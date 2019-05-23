CHARLESTON — Orion senior Logan Lee, when he’s finished with his throws on Saturday, will have had what can only be described as a storied career and an incredible final prep season.
He was a key member of the Chargers football team that reached the quarterfinals. He won the heavyweight division in wrestling at state and finished with a 21-1 record. Now he looks to finish with a top medal in the shot put in Saturday's finals.
“I do a pretty good job in the things that I compete in,” Lee said, . “I’m competitive by nature and always try to do my best and hope it matches up. People recognize me, which is a little weird as a high school kid. It’s tough sometimes being a recognizable face, but it’s fun to talk to people and hear their perspectives.”
On Thursday while being interviewed, Lee was approached by several well-wishers following his performance in the shot put, his best throw of 55-8 earned him second in the preliminaries just an inch behind the top performer.
It isn’t just Orion supporters who wish the Iowa football commit well in his future endeavors. Former competitors and parents of student-athletes from other schools wanted a chance to talk to Lee and share a conversation.
Lee’s best throw in the preliminary round of the shot put was his personal best by about a foot.
TRAC relays shine: The Three Rivers Conference runners saved their best for last on Thursday at O'Brien Field and lived up to the league's name. In the final race of the day, three conference 1,600 relay teams advanced to Saturday's nine-team finals at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State meet.
Rockridge, Sherrard and Morrison earned automatic qualification by winning the first, third and fifth heats, respectively. Morrison's foursome of Hunter Newman, Koby Brackemeyer, Nathan Mickley and Keegan Anderson clocked the top qualifying time with a time of 3:24.07. Sherrard (Ryan Mack, Levi Miles, Corbin Crippen, and D'Angelo Moody) came in at 3:27.10, and Rockridge (Gabe Vroman, Nick Shuda, Sam Whittington, and Gabe Rogers) finished just behind them at 3:27.14.
Also qualifying for state in the 1,600 relay from the Three Rivers but not advancing to the finals were Erie-Prophetstown, Riverdale and Orion.
Making school history was Galva senior Caelin Foley. His 1,600 time of 4:26.67 shattered his personal best and also broke the school record by about four seconds. Foley said that was his main goal going into the preliminaries.
"It’s a fantastic feeling,” said Foley, who was sixth best of the 12 finalists. “I already had the two-mile record for our school, so the mile record was definitely a goal that I had today.”
Advancing to finals for Erie-Prophetstown in the pole vault were senior Kyle Kruhtoff, the defending state champ, and junior Cameron Abell. Both cleared the qualifying height of 13 feet, 6 inches.
Also competing on Saturday for the Panthers is junior Levi Cole who hit qualifying height with a best of 6-2 in the high jump.
The Erie 3,200 relay team (Chris Link, Tyler Holldorf, Ben Deneve, and Max Weidel) advanced to the finals with a time of 8:18.62, which was enough for fourth in the third heat.
Julian Samuels of Annawan-Wethersfield advanced to Saturday in the long jump with a leap of 22-2. The Titans’ senior goes into the finals with the third-best jump, a little over a foot behind first-place Dasani Edward of DuQuoin.