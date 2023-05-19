Annie Wirth's bid for a third consecutive Illinois Class 2A state high jump title remains very much in play.

In Friday's 2A preliminaries at the girls state track and field championships in Charleston, the Geneseo senior standout cleared a height of 5 feet, 2 1/4 inches to edge eight other competitors on the basis of no failed jumps.

While pleased with her performance, Wirth felt that her winning effort was far from her best.

"I was running back and forth between the long jump and the high jump, so I was looking a little flat in the high jump," she said. "It wasn't too bad, but I was doing both events at the same time. Hopefully Saturday I can pull it together.

"I'm just going out there to compete tomorrow, and not put too much pressure on myself. I'm hoping to do well, and I'm looking to win, but (Saturday) will be my last day. I'm here to have fun, and I'm enjoying it so far."

As for the long jump, Wirth made the double duty worth it as she cleared 18 feet, 7 inches to top the field in that event as well. Two years ago, she placed second in the long jump and was third last spring.

"My leg's really been hurting me this season, so I really haven't done the long jump too much. I do it when I need to for the team," she said. "I'm hoping to jump a little further tomorrow."

In addition to her two wins in the field event preliminaries, Wirth also punched her ticket to Saturday's finals in the 300 low hurdles and with the Leafs' 1,600-meter relay squad. Two years ago, Wirth won a state title in the latter event.

Wirth posted a time of 45.32 seconds in the 300 hurdles prelims, an effort topped only by Arlington Heights St. Viator's Emmi Scales (44.29) and Chicago Lindblom's Kennedy Ross (45.19). She looks to improve upon last year's fifth-place finish come Saturday.

In the 1,600 relay, she teamed with fellow seniors Addison Pischke, Taylor Krueger and Phoebe Shoemaker to place fourth with a time of 4:05-flat.

"That should be a run face to watch," Wirth said of Saturday's 1,600 relay finals. "I really love being with my teammates. That's why I do so many events, so that we can do well as a team. Hopefully we can come back with a trophy. If not, we know we tried our best."

Like Wirth, Geneseo junior Olivia Marshall booked herself finals appearances in a pair of field events.

Throwing 37 feet, 9 1/4 inches to take sixth and move on in the shot put, Marshall nearly topped the field in the discus with her throw of 121 feet, 8 inches. Her effort was topped only by the 132-6 throw by Chicago Latin's Alice Mihas.

"Making it here is a great accomplishment as it is, but once I got here, I wanted to get to the finals, to compete and do my best," Marshall said. "I'm definitely happy with where I'm at, and I feel like there's more left in me that I can give. I'm going to come out Saturday and bring it.

"I'm shooting to get better than what I threw today, do my best and have fun with it."

Also advancing individually were a pair of Geneseo pole vaulters, freshman Jocelyn Cechowicz and junior Johnna Shoemaker.

The duo earned two of the final three slots among the 13 advancing individuals, both clearing a height of 10-8 3/4. Cechowicz was 11th place and Shoemaker took 12th.

"I was definitely very nervous," said Cechowicz, "but I had a bunch of my teammates with me, and I learned about their experiences and what to expect here, and that made me calm. Making the finals was my goal, and I'm so glad both of us got to advance."

Come Saturday, Cechowicz is hoping to best her current P.R. off 11-9, with Shoemaker looking to top her personal best height of 10-9.

"The goal is to P.R. once or twice," said Shoemaker. "Twice would be great."

Also finals-bound are the Leafs' 400 and 800 relays. In the 400 relay, the senior quartet of Pischke, Taylor Krueger, Sierra Kruger and Phoebe Shoemaker teamed up for a seventh-place time of 49.24 seconds.

With senior Alexa Jolly joining Pischke and the Krueger twins in the 800 relay, that quartet posted a time of 1:44.81 to place eighth in the preliminaries.

Moline's Anders, Holmes move on in 3A: In the Class 3A state competition at O'Brien Field, Moline will have a pair of senior representatives in Saturday's finals.

In the discus, Nai'lah Anders uncorked a personal-best throw of 137 feet, 6 inches to place fourth and punch her ticket. She came up short in the shot put, taking 13th with a throw of 37-7 1/4. Maya Hooks of Chicago Mother McAuley edged Anders by an inch-and-a-half for the 12th and last finals berth.

"I was hoping to hit a P.R. today, but I wasn't thinking 137," said Anders. "I'm really looking forward to Saturday after not making it to the finals last year, and I want to P.R. again. In the shot put, I tried my best and gave it all I could. It would've been nice to make the finals."

Corynn Holmes will carry the Maroons' banner in the 100 high hurdles after a strong preliminary performance on Friday.

Hitting the finish with a P.R. of 14.49 seconds, Holmes took second as Palatine's Aisha Kazeem edged her by six hundredths of a second for first place.

"I'm always hoping to P.R., but with this time, four-tenths of a second (ahead of Holmes' previous best) I'm very surprised, and happy," she said. "I'm obviously optimistic and hoping to be state champion, but overall, I'm just happy to be at state and thankful to advance."

Holmes took 16th and did not advance in the 300 low hurdles, while both Holmes and classmate Sam Veto did not advance in the high jump. In the 100, United Township junior Ty-Asia Wiggins finished 23rd and did not advance to Saturday's finals.