "It's a good meet here at Rock Island, and it's fun racing with these guys.

"It's not just about the race, but the work you put in leading up to it."